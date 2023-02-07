Read full article on original website
kvnutalk
USU falters late and loses at San Jose State – Cache Valley Daily
SAN JOSE – With four minutes left in the game, Utah State held a 58-57 lead over San Jose State. The Aggies weren’t playing perfect, but just good enough to grind out a win. But over those final four minutes, the Spartans would score points on all but one trip down the court. USU meanwhile scored just six points the rest of the way and made only one field goal (making zero shots in the final 3:04 of the game).
kvnutalk
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – After a gut-punch of a loss to San Diego State on Wednesday, Utah State returns to action with a road matchup with San Jose State. The Aggies defeated the Spartans in a nail-biter 75-74 game on Jan. 21. Max Shulga hit a go-ahead free throw with seconds remaining to seal the win for USU.
kvnutalk
Man confesses to abusing several Logan boys 25 years ago – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 63-year-old former Logan man has pleaded guilty to abusing several boys (physically and sexually) more than 25 years ago. Steven Al Archuleta accepted a plea deal that will send him to prison next month. Archuleta appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He pleaded guilty to...
kvnutalk
Near capacity audience fills Ellen Eccles Theatre for ‘Jazz at Lincoln Center’ – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A near capacity audience of Cache Valley music lovers turned out Feb. 10 to see Jazz at Lincoln Center in the Ellen Eccles Theatre. The event was spectacular. Led by trumpeter Riley Mulherkar, the New York based instrumental sextet and three stunning vocalists performed 90-minutes of jazz music that was unlike anything that has been heard here in recent memory.
