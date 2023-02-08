ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

NJ.com

Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap

Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
HILLSIDE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament

UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
ROSELLE, NJ
Somerset Tech defeats STEMCivics in OT - Boys basketball recap

Robert Pasquale put on a show as he finished with 25 points and 21 rebounds to help lift Somerset Tech over STEMCivics 85-81 in overtime in Bridgewater. Somerset Tech (9-11) fell behind 29-6 before turning things around and making it a five-point game at halftime. Somerset Tech continued its momentum in the second half as it outscored STEMCivics 38-33 to send the game into OT tied at 73.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap

Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
TRENTON, NJ
Westampton Tech over Palmyra - Girls basketball recap

Nakhiya Poindexter posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double as Westampton Tech defeated Palmyra 62-34 in Westampton. Westampton Tech held a 37-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 54-25 after a 17-2 run in the third quarter. Mikayla Taylor also had 17 points with Nyla Williams adding 15 points,...
PALMYRA, NJ
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap

Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Newark Lab defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap

Nayad Walker and Zaire Muhannad tallied 14 points for Newark Lab as it captured a 45-42 victory over BelovED Charter in Newark. Trailing 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, Newark Lab (7-16) came up big in the fourth as it outscored BelovED Charter 17-8. BelovED Charter also jumped out to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
NEWARK, NJ
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap

Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps

Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
WAYNE, NJ
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
