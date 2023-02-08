ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radio Ink

Morning Changes In Central Oregon

Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show. “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Polar Plunge and 5K for Special Olympics Saturday

Take a dive into the Deschutes River Saturday for a good cause. The Central Oregon Polar Plunge will be taking place at Riverbend Park in Bend. The event raises money for the Special Olympics of Central Oregon. Some local law enforcement will be getting in on the cause. But before...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Redmond is set to host another comedy festival

The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ticket buyers bemoan online prices

The line stretched about a quarter mile through the Old Mill Friday with hundreds people waiting for their Hayden Homes Amphitheater tickets. It was the general onsale for two huge acts — the legendary James Taylor and multi-Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton. The general sale was one day after...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Oregon schools below recommended counselor-to-student ratio

Friday wraps up National School Counseling Week — an awareness of the critical role counselors play in students’ lives. But it’s also a chance to highlight the shortage of counselors here on the High Desert and statewide. The COVID-19 pandemic sent many of us looking for counseling....
OREGON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

Extra DUII patrols on Super Bowl Sunday in Oregon

Bend Police, Oregon State Police and other law enforcement agencies across the state will have extra DUII patrols out on Super Bowl Sunday — a day known for get togethers, food and drinking. Bend will have two additional units out specifically looking for DUII-impaired drivers. Bend PD Communications Manager...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Jeff. Co. Little League reverses decision, allows Culver back in district lines

Jefferson County Little League reversed its decision to remove Culver from its district lines, which left Culver with few options. The boundary for JCLL will return to its original boundaries prior to 2023. Culver and outlying communities are back in the boundary with a unanimous board decision during an executive meeting on February, 7th 2023.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood

Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Rep. Levy sponsors Oregon bill to require silent panic alarms in schools

Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, has introduced legislation that would require schools to hold regular drills and instructions on safety threats and natural disasters, plus add a “panic alarm. It comes a day after a telephoned threat led to several Bend schools to be placed in “Secure” lockout.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend

Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
kbnd.com

Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM

REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend

I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
BEND, OR

