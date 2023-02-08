Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 semifinals Friday night.

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO