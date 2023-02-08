Read full article on original website
Hillside defeats Johnson - Boys basketball recap
Delroy Smith recorded 17 points and eight rebounds for Hillside as it captured a 40-39 victory over Johnson in Hillside. Trailing 36-23 at the end of the third quarter, Hillside (6-16) came up big in the fourth and outscored Johnson 17-3 to come away with the win. Johnson (8-14) also led 22-17 at halftime.
Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament
UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
Somerset Tech defeats STEMCivics in OT - Boys basketball recap
Robert Pasquale put on a show as he finished with 25 points and 21 rebounds to help lift Somerset Tech over STEMCivics 85-81 in overtime in Bridgewater. Somerset Tech (9-11) fell behind 29-6 before turning things around and making it a five-point game at halftime. Somerset Tech continued its momentum in the second half as it outscored STEMCivics 38-33 to send the game into OT tied at 73.
Delran holds off Trenton Catholic - Girls basketball recap
Riley Ahrens led Delran with 14 points as it defeated Trenton Catholic 46-43 in Delran. Delran (12-10) held a 26-22 lead at the half and was able to hold on despite being outscored 21-20 by Trenton Catholic in the second half. Emma Rider also had 13 points. Kayla Oliphant led...
Westampton Tech over Palmyra - Girls basketball recap
Nakhiya Poindexter posted an 11-point, 12-rebound double-double as Westampton Tech defeated Palmyra 62-34 in Westampton. Westampton Tech held a 37-23 lead at the half and extended its lead to 54-25 after a 17-2 run in the third quarter. Mikayla Taylor also had 17 points with Nyla Williams adding 15 points,...
Middletown South tops Freehold Township - Girls basketball recap
Erin Mayerhofer led Middletown South with 14 points as it defeated Freehold Township 63-36 in Middletown. Middletown South (10-11) held an early 17-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and held a 33-14 lead at the half. It extended its lead to 54-26 after a 21-12 run in the third.
Ward’s double-double carries Plainfield past Linden - Girls basketball recap
Haszah Ward erupted for a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds along with five steals to carry Plainfield to a 54-47 victory over Linden in Linden. Plainfield (9-11) took a 10-point lead by halftime, outscoring Linden 19-13 and 15-11 in the first two quarters. Linden (12-8) would cut the lead back to seven in the third quarter but weren’t able to complete the comeback in the fourth quarter, with both teams scoring 14 points apiece in the final period.
Woodbridge edges out Carteret - Boys basketball recap
Nadino Joseph led the way for Woodbridge with 15 points as it defeated Carteret 66-64 in Carteret. Woodbridge (13-10) held a 39-31 lead at the half and held on despite being outscored 33-27 by Carteret in the second half. Derek Anderson also had 13 points with Kendall Pala adding 12...
Eastern Christian defeats Saddle Brook - Girls basketball recap
Caroline Pringle scored 13 points to lead Eastern Christian past Saddle Brook 39-32 in North Haledon and win its fourth in a row. Kirsten Braunius added seven points for Eastern Christian (12-6) while Skyy Lynn Marcano had six. Ella Marchesani led Saddle Brook (17-7) with 19 points while Saoirse Twomey...
Newark Lab defeats BelovED Charter - Boys basketball recap
Nayad Walker and Zaire Muhannad tallied 14 points for Newark Lab as it captured a 45-42 victory over BelovED Charter in Newark. Trailing 34-28 at the end of the third quarter, Newark Lab (7-16) came up big in the fourth as it outscored BelovED Charter 17-8. BelovED Charter also jumped out to a 23-16 lead at halftime.
Girls basketball: Mercersburg Academy (PA) tops Peddie - MAPL Tournament
Mercersburg Academy (PA) defeated Peddie 57-35 in the Mid-Atlantic Prep League Tournament in Mercersburg, PA. Mercersburg held a 30-18 lead at the half after a 21-9 run in the second quarter. Aisha Caban led the way for Peddie with 11 points with Marcela Nearing tallying nine. Peddie falls to 4-18...
Second-half domination helps Waldwick defeat Pompton Lakes - Girls basketball recap
Ella Eitner was terrific on the defensive end for Waldwick, posting a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds along with four blocks en route to a 47-36 victory over Pompton Lakes in Waldwick. Lyla Stokes recorded 10 points and six rebounds for Waldwick (15-7), who was down by four...
Speights drops 33, leads Roselle Park over Keansburg - Boys basketball recap
Jaiven Speights dropped 33 points to carry Roselle Park to a 67-56 victory over Keansburg in Roselle Park. Roselle Park (9-13) took full control of the game in the third quarter after leading by just three points at halftime. In a high-scoring period, Roselle Park outscored Keansburg 28-16 to take a 15-point lead.
Iselin Kennedy defeats Sayreville - Boys basketball recap
Apurva Amin scored a game-high 27 points for Iselin Kennedy as it squeaked by Sayreville 60-57 in Iselin. Tied at 40 at the end of the third quarter, Iselin Kennedy (7-16) did just enough in the fourth to come away with the win as it outscored Sayreville 20-17. Iselin Kennedy also took a 25-24 lead into halftime.
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Boys ice hockey: Big North Gold Cup Quarterfinal Round - recaps
Vincenzo Capano and Brent Beswick each recorded a hat trick to propel top-seeded Northern Highlands, No. 3 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to an 11-1 victory over eighth-seeded Paramus-Lyndhurst in the Big North Gold Cup quarterfinals at Ice Vault in Wayne. Daniel Kulbanskiy registered six assists for Northern Highlands (17-1-1),...
Linden edges out Newark East Side - Girls basketball recap
Regine Winston led the way for Linden with 18 points as it defeated Newark East Side 42-38 in Newark. Linden (12-7) trailed by three at the half, but went on a 19-5 run in the third quarter to close out the game. Jaylah Boyd also snagged down 17 rebounds with...
Girls Basketball Photos: Randolph vs. No. 4 Morris Catholic in the Morris semis, Feb. 10, 2023
Our high school sports photos like the ones below put you right up close with the action and the whole experience. Check them out by clicking anywhere in the collage below to open the photo gallery. Don’t forget to share the gallery with friends and relatives. 56 — Girls...
Somerset Tech over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap
Hosman Martinez posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Somerset Tech to a 45-37 victory over Dunellen in Bridgewater. Robert Pasquale was dominant on the boards, posting eight points and 18 rebounds for Somerset Tech (10-11), who previously defeated Dunellen 46-33 on Jan. 11. Dunellen falls...
Paulsboro finds way back to Group 1 state finals with win at Kittatinny
Wrestling in the Group 1 final is almost like a birthright for the Paulsboro wrestling program. Last season was one of those rare years without the Red Raiders wrestling on the state’s biggest stage for team wrestling, as they fell one round short in the Group 1 state semifinals.
