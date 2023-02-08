Read full article on original website
Spring to Become New Home of Summer Moon
This coffee shop is tentatively set to open in time for summer.
hellowoodlands.com
Bosscat Kitchen & Libations opens The Woodlands location at Market Street
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location. Located at Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250, the popular whiskey bar and restaurant from Daily Dose Hospitality Group is bringing its sophisticated industrial vibe, upscale comfort food and iconic Whiskey Room to The Woodlands.
The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in Houston
Recently I have looked at the best burgers in Houston and the best breakfast tacos in Houston. As Valentines Day is fast approaching, I thought today we could look at the most romantic restaurants in Houston- the perfect places to take your date on February 14th.
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
Popular waffle and icecream chain to open 3 new locations in Texas
Great news for Texans with a sweet tooth with the announcement this week that popular waffle and artisanal ice cream chain the Dolly Llama will open three new stores in Texas. The business recently opened in Dallas, and thanks to the success of its first store in Texas, they are looking to expand.
Click2Houston.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
cw39.com
Houston pizzeria ranked the best pizza restaurant in America: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whoever said Texas was just a Tex-Mex, barbecue, and steakhouse state needs to revise their way of food thinking because the Lone State knows how to do all of that and rock the pizza world into gear. Thursday, Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day which is...
Fascinating facts you might not know about Houston’s Market Square Park
The beautiful park is the heartbeat of downtown's Historic District.
Awesome 2 Story H-E-B Is Set To Open In This Texas City Next Week!
The latest and yes greatest H-E-B is set to open up here in Texas. And, of course, it's going to have so many extras including a 2nd level. Yes, this H-E-B will join the short list of 2-level H-E-B-'s in the state of Texas. • FIRST MULTI-LEVEL H-E-B IN AUSTIN...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Texas
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
cw39.com
Catch the exclusive Gold Beads, win amazing prizes at Mardi Gras! Galveston
GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Organizers of the 112th Mardi Gras! Galveston are giving a few lucky parade goers a chance to win some extraordinary prizes. Exclusive Golden Mardi Gras beads will be thrown out during parades on the first Friday, February 10 at the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m., and again at parades on Saturday, February 11, and Friday, February 17.
cw39.com
What’s the oldest town in Texas?
(NEXSTAR) — If you had to guess, what do you think is the oldest town in Texas? It turns out, it’s not one of the state’s bigger cities, like Houston or Austin, but rather Nacogdoches, out east. The city’s official nickname is even “The Oldest Town in...
OnlyInYourState
One Of The Most Authentic German Restaurants In Texas Has Its Own Outdoor Biergarten
One of the best German restaurants in Texas is tucked away in the tiny town of Walburg, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. People drive from all over Texas to eat at Walburg German Restaurant & Biergarten, which features both authentic German and American cuisine, live music, and a spacious outdoor area for drinking and relaxing.
Black-Owned Company Signed $334 Million Deal With Houston’s William P. Hobby Airport
Houston has no shortage of Black-owned businesses. Now, a Black-owned management company will be shedding more light on Black-owned companies, thanks to a lucrative deal with the Houston City Council. According to AfroTech, Aviation Pros entered into a 10-year contract worth $334 million with Latrelle’s Galley and the city of...
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
Help wanted: Shaq's new chicken shack in Houston now hiring
HOUSTON — The big man, aka Shaquille O’Neal, is opening his Big Chicken restaurant in Houston this month and he needs some dedicated people to run it. The chicken shack, which will be located at 9660 Westheimer Road, is in need of management and hourly employees. Interested candidates can apply here.
