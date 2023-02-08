ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

WVNews

Late goaltending call sends Butler past No. 13 Xavier 69-67

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jayden Taylor scored 20 points, Manny Bates added 19 and a goaltending call lon Eric Hunter Jr.'s drive to the basket 2.5 seconds left helped Butler to a 69-67 win over No. 13 Xavier on Friday night. The Bulldogs (13-13, 5-10 Big East) reached .500 again...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Powell jumper lifts Rider past Fairfield 58-57

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Allen Powell hit a pull-up mid-range jumper with seven seconds left to lift Rider to a 58-57 win over Fairfield on Friday night. Powell shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc and finished with 18 points for the Broncs (14-9, 11-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Dwight Murray Jr. was 4 of 11 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to add 11 points. Mervin James shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 10 points, while adding 10 rebounds. The Broncs picked up their eighth straight victory.
FAIRFIELD, NJ
WVNews

Rio assistant coach to participate in Millrose Games

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — University of Rio Grande graduate assistant track & field coach Dean Freitag was among those competing in the prestigious Millrose Games on Saturday at the Armory Track & Field Center in the Washington Heights section of New York City. Freitag, a native of Magnolia, Ohio,...
RIO GRANDE, OH

