thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Harris County Budget: “They are Defunding the Police”
(AUSTIN) — There is no greater responsibility for an elected official than ensuring the safety of our fellow citizens. Our duty to those who have elected us begins and ends with ensuring that families and businesses who call Texas home remain safe and secure. Texas law enforcement forms the...
news4sanantonio.com
With more wells abandoned, Texas gets federal help to pay for cleanup
SAN ANTONIO – Texas has received millions of dollars from the federal government to plug abandoned oil and gas wells that are at risk of polluting air, water and vegetation. The Trouble Shooters show you the progress made so far and why some worry it’s just a drop in the bucket.
KSAT 12
Bills filed to bring red light cameras to a full stop in Texas
LEON VALLEY, Texas – San Antonio state legislators are trying to pump the brakes on the last of the state’s red light cameras, most of which are in Bexar County. Rep. Philip Cortez (D-San Antonio) and Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio) have filed identical bills in the Texas House and Senate to void any remaining contracts that violate the 2019 ban on the controversial cameras. Cortez filed the same bill in the 2021 legislative session, but it never made it to the House floor for a vote.
PV Tech
CPS Energy signs deals for 100MW of solar, 50MW of storage
Texas utility CPS Energy has reached agreements to purchase an additional 100MW of solar and 50MW of energy storage capacity for its FlexPOWER Bundle initiative. The solar capacity part will see Ashtrom Renewable Energy, the renewable energy arm of Israeli conglomerate Ashtrom Group, provide 100MW of the El Patrimonio solar project in Bexar County, Texas, in collaboration with renewable energy project developer OnPeak Power. This power purchase agreement is a 20-year contract with an anticipated commercial operation date of May 2025.
fox26houston.com
Texas Comptroller says Harris County Judge, Harris Co. Commissioners 'defunded the police'
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced on Friday afternoon in a statement that Harris County Commissioners did, in fact, defund the police. According to a statement, Hegar's office received a request from Gov. Greg Abbott's Criminal Justice Division to investigate a complaint from Constable Ted Heap of Harris County Constable Office Precinct 5.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Construction commences on 147-MW Texas solar project
Avantus (formerly 8minute) celebrated the groundbreaking and continued development of the Galloway 2 Solar Project in Concho County, Texas. Once completed, the project will serve as a dedicated 147 MWDC/110 MWAC resource for Texas’ energy grid, generating enough clean electricity to provide power for 60,000 Texans. Galloway 2 is...
How Many Jobs Would You Need To Hold To Afford Rent In Central Texas?
There's no place like home, right? They say anywhere you can hang your hat can be home, and humans have a remarkable ability to comfortably hang a hat just about anywhere. But depending on where you live, the peg you hang that hat on may cost you a small fortune every month.
orangeandbluepress.com
$2,400 Will Be Sent To Residents In Texas From Texas Utility Help
American homeowners and renters are getting help with utility bills as they crank up their heaters to combat freezing-cold temperatures. The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) is offering homeowners and renters assistance to pay their energy bills. The Texas Utility Help (TUH) is a program that provides financial aid to qualified low-income Texas households who need help to pay their utility bills. Eligible expenses for electricity, natural gas, propane, water, and wastewater.
Two years after its historic deep freeze, Texas is increasingly vulnerable to cold snaps – and there are more solutions than just building power plants
Texas wasn’t prepared to keep the lights on during Winter Storm Uri, and it won’t be ready for future cold weather unless it starts thinking about energy demand as well as supply.
ValueWalk
Texas Tech Crumbles After DEI Hiring Is Exposed
WASHINGTON, D.C. (February 10, 2023) – The formal written hiring polices of Texas Tech University [TTU] – at least in its biology department – of requiring professors to pledge fealty to DEI ideology, to both understand and express new “woke” terminology and concepts, and to even penalize a professorial candidate for suggesting that teaching should be race neutral, has been scuttled after egregious examples were just widely publicized.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Watch: West Texas community comes together for solar project
Texas is the nation’s leader in energy production, though its profile is rapidly switching from one dominated by oil and gas to one characterized by solar and wind. As the energy transition takes place, new jobs and revenues are being brought to West Texas, where drier climates and wide-open spaces make it an ideal fit for solar.
Report: Texas has bigger traffic challenges than most of the US, named the top state for truck bottlenecks
DALLAS (KDAF) — It really is true, whatever Texas does, they do it big, and with traffic problems, that saying runs just as true as it does with delicious barbecue. According to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute that highlighted the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America, Texas took the top spot with 13 locations listed in the top 100 with nine in the Houston metro area.
KSAT 12
TribCast: Will Texas avoid a recession?
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Pia Orrenius, vice president and senior economist for the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, about the 2023 outlook for the Texas economy.
Texas witness photographs saucer-shaped object with four bright lights
A Texas witness at Haslet reported watching and photographing a saucer-shaped object with four lights at 7:20 p.m. on March 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
KHOU
New UH poll shows Texans are open to election reform
HOUSTON — Texans broadly support many election reforms, including strengthening criminal penalties for voter fraud and making the voting process easier, according to a new University of Houston poll. The poll, which was conducted this year between Jan. 9 and Jan.19, showed interesting attitudes of voters. Many want changes...
Operation Lone Star continues working to secure the border
AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border. According to the release, they said they are working to stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas as well […]
easttexasradio.com
Did You Get An Email From The Texas AG?
If you receive a letter from the Texas Attorney General stating they are suspending your Social Security Number within 24 hours, don’t panic. I received such an email Friday morning. The Attorney General’s office has nothing to do with a government-issued social security number, and the claims of criminal activity are bogus. The AG says you should not call the 1-800 number at the bottom of the email. Just delete it and move on with your business.
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
KFDA
DPS encourages public to register for free safety training
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is still offering free safety training for various groups. The training includes Texas State University’s Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event (CRASE) and Stop the Bleeding. These courses provide strategic techniques and guidance on how to survive an active...
PV Tech
Longroad starts construction on 202MWdc Texas solar project
US renewables developer Longroad Energy has reached financial close and begun construction on the 202MWdc Umbriel Solar project in Polk County, Texas. The project began development in 2017 and commercial operation is expected before the end of the year. Umbriel Solar will deploy First Solar’s Series 6/6+ thin-film PV modules and trackers from Nextracker. Power generated at the plant will be purchased by Entergy Texas in a pre-agreed power purchase agreement (PPA).
