Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The median sales price for homes in Bend, OR has nearly tripled in 9 yearsRobbie NewportBend, OR
Kah-Nee-Ta Resort and Spa will reopen summer of 2023Michelle NorthropWarm Springs, OR
Another Major Service Company Moves Its Headquarters to Scottsdale, AZ - Salt Dental CollectiveMark HakeScottsdale, AZ
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Need for speed: NW Arenacross at Redmond Expo Center this weekend
A test of speed and durability in Redmond this weekend. The Northwest Arenacross is at the Redmond Fair and Expo Center Friday and Saturday. It’s the last race of the competition season. Motocross and ATV racer Kody Clark is excited to get rolling. “So for it to be held...
Radio Ink
Morning Changes In Central Oregon
Two Backyard Media stations in Bend, Oregon are changing up morning drive. KRXF-FM has hired Oregon radio veteran Gustav for the slot while KMGX-FM has added The Woody Show. “Gustav has been a beloved fixture in Oregon radio for almost thirty years and I couldn’t be more excited for him to join the Backyard Media family,” said Kris Metzdorf-Arnold, PD. “His music knowledge and style is a match made in Heaven for us and I know he’s going to rock mornings on 92/9FM.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Polar Plunge and 5K for Special Olympics Saturday
Take a dive into the Deschutes River Saturday for a good cause. The Central Oregon Polar Plunge will be taking place at Riverbend Park in Bend. The event raises money for the Special Olympics of Central Oregon. Some local law enforcement will be getting in on the cause. But before...
KTVZ
Redmond is set to host another comedy festival
The Comedy Fest takes place May 11-13 at two locations in Redmond. Organizers are looking to the community to support the festival. It's already the largest comedy fest in Oregon. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ticket buyers bemoan online prices
The line stretched about a quarter mile through the Old Mill Friday with hundreds people waiting for their Hayden Homes Amphitheater tickets. It was the general onsale for two huge acts — the legendary James Taylor and multi-Grammy-winning country star Chris Stapleton. The general sale was one day after...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 1st order of business for new Redmond PD officer Aaron: Pizza and fries
Redmond Police welcomed a new member of the force Thursday night — a 3-year-old boy who already has survived cancer, but has a significant medical procedure ahead of him. In front of a packed house, Aaron Davenport raised his right hand to be sworn in. “I Chief Devin Lewis...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon schools below recommended counselor-to-student ratio
Friday wraps up National School Counseling Week — an awareness of the critical role counselors play in students’ lives. But it’s also a chance to highlight the shortage of counselors here on the High Desert and statewide. The COVID-19 pandemic sent many of us looking for counseling....
centraloregondaily.com
Extra DUII patrols on Super Bowl Sunday in Oregon
Bend Police, Oregon State Police and other law enforcement agencies across the state will have extra DUII patrols out on Super Bowl Sunday — a day known for get togethers, food and drinking. Bend will have two additional units out specifically looking for DUII-impaired drivers. Bend PD Communications Manager...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Little Did I Know: The history of Pilot Butte
You can see a lot of the High Desert from the top of Bend’s Pilot Butte. Central Oregon Daily News Meteorologist decided to get to the bottom of its geological history.
centraloregondaily.com
Jeff. Co. Little League reverses decision, allows Culver back in district lines
Jefferson County Little League reversed its decision to remove Culver from its district lines, which left Culver with few options. The boundary for JCLL will return to its original boundaries prior to 2023. Culver and outlying communities are back in the boundary with a unanimous board decision during an executive meeting on February, 7th 2023.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bruno’s 6th Street Market brings pizza back to Bend neighborhood
Since 1978, Bruno’s Pizza was a staple in Bend. After seven years of being closed, it’s back in action — now going by Bruno’s 6th Street Market. “For seven years and then through the pandemic, there was a different market here, and we decided to bring back a little pizza to the neighborhood,” said co-owner Eric Wellman.
Architect Fernando Rodriguez’s glass houses in Bend are for sale up to $3,880,000
From every angle, architect Fernando Rodriguez’s alluring new house in Bend delivers surprises. A facade of Brazilian eucalyptus siding provides privacy from passersby, concealing that the rooms have glass walls overlooking an inner courtyard, designed around an existing ponderosa pine tree. The contemporary-style dwelling at 61919 Hosmer Lake Drive...
centraloregondaily.com
Rep. Levy sponsors Oregon bill to require silent panic alarms in schools
Rep. Emerson Levy, D-Bend, has introduced legislation that would require schools to hold regular drills and instructions on safety threats and natural disasters, plus add a “panic alarm. It comes a day after a telephoned threat led to several Bend schools to be placed in “Secure” lockout.
C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend
Destination resorts have been a controversial topic for decades in Central Oregon, and now that Bend has officially topped 100,000 residents, a land-use watchdog group is proposing a new step that could challenge, perhaps thwart future plans for new resorts in a broad area around the city. The post C.O. LandWatch seeking Deschutes County rules to sharply limit homes at any future destination resorts near Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
kbnd.com
Pilot Shortage Brings Bigger Planes To RDM
REDMOND, OR -- Amid a widespread pilot shortage, airlines don’t plan to add more flights to existing routes any time soon. What passengers can expect are fuller flights and bigger planes. "We’re not seeing any decrease in frequency but, instead of adding maybe a fourth flight to - say...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ What is a ‘stock run’? Water for livestock, stock ponds to flow again
Water is flowing in some irrigation canals around Central Oregon, but that doesn’t mean the drought is over. Some of the water is heading to Haystack Reservoir. Other water deliveries — called stock runs — are also taking place. This week, water is flowing in the North...
Local pancake supper returns to Prineville
Three churches are teaming up to host the Shrove Tuesday Community Pancake Supper later this month at Prineville Presbyterian Church
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 3-yr-old cancer survivor becomes police officer before major brain surgery
The Redmond Police Department got a new officer Thursday night. This special swearing-in was for a three-year-old boy who will gain a new title to go with the badge he already has: Cancer survivor. But his battle is far from over as he faces a significant medical procedure that will...
KTVZ
Climate activists protest in downtown Bend over proposed natural gas pipeline expansion
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- TC Energy is a Canadian company looking to expand a 60-year-old natural gas pipeline that passes just east of Bend, but climate activists are mobilizing to oppose those plans. Young advocates from COCC, OSU-Cascades and Summit High School staged a protest Friday afternoon at "Peace Corner,"...
bendsource.com
Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend
I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
Comments / 0