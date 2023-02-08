ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Tappan, NJ

Players allegedly yelled slurs during NJ HS basketball game

ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A brawl at a New Jersey high school basketball game led to parents getting banned and a team's season ending early. There are ugly accusations about what started it. An altercation between two varsity players turned into a melee at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Both benches cleared, and so did the stands. "Fans jumped in. People from Dumont, they jumped in. And then it escalated from there," said Kerron Pitts, a senior on the Dwight Morrow basketball team.It happened Tuesday night, during Dwight Morrow's game against Dumont High School. Pitts and others at the game told CBS2 some white players...
Newark Lab defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Nayad Walker and Zaire Muhannad tallied 14 points for Newark Lab as it captured a 45-42 victory over BelovED Charter in Newark. Trailing 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, Newark Lab (7-16) came up big in the fourth as it outscored BelovED Charter 17-8. BelovED Charter also jumped out to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap

Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Manalapan ties Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap

Jared Sturm made 26 saves on 27 shots for Manalapan as it tied Monroe 1-1 at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Cameron Schwartz got Monroe (15-4-2) on the board in the first period off assists from Dylan Batko and Aidan Goetz before James Stevens tied things up in the second for Manalapan (11-4-3).
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
Somerset Tech defeats STEMCivics in OT - Boys basketball recap

Robert Pasquale put on a show as he finished with 25 points and 21 rebounds to help lift Somerset Tech over STEMCivics 85-81 in overtime in Bridgewater. Somerset Tech (9-11) fell behind 29-6 before turning things around and making it a five-point game at halftime. Somerset Tech continued its momentum in the second half as it outscored STEMCivics 38-33 to send the game into OT tied at 73.
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps

Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
