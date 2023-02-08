Read full article on original website
Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap
Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
Southern defeats Manchester Township - Boys basketball recap
Tom Menegus tallied 13 points and eight rebounds to lift Southern over Manchester Township 52-35 in Manchester. Southern (14-10) sprang out to a 25-12 lead in the first half before pulling away in the second outscoring Manchester Township 27-23. Cooper Dempsey added 11 points. Jaymire Watts, Aidan Lunn, and Evan...
Middletown South tops Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Mayerhofer led Middletown South with 14 points as it defeated Freehold Township 63-36 in Middletown. Middletown South (10-11) held an early 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 33-14 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 54-26 after a 21-12 run in the third.
Point Pleasant Boro over Middletown North - Girls basketball recap
Vanessa Haas tallied 12 points, six rebounds and three steals as Point Pleasant Boro defeated Middletown North 45-22 in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (8-14) held a 21-10 lead at the half after a 12-3 run in the second quarter and it extended its lead to 36-17 after a 15-7 run in the third quarter.
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Woodbridge edges out Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Nadino Joseph led the way for Woodbridge with 15 points as it defeated Carteret 66-64 in Carteret. Woodbridge (13-10) held a 39-31 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 33-27 by Carteret in the second half. Derek Anderson also had 13 points with Kendall Pala adding 12...
No. 2 Camden steps on gas in third, outlasts Paul VI in Camco tourney quarterfinals
Camden hasn’t faced much adversity this season. Winning games by more than comfortable margins, the Panthers have rarely been tested against South Jersey competition. They’ve routinely won by 30 and 40 points, reserves getting playing time down the stretch.
Girls basketball: Mercersburg Academy (PA) tops Peddie - MAPL Tournament
Mercersburg Academy (PA) defeated Peddie 57-35 in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament in Mercersburg, PA. Mercersburg held a 30-18 lead at the half after a 21-9 run in the second quarter. Aisha Caban led the way for Peddie with 11 points with Marcela Nearing tallying nine. Peddie falls to 4-18...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps
Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
Battle-tested, road-weary High Point tops Haddonfield to reach wrestling final
In a take on the old Bill Parcells quote, the High Point Regional wrestlers aren’t what their records say they are. The Wildcats have a barely-above .500 mark as a team, and a slew of wrestlers who would need to go on a two-week winning streak to get their ledgers back to even.
Manalapan ties Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap
Jared Sturm made 26 saves on 27 shots for Manalapan as it tied Monroe 1-1 at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Cameron Schwartz got Monroe (15-4-2) on the board in the first period off assists from Dylan Batko and Aidan Goetz before James Stevens tied things up in the second for Manalapan (11-4-3).
No. 10 Phillipsburg wrestling pounds No. 18 Howell, books trip to state final
Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 semifinals Friday night.
Paulsboro finds way back to Group 1 state finals with win at Kittatinny
Wrestling in the Group 1 final is almost like a birthright for the Paulsboro wrestling program. Last season was one of those rare years without the Red Raiders wrestling on the state’s biggest stage for team wrestling, as they fell one round short in the Group 1 state semifinals.
Wrestling: Group 3 final preview, picks for No. 6 Delsea vs. No. 11 Warren Hills
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state Group 3 wrestling final will take place Sunday at Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena. It is a rematch of last year’s thrilling final won by Delsea, 28-27, over Warren Hills and also of this year’s Jack Welch Duals semifinal, in which Delsea prevailed, 39-15.
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
Wrestling: Philosophy, fresh faces help propel Warren Hills back to Group 3 final
There are few better encapsulations of what coach David Sbriscia is trying to accomplish at Warren Hills than the lineup he used against Old Tappan in the semifinals of the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 team tournament. The Blue Streaks won handily in their home gym — 60-9 — and did...
