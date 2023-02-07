Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Judge scolds and issues single mother a $350 fine before changing his mindSavannah AylinProvidence, RI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ProvidenceTed RiversProvidence, RI
Photography Book Supporting Local Veterans Association Announces Open CallDianna CarneyNew Bedford, MA
Related
hnibnews.com
Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 1 Highlights: Hingham Gets Best Of CM; Prep’s Hanson Notches 300th Career Win; Collins Scores 4 As Winchester Downs Belmont
– #3 Hingham made yet another statement Wednesday, downing #2 Catholic Memorial, 3-1, before a packed house at Pilgrim Arena. Joe Hennessey opened the scoring for the Harbormen (10-1-5), Travis Rugg notched the game-winner, and Ace Concannon sealed it with an empty-netter. Luke McLellan was huge in goal. Tyler Hamilton scored for the Knights, who fell to 14-2-0. The win was the 600th for Hingham coach Tony Messina, in both an assistant and head coaching role.
Fairhaven’s Josh Parker Becomes Heavyweight Champion at SNE Golden Gloves Tournament
18-year-old Josh Parker of Fairhaven is living proof that with a little hard work and dedication, no dream is too big. After a hard-fought battle in the finals at the Police Athletic League in Fall River, Parker came out victorious in the heavyweight division of the Southern New England Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament, getting him one step closer to his dream of becoming a professional boxer.
RI native surprises parents as contestant on Wheel of Fortune
The former Warwick resident applied to play on the show two years ago but was unfortunately picked as an alternate.
tourcounsel.com
Midland Commons | Shopping mall in Warwick, Rhode Island
Midland Commons (formerly Midland Mall from 1965–1985 and Rhode Island Mall from 1985–2011) is an outdoor power center in Warwick, Rhode Island. It previously existed as a two-story, enclosed shopping mall. The property opened as the Midland Mall in October 1967; for several years, it co-existed with the nearby Warwick Mall that opened in 1970.
allamericanatlas.com
17 Charming Small Towns in Rhode Island that You Need to Visit (2023)
Nicknamed the Ocean State, Rhode Island is packed full of beautiful scenery that can be enjoyed no matter the season. Boasting a bountiful array of ecological wonders, including lively rivers, stunning beaches, and meadow-spotted forests, this state is a small but mighty place to visit including gorgeous national parks. This...
mybackyardnews.com
FEEHAN FOOTBALL LETTERS OF INTENT
ATTLEBORO, MA – “We are so thrilled for our student-athletes who signed their NLI, and very happy for their families who supported them along the way,” remarks Athletic Director Christian Schatz. “Being a varsity student-athlete – especially one who takes that passion to the college level –...
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of beloved moon bear
Roger Williams Park Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its moon bears.
OnlyInYourState
The Year-Round Flea Market Every Rhode Islander Needs To Explore At Least Once
Weekends are supposed to be all about relaxing and taking time for ourselves. However, the week’s responsibilities usually spill over to those two precious free days, which means we might not have as much time as we’d like to just kick back. If you’re a fan of digging for gems, try to squeeze in an hour or two on your next free weekend day to explore this year-round flea market in Rhode Island.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
OnlyInYourState
It Should Be Illegal To Drive Through Middletown, Rhode Island Without Stopping At Ida’s Restaurant
Some of the best restaurants in Rhode Island fly under the radar, securing their spot as a hidden gem until word gets out about just how good they are. If you’ve already heard of this traditional Italian restaurant in Rhode Island, you probably already make it a point to stop for a hearty meal any time you pass through Middletown. However, if you’ve not been here yet, you’re about to uncover a Rhode Island gem.
RI National Guard member killed in Exeter crash
The soldier was assigned to the 56th Troop Command, according to a spokesperson for the National Guard.
When New Bedford-Area Food Shopping Meant a Visit to Almacs
My first supermarket memories have to be of A&P. There was an A&P, or Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company, on Acushnet Avenue in New Bedford that I can recall going to with my mother in the 1960s when I was just a little tyke. A&P had a conveyor system...
eastgreenwichnews.com
Buzz on Business: Crumbl Cookies to Open in EG
Above: From left to right, Beth Nardozzi, Brady Nardozzi (13), Grace Nardozzi (17), Paul Nardozzi and, in front, Ruby Nardozzi (7). EG residents Beth and Paul Nardozzi will soon be ready to open the doors at Rhode Island’s first Crumbl location. If you had asked either Beth or Paul if they had heard of of the cookie store before 2020, their answer would have been no. It wasn’t until they traveled for a family vacation to Southern California where they had their first Crumbl Cookie experience and then proceeded to return three more times the very same week.
Man rescued from the rocks at Beavertail
A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after he was rescued from the rocks at Beavertail State Park Thursday night.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Providence Police Chief Candidate’s Record Comes Unraveled
The resume and statements of a candidate for Providence’s next Police Chief are now coming under scrutiny. Providence Mayor Brett Smiley pledged an open and transparent "public" process to select the next head of Providence police to succeed Chief Hugh Clements. On Wednesday, Providence Police Chief candidate Major Kevin...
Blount Soup Pop-Up Sales Returning After Closing in Fall River
If you are missing your flash sales from the Blount Company Soup Store in Fall River, we have some good news for you. After the company's Fall River company store closed in 2022 for renovations, the public was missing the opportunity to buy those big "bags" of soup, especially in the winter. Even though this hasn't been the coldest or snowiest of winters, New Englanders certainly love their soup, some more so when it's made for us. Blount made it possible to have restaurant-quality soups readily available at home.
fallriverreporter.com
Driver sent to the hospital after crashing into restaurant in Fall River
A driver was sent to the hospital this week after crashing into a building in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, Fall River Police responded to a single vehicle collision at approximately 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Tucker Street and Stafford Road. The operator of the vehicle,...
earnthenecklace.com
Heather Hegedus Leaving Boston 25 News: Where Is the Anchor Going?
Heather Hegedus has spent half her career providing Boston residents with all the latest local and national news. Now after 11 years, Heather Hegedus announced she is leaving Boston 25 News in February. Those who have watched the veteran news anchor for years want to know what’s next for her and where she is going. More importantly, they are hoping she will remain in Boston. Find out what Heather Hegedus said about her departure from FOX station WFXT.
buffalonynews.net
Blue Harvest Fisheries Completes Purchase of New, Modern Groundfish Vessel
NEW BEDFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 8, 2023 / Blue Harvest Fisheries has completed the purchase of its newest, most modern groundfish vessel, the newly-christened Nobska. The new vessel is Blue Harvest's latest investment in its groundfish fleet, and represents the first step in implementing the company's plans for the future of its groundfish operations.
nrinow.news
New Brigido’s Market owners plan upgrades, grand reopening to be held in April
NORTH SMITHFIELD/BURRILLVILLE – Three grocery stores run by a local family for decades have been purchased by a couple that owns supermarkets in New York and Connecticut, and this week, the new owners said that shoppers can expect new products and upgrades to the stores, with a grand reopening to be held in April.
Comments / 0