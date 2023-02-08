ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

Howell earns conference win over Ranney - Girls basketball recap

Kerry DeStefano recorded 20 points to propel Howell to a 55-41 victory over Shore Conference foe Ranney in Farmingdale. Madison Smith tallied 12 points for Howell (18-6), who led by six points at halftime. However, Howell began to pull away in the second half, using a 20-14 fourth-quarter run to extend its lead to double-digits.
HOWELL, NJ
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap

Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
TRENTON, NJ
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps

Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
WAYNE, NJ
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Manalapan ties Monroe - Boys ice hockey recap

Jared Sturm made 26 saves on 27 shots for Manalapan as it tied Monroe 1-1 at Jersey Shore Arena in Wall Township. Cameron Schwartz got Monroe (15-4-2) on the board in the first period off assists from Dylan Batko and Aidan Goetz before James Stevens tied things up in the second for Manalapan (11-4-3).
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 10 Phillipsburg wrestling pounds No. 18 Howell, books trip to state final

Four postseason matches, four lopsided victories … and a rematch with Southern Regional, considered the best public high school wrestling program in New Jersey this winter. “Our goal as the week went on was to get better with each match so we’re at our best on Sunday, so we’ll see where we’re at in less than 48 hours,” Phillipsburg coach Brad Gentzle said after the Stateliners dismantled visiting Howell 47-23 in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 5 semifinals Friday night.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Wrestling: Group 3 state semifinal preview

The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 3 semifinals feature three familiar faces in Warren Hills, Delsea and South Plainfield, a trio of schools who have 19 combined Group 3 titles or runner-up finishes to their names. The new entrant into the fold this year is Old Tappan, which captured its first-ever section...
SOUTH PLAINFIELD, NJ
NJ
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

 https://www.nj.com

