ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A brawl at a New Jersey high school basketball game led to parents getting banned and a team's season ending early. There are ugly accusations about what started it. An altercation between two varsity players turned into a melee at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Both benches cleared, and so did the stands. "Fans jumped in. People from Dumont, they jumped in. And then it escalated from there," said Kerron Pitts, a senior on the Dwight Morrow basketball team.It happened Tuesday night, during Dwight Morrow's game against Dumont High School. Pitts and others at the game told CBS2 some white players...

ENGLEWOOD, NJ ・ 18 HOURS AGO