Speights drops 33, leads Roselle Park over Keansburg - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights dropped 33 points to carry Roselle Park to a 67-56 victory over Keansburg in Roselle Park. Roselle Park (9-13) took full control of the game in the third quarter after leading by just three points at halftime. In a high-scoring period, Roselle Park outscored Keansburg 28-16 to take a 15-point lead.
Middletown South tops Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Mayerhofer led Middletown South with 14 points as it defeated Freehold Township 63-36 in Middletown. Middletown South (10-11) held an early 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 33-14 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 54-26 after a 21-12 run in the third.
Players allegedly yelled slurs during NJ HS basketball game
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A brawl at a New Jersey high school basketball game led to parents getting banned and a team's season ending early. There are ugly accusations about what started it. An altercation between two varsity players turned into a melee at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Both benches cleared, and so did the stands. "Fans jumped in. People from Dumont, they jumped in. And then it escalated from there," said Kerron Pitts, a senior on the Dwight Morrow basketball team.It happened Tuesday night, during Dwight Morrow's game against Dumont High School. Pitts and others at the game told CBS2 some white players...
Newark Lab defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Nayad Walker and Zaire Muhannad tallied 14 points for Newark Lab as it captured a 45-42 victory over BelovED Charter in Newark. Trailing 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, Newark Lab (7-16) came up big in the fourth as it outscored BelovED Charter 17-8. BelovED Charter also jumped out to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
Linden edges out Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Regine Winston led the way for Linden with 18 points as it defeated Newark East Side 42-38 in Newark. Linden (12-7) trailed by three at the half, but went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter to close out the game. Jaylah Boyd also snagged down 17 rebounds with...
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Manalapan ties Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap
Jared Sturm made 26 saves on 27 shots for Manalapan as it tied Monroe 1-1 at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Cameron Schwartz got Monroe (15-4-2) on the board in the first period off assists from Dylan Batko and Aidan Goetz before James Stevens tied things up in the second for Manalapan (11-4-3).
Middletown North holds off Point Pleasant Beach - Boys basketball recap
Jason Quart scored 22 points as Middletown North defeated Point Pleasant Beach 74-63 in Point Pleasant Beach. Middletown North (4-18) held a 38-29 lead at the half and outscored Point Pleasant Beach 36-34 in the second half to hold on for the win. Luke Sheehan also had 13 points with...
Woodbridge edges out Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Nadino Joseph led the way for Woodbridge with 15 points as it defeated Carteret 66-64 in Carteret. Woodbridge (13-10) held a 39-31 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 33-27 by Carteret in the second half. Derek Anderson also had 13 points with Kendall Pala adding 12...
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
Somerset Tech defeats STEMCivics in OT - Boys basketball recap
Robert Pasquale put on a show as he finished with 25 points and 21 rebounds to help lift Somerset Tech over STEMCivics 85-81 in overtime in Bridgewater. Somerset Tech (9-11) fell behind 29-6 before turning things around and making it a five-point game at halftime. Somerset Tech continued its momentum in the second half as it outscored STEMCivics 38-33 to send the game into OT tied at 73.
Girls Basketball Photos: Randolph vs. No. 4 Morris Catholic in the Morris semis, Feb. 10, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. 56 — Girls...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Girls basketball: Mercersburg Academy (PA) tops Peddie - MAPL Tournament
Mercersburg Academy (PA) defeated Peddie 57-35 in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament in Mercersburg, PA. Mercersburg held a 30-18 lead at the half after a 21-9 run in the second quarter. Aisha Caban led the way for Peddie with 11 points with Marcela Nearing tallying nine. Peddie falls to 4-18...
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps
Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Bergen County Tournament semifinals
One of the longest running county tournaments has reached the semifinal stage. Two matchups are set for the semifinals of the Bergen County Tournament at Fair Lawn High School on Saturday afternoon.
