Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Hotspot: Crowds Line Up for Over an Hour for These Hot Dogs! Is it Worth it?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
Enjoy a Chicken Fried Steak at Lucky's Cafe in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Popular hot chicken store adding four new locations in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Sandwiches in Dallas to Satisfy the HangriesSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Arlington chef is in the running to become Gordon Ramsay's Next Level ChefKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DArlington, TX
Related
Shorthorn
UTA to announce winners of bridge design competition Saturday
The community will discover the future of campus’s Cooper Street north and south bridges this weekend at the Bridging the Gap: Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 701 S. Nedderman Drive. Forty groups of students from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs competed to...
Bevy Smith Heads to Dallas to Celebrate Big Thought's BIG NIGHT
Actress and philanthropist Bevy Smith will make her way to Dallas March 4, 2023 to emcee Big Thought's BIG NIGHT fundraiser at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The Bevelations author and star of hit TV show Harlem will grace the stage, to honor numerous creative visionaries and community leaders for their commitment to BIG ideas and their Big Thought Impact. The evening will feature a VIP cocktail reception, youth-led entertainment, seated dinner, and live auction with a paddle raise.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Local Black-Owned Bookstore Saved By Kindness of Strangers
Nia-Tayler Clark’s Farmers Branch bookstore went from an eviction notice on the door to a thriving business. “I just couldn’t believe it,” Clark said. “People were calling me and asking me was the store open? I was telling them that it was, but that’s how I found out we had been locked out and there was an eviction notice on the door.”
Shorthorn
Study Abroad Fair promotes immersive global experiences, scholarship opportunities
UTA hosted the Study Abroad Fair on Wednesday in the University Center’s Palo Duro Lounge to promote study abroad programs and scholarships available to students. Studying abroad opens opportunities for student growth through immersive global and cultural experiences while earning college credits, according to the university’s website. The...
Arlington ISD teacher inspires his students with the help of rap music
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas teacher is inspiring students with his love of hip hop and rap, collaborating with his sixth graders to tackle topics like Black History Month, bullying and even STAAR testing with music videos.Antonio Young is a former newspaper reporter turned elementary school teacher. "I knew that I was going to have to be more than just a deliver-er of instruction," Young said. "I knew that I had to be their role model." Young couldn't have predicted how his passion would ultimately influence his work in the classroom. "Once I realized that I could be myself and bring...
Shorthorn
Singles night, scavenger hunts and music in this week’s To-Do-List
Heading into Valentine’s day there is plenty to do for both singles and couples. From figure drawing sessions to musical bingo, this week’s To-Do-List is chock full of fun. Scavenger Hunt. Gather a group of friends this week and embark on a scavenger hunt around the city using...
These pants are made for walkin'
Stroll through the history of Dickies with these vintage advertisements.
Mesquite ISD investigating moldy cheese served to student at middle school
MESQUITE, Texas — An investigation is underway at Mesquite ISD after a student was served moldy cheese at a middle school on Thursday. District officials confirmed the incident happened at Woolley Middle School and that the student had consumed a piece of the cheese, as well. According to the...
aisd.net
Webb Elementary dedication is Friday, Feb. 10
Posted in District News, Bond News on February 8, 2023. Arlington ISD is dedicating its newest school, Webb Elementary, on Friday, Feb. 10, at 2 p.m. Following the ceremony in the cafetorium, students will offer tours of the building. If you would like to attend the dedication and open house,...
dmagazine.com
The Effort to Return the Forest Theater to Its Community Has Reached Half Its Fundraising Goal
The Forest Theater has been mostly closed for decades in South Dallas, but there has long been talk of bringing it back and what that could mean to the community in which it sits. The most recent effort to rehabilitate the shuttered theater has raised roughly half of its $75 million goal. It could reopen next year.
Dallas activists push to rename College Park after Black Panther leader
A group of Dallas activists are working to rename College Park after a late Black Panther member and community organizer. Friends and Family of Fahim J. Minkah filed an application with the City of Dallas to rename the Oak Cliff park after Fahim J. Minkah, who died in 2018. Yafeuh Balogun, one of the organizers pushing for the name change, also helped get South Lamar renamed as Botham Jean Blvd.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Exhibit Tells Story of a Family's History Buried in an East Texas Cemetery
Downtown Dallas keeps moving but inside AT&T headquarters on South Akard Street is an invitation to slow down. An experience awaits, a story of America's buried past, a story about the journey Rodney Hawkins took to find his ancestors in Old Gillion Cemetery in East Texas, restore it and the family history it revealed.
Hey Sugar Candy Store pops open sodas and sweets in Dallas' Bishop Arts
Dallas' Bishop Arts District is due for something sweet: A shop called Hey Sugar Candy Store will open in a century-old location at 409 W. 8th St., in one of two side-by-side nearly-identical former homes that have been renovated and repurposed for retail. According to Hey Sugar owner Kristin Brittan, the store will open at the beginning of March. Brittan founded Hey Sugar back in 2013, with her first store in Roanoke, which has become a big family and tourist destination, with not only sweets galore but an entertainment component, including TVs airing Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and kiddie rides...
Legend Has It Terrifying Screams Are Heard Nightly On This Texas Bridge
Scary stories. They are taboo. They are terrifying and yet so satisfying. My entire life I have been prone to listening to and reading about spooky stories, urban legends and ghostly sightings. But I can without a doubt honestly say I have never heard the story of 'the screaming bridge' in Arlington. Just thinking about it sends chills down my spine.
‘Tremendous conflict of interest’ | Texas lawmaker seeks to outlaw caretakers getting clients’ death benefits
ARLINGTON, Texas — In life, Leroy Anderson needed others to care for him. Anderson had the intellect of a 10-year-old. He was also diabetic, schizophrenic and bipolar. He lived in what’s called a group home, here in Dallas. His caretaker was paid by the state. In 2018, the...
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
fortworthreport.org
Fort Worth permanently suspends its relationship with Beard’s Towing
Fort Worth has ended its relationship with Fort Worth’s Beard’s Towing. The city previously suspended its relationship with the company on March 31, 2022, pending dual state and local investigations into alleged fraudulent activity. Fort Worth City Council discussed the company’s legal situation in executive session Tuesday.
Former Plano ISD teacher Michael Lloyd under investigation after criminal allegation
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Plano ISD is addressing a recent criminal allegation from a former student about an incident with a teacher.The alleged incident happened between 2005 and 2009, when the former student was attending Williams High School and Plano East High School. Michael Lloyd was teaching at Williams High School during that time period, Plano ISD said.The school district said when they were first made aware of the incident, an investigation began and Lloyd was placed on administrative leave. Lloyd is no longer employed by the school district. More recently, Lloyd was employed at McMillen High School from 2011 to 2023. "Plano ISD does not condone nor will tolerate any employee who engages in the type of inappropriate, unethical and harmful behavior alleged in this instance," the district said in an email to families. Plano ISD said they believe the incident was isolated.If you or someone you know has knowledge related to this investigation or allegation, contact the following authorities for assistance or additional reporting: Plano ISD Chief of Safety & Security Operations, Kevin Keating – kevin.keating@pisd.eduTexas Department of Family and Protective Services Plano Police Department For anyone wishing to share information anonymously, Plano ISD has a tip line here.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
Voted best pizza around Fort Worth
It's National Pizza Day and our readers have spoken.
Comments / 0