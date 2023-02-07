Read full article on original website
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
247Sports
2024 QB Henry Hasselbeck picks up first two football offers
Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers quarterback Henry Hasselbeck has recently received his first two football offers. He committed to Maryland for lacrosse in December, but that hasn't stopped football programs from recruiting the 6-foot-3, 170-pound junior. "It was a dream come true when I got my first football offer from UAB,"...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NBC Sports
Report: Four Colts head coaching candidates would keep Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator
The Colts may not need to hire a new defensive coordinator once they settle on a new head coach. The team is still going through the process of hiring a permanent replacement for Frank Reich and that process has progressed to the point where the team has discussed who they would like to fill out their coaching staff.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
A Top 25 overall prospect says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time
An elite defensive end/athlete from Georgia says he will soon return to Ohio State for the third time.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Ron Rivera drops big hint about potential OC hire
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera seemed to drop a big hint about his preferred offensive coordinator on Wednesday. The Commanders still have an offensive coordinator vacancy, and Eric Bieniemy of the Kansas City Chiefs has been frequently linked to the position. Rivera did little to hide his interest in Bieniemy, and he made clear that... The post Ron Rivera drops big hint about potential OC hire appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Daily Delivery: Eventually, Kansas State will have to step up its pay scale for important coaches
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. It's become obvious that Kansas State will have to battle to keep head coaches Chris Klieman and Jerome Tang at K-State in the future, but don't forget that the school's football and men's basketball programs also lean on important assistant coaches and coordinators who are also vital to the programs' success and are also likely to be targeted by schools with larger budgets in the near future.
Nick Saban on the challenge of hiring the right assistant coaches
Alabama head coach Nick Saban has completed his search for two new coordinators. With both Bill O’Brien and Pete Golding moving on to the New England Patriots and Ole Miss, respectively, the Crimson Tide was left with having to replace its play-callers on both sides of the ball. In recent days, it’s been revealed the Crimson Tide is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator and Miami’s Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator.
DeMeco Ryans coaching staff tracker: Who joins the Houston Texans?
The Houston Texans continue to assemble their new coaching staff under DeMeco Ryans, the sixth full-time coach in team history. The Texans’ search has done exactly what Ryans said they would do in his introductory presser: commit to diversity. “You want a diverse staff because players learn differently, so,...
Former NFL QB Says Mike Kafka Wouldn't Fit With Cardinals
Former NFL QB Donovan McNabb says Mike Kafka shouldn't take the current job opening with the Arizona Cardinals.
247Sports
Matt Rhule embraces Big Ten expansion: Nebraska football coach alludes to 'national conference' with USC, UCLA
The footprint of the Big Ten Conference — once synonymous with the Midwest — will stretch from coast to coast when USC and UCLA join the league in 2024. And while new Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule is a self-proclaimed "traditionalist" when it comes to geography in college football, even he cannot deny the advantages accompanying the Big Ten's latest expansion efforts. Rhule likened the Big Ten's soon-to-be national footprint to the NFL model, and says increased competition should benefit the conference once the College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.
NFL 'Noles: Chiefs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
The Kansas City Chiefs will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. It will be shown by FOX. There are a total of six former Florida State standouts spread across the...
Cleveland Browns: Daily Free Agency Mock 2/10/23 - Former 1st Round Edge!
I have teamed up with the OBR's Jake Burns to add the Free Agency section to his Daily Mock Drafts Monday to Friday! This will give us a more accurate picture of what a full Cleveland Browns offseason could look like. So roughly an hour after this piece drops make sure you come back to the OBR and read his mock draft based on my free agency additions. The goal of free agency is to fill the needs on the roster so that when it comes to the draft the team can pick the best players available with each selection.
Penn State coach James Franklin addresses staff change, roster pickups at first offseason press conference
For the first time since a Rose Bowl victory, Penn State head coach James Franklin met with media members Tuesday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Significant changes have occurred for his Nittany Lions during the five weeks that have followed that 35-21 win over Utah, including a coaching staff change and an influx of roster additions.
FSU Football: The Battle's End announces relationship with DE Gilber Edmond
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State is pushing all its chips in for the 2023 football season following a 10-win 2022. The Seminoles are bringing back plenty of top performers from last season and adding on with a talented group of transfers. Part of that transfer class is South Carolina transfer Gilber Edmond. On Thursday, The Battle's End Collective announced a relationship with the defensive end:
Position battles going into spring ball: Defense
Next week Clemson247 will begin a more in-depth look at each position on Clemson's roster heading into spring ball. But first today, we look at possible position battles on defense in the two-deep.
Five-star LB Sammy Brown has one spring visit planned
The latest on the blue-chipper from the Peach State. Cookies Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information. © 2005-2023 CBS INTERACTIVE ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CBS Sports is a registered trademark of CBS Broadcasting Inc.
What Assistant Coach Hamlet Tibbs said Following Notre Dame’s Heartbreaking Loss At The Buzzer To Georgia Tech
What Assistant Coach Hamlet Tibbs said following Notre Dame’s loss to Georgia Tech. Question: Coach Tibbs, it was a back and forth battle all night long. Just what were your takeaways from tonight's game?. Tibbs: First, you know, we have to give credit to Coach P and his group....
247Sports
71K+
Followers
427K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0