Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
937theeagle.com
Red Raiders lose heartbreaker to Cowboys
De'Vion Harmon tied it with 18 seconds remaining. Oklahoma State won it with a 0.8 second putback. Down as many as 14 in the second half, Texas Tech fought back but fell 71-68 when John-Michael Wright followed a miss with an offensive rebound, putback and free throw as the Cowboys survived the comeback attempt on Wednesday at Gallagher-Iba Arena.
937theeagle.com
Tech falls at No. 20 UT despite fourth quarter charge
Despite a late 23-13 charge, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell at No. 20 Texas, 80-71 Wednesday night at the Moody Center. Down by as many as 22 points in the fourth quarter, Texas Tech (16-8, 4-7 Big 12) kept fighting, cutting the deficit to just 69-59 with 2:22 to play.
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech Football: Biggest Impact Transfers for 2023
Texas Tech was one of the least active Power Five teams during the transfer portal period following the 2022 season. There was not a heap of impact players that left, and only a handful of new guys will be transferring in. But that’s not a bad thing. Texas Tech has retention of nine starters on offense and eighth starters on the defensive side of the ball. We’ll take a look here at the transfer portal additions that should have the biggest immediate impact for Tech in 2023.
937theeagle.com
Amer Ari canceled, Tech to face UNC in match play
The Texas Tech men's golf program was tied for the lead through three holes, before the Amer Ari hosted by the University of Hawaii at Hilo was canceled due to high winds. Needing a 'plan B' option, the Red Raiders and UNC have agreed to play 18 holes of match play tomorrow (Noon CT/8 a.m. local).
937theeagle.com
Obanor selected to Erving Award Top 10 list
Texas Tech senior Kevin Obanor has been selected by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a Top 10 candidate for the 2023 Julius Erving Award. Obanor, who has recorded 2,028 points and 1,034 rebounds in his career, leads the Red Raiders this season with 15.3 points and 6.3 rebounds this season. He earned All-Big 12 Honorable Mention last season in his first year at Tech following three seasons at Oral Roberts. He is joined on the prestigious watch list by Brandon Miller (Alabama), Baylor Scheierman (Creighton), Matthew Cleveland (Florida State), Julian Strawther (Gonzaga), Jalen Wilson (Kansas), Keyontae Johnson (Kansas), Brice Sensabaugh (Ohio State), Jaime Jaquez (UCLA) and Colby Jones (Xavier). In March, five finalists will be presented to Erving and the Hall of Fame's selection committee.
Comments / 0