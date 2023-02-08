Read full article on original website
Linden edges out Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Regine Winston led the way for Linden with 18 points as it defeated Newark East Side 42-38 in Newark. Linden (12-7) trailed by three at the half, but went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter to close out the game. Jaylah Boyd also snagged down 17 rebounds with...
Newark Lab defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Nayad Walker and Zaire Muhannad tallied 14 points for Newark Lab as it captured a 45-42 victory over BelovED Charter in Newark. Trailing 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, Newark Lab (7-16) came up big in the fourth as it outscored BelovED Charter 17-8. BelovED Charter also jumped out to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
Collins’ triple-double leads No. 13 Rutgers Prep past Oratory - Boys basketball recap
Jadin Collins posted a triple-double with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals as Rutgers Prep, No. 13 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Oratory 75-62 in Summit. Franklin Jones also tallied a 30-point, 10-rebound double-double with four assists, four blocks and three steals as well. Cameron Piggee added 11 points and five rebounds with Jordan Atkins snagging down eight rebounds to go along with five assists.
Timothy Christian defeats South Amboy - Girls basketball recap
Hannah McNulty recorded 15 points and five rebounds for Timothy Christian as it defeated South Amboy 49-28 in Piscataway. Timothy Christian (7-14) took a 28-19 lead into halftime before shutting South Amboy out in the third quarter en route to outscoring it 21-9 in the second half. Holly Medina added 14 points and 10 rebounds while Hailee Medina had 12 points, 12 rebounds, and six assists.
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
Eastern Christian defeats Saddle Brook - Girls basketball recap
Caroline Pringle scored 13 points to lead Eastern Christian past Saddle Brook 39-32 in North Haledon and win its fourth in a row. Kirsten Braunius added seven points for Eastern Christian (12-6) while Skyy Lynn Marcano had six. Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook (17-7) with 19 points while Saoirse Twomey...
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
Woodbridge edges out Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Nadino Joseph led the way for Woodbridge with 15 points as it defeated Carteret 66-64 in Carteret. Woodbridge (13-10) held a 39-31 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 33-27 by Carteret in the second half. Derek Anderson also had 13 points with Kendall Pala adding 12...
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Point Pleasant Boro over Middletown North - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Haas tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Middletown North 45-22 in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (8-14) held a 21-10 lead at the half after a 12-3 run in the second quarter and it extended its lead to 36-17 after a 15-7 run in the third quarter.
Speights drops 33, leads Roselle Park over Keansburg - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights dropped 33 points to carry Roselle Park to a 67-56 victory over Keansburg in Roselle Park. Roselle Park (9-13) took full control of the game in the third quarter after leading by just three points at halftime. In a high-scoring period, Roselle Park outscored Keansburg 28-16 to take a 15-point lead.
Middletown South tops Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Mayerhofer led Middletown South with 14 points as it defeated Freehold Township 63-36 in Middletown. Middletown South (10-11) held an early 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 33-14 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 54-26 after a 21-12 run in the third.
Second-half domination helps Waldwick defeat Pompton Lakes - Girls basketball recap
Ella Eitner was terrific on the defensive end for Waldwick, posting a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks en route to a 47-36 victory over Pompton Lakes in Waldwick. Lyla Stokes recorded 10 points and six rebounds for Waldwick (15-7), who was down by four...
Girls Basketball Photos: Randolph vs. No. 4 Morris Catholic in the Morris semis, Feb. 10, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. 56 — Girls...
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament
UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps
Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
