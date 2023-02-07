Mass. Boys HS Hockey – Division 4 Highlights: Shawsheen Downs Previously Unbeaten Essex Tech; Solid Weekend For Nantucket

Read full article on original website
Encore, Plainridge casinos accepted illegal bets on college basketball
Encore Boston Harbor took bets on a Boston College women’s basketball game and Plainridge Park Casino accepted wagers on a Merrimack College men’s basketball game during the first week of legal sports betting, both in violation of the Massachusetts betting law that prohibits betting on in-state collegiate events in nearly all circumstances.
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Boston’s Largest Architectural Firms: 2023
BOSTON- The Boston Real Estate Times released its annual ranking of largest architectural firms of 2023 in Massachusetts. The ranking is based on gross revenue in Massachusetts for the year ending Dec. 31, 2022. 1. Elkus Manfredi Architects. MA Revenue: $67.85 Million. Worldwide Revenue: $108.00 Million. MA Employees: 250. President/CEO:...
onthewater.com
Massachusetts Fishing Report – February 9, 2023
Ice fishing seasons aren’t what they used to be! For most of the state it’s time to pack away the hardwater gear and bid this wimpy winter – adieu. Anglers with a masochistic streak took to the ice last Saturday and the rest of us on Sunday. Personally I’ve amassed quite the assortment of what I deem ice fishing essentials. Lumped onto my sled are usually some combination of battery-powered augers, assorted traps, sonar, underwater cameras, jig sticks, tackle and a trove of other accessories. It would have been nice to give them all a good workout but even an abbreviated season is better than none at all.
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
2 Massachusetts Schools Top The List For “Best In The World”!
How's this for impressive, Berkshire County? Out of over 2,000 schools from 95 countries, the state of Massachusetts captured the TOP TWO SPOTS for the best universities IN THE WORLD!. And even more impressive is this statistic: 13 Massachusetts schools in total made the list. What list am I referring...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities!
When you see the headline, Massachusetts Beloved TV Personalities, what names immediately come to mind? Chet and Nat? Who can forget Bob Lobel appearing in the Jimmy Fallon movie, Fever Pitch?. With the recent anniversary of The Blizzard of 78, memories of Boston‘s TV news and weather people came flying...
nbcboston.com
Nine Bed, Bath & Beyond Stores Set to Close in Mass.
Bed, Bath & Beyond will close nine Massachusetts locations, and a few hundred nationally, as part of its planned turnaround. Those nine make up most of the company’s footprint in the state and add to a growing list of big-box vacancies following widespread closures of Sears, Kmart, Lord & Taylor, Toys "R" Us and others in recent years.
Search underway for missing Massachusetts girl last seen a month ago
Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing Massachusetts girl who last seen a month ago.
A Popular MA Restaurant Chain Is Slowly Evaporating!
Attention Massachusetts residents: If you are an aficionado of The Ninety-Nine Restaurant & Pub, keep in mind they have closed four locations throughout New England. The chain's headquarters is based east of us in Woburn, located at Boston's metro area has recently closed their Canton, Massachusetts location at 362 Turnpike Street due to a lack of business, but those in Bean Town have plenty of other options to choose from, but the question is for how long?
National Pizza Day: The 2nd-best pizzeria in America is right here in Massachusetts
National Pizza Day is on Feb. 9 each year. What better way to celebrate National Pizza Day than getting the 2nd-best pizza in the U.S. which happens to be right in Massachusetts.
Massachusetts breaks record number of deer harvested during 2022 hunting season
The 2022 dear season in Massachusetts set a new annual record of harvested deer.
Flags in Massachusetts at half-staff in honor of Dracut Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless
The United States of America flag and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts flag are half-staff on Thursday in honor of United States Navy Petty Officer Matthew Capeless of Dracut.
Check Out the Oldest Bar in Massachusetts Just East of The Berkshires!
Nothing beats knowing some amazing history about the state with live in. We have many historic landmarks that we pass by every day and ones that we didn't even know about! Previously we covered "The Top 10 Oldest Restaurants in Massachusetts" which you can take a look at by clicking on this link.
nhbr.com
Is New Hampshire starting to cash in on the Massachusetts ‘Millionaire’s Tax’?
A new so-called “Millionaire’s Tax” enacted in Massachusetts has some Bay Staters looking to New Hampshire to relocate both their homes and their companies, with Gov. Chris Sununu saying his administration has fielded “countless” inquiries from “interested businesses and individuals.”. Commercial and residential real...
National Pizza Day: Who serves the best slice in western Massachusetts?
Thursday is National Pizza Day and restaurants across the country are rolling out millions for Super Bowl Sunday.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Massachusetts Prison Camp Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
There’s a certain spooky allure to abandoned places in Massachusetts, a state that is rich with history. There’s an abandoned Air Force base in Truro, an abandoned train tunnel in Clinton, and even an abandoned set of bear cages at Franklin Park Zoo in Boston. These places have been left to decay and are being reclaimed by nature, much like the Rutland Prison Camp which we will be exploring today.
I-Team: Flood cars sales on the increase in Massachusetts
If you're shopping for a used motor vehicle it's important to find out if that vehicle may have been in an accident, or a flood.
I-Team: Concerning number of flood-damaged cars reported in western Massachusetts
Consumer advocates are warning that an increase in water-damaged used cars are being sold in Massachusetts after flooding disasters in other parts of the country.
Fast Food Franchise Opening First of Many in Massachusetts Next Week
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into its first location in the Bay State. And it's the first of many more to come. Last Fall, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening...
Stunning Beachfront Estate is the Most Expensive Home For Sale in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is a small state that packs a big punch. There truly is something for everyone and nowhere is the diversity the state offers more prevalent than in its landscape. From the lush mountains of The Berkshires to the stunning skyline in downtown Boston, to the breathtaking beaches of Cape...
