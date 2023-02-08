Read full article on original website
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Be-Deviled
NEWARK, NJ -- Through the three times the Devils and Kraken have met, the home team has always come out with the victory. Unfortunately, that was the case again, tonight. In five-on-five play, the Kraken controlled the flow of the game. With the absence of Andre Burakovsky (lower body), the forward groupings responded positively, and Justin Schultz returned to play alongside Carson Soucy in an effective 16:08 of play.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Islanders to Host Pride Night on Feb. 9th at UBS Arena
Pride night benefits and supports the LGBTQIA+ community. The New York Islanders are celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community on Feb. 9 with the team's annual Pride Night at UBS Arena when the Isles take on the Vancouver Canucks. Pride Night will be showcased throughout the arena with special items available for...
NHL
The Men Behind the Mask | FEATURE
Vitek Vanecek debuted a new mask at practice, one that pays homage to two franchise legends. There is the man behind the mask. And in Vitek Vanecek's case, there are also the men behind the mask. The man: that is Vanecek himself. He's the one wearing it. He has been...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-16-5) at Devils (33-13-4) | 4:00 p.m.
Kraken want to return to their game, execute and play with pace in rematch versus the Devils. Time: 4:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. When these two teams met four weeks ago, the Kraken gutted out a 4-3 overtime winner at Climate Pledge Arena thanks to a goal from Andre Burakovsky 1:10 into bonus time. Head coach Dave Hakstol knows tonight's matchup at the Prudential Center will be another challenge against a team that currently sits second in the Metropolitan division.
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
PHOTO GALLERY - PRACTICE IN DETROIT
Check out the action from Wednesday's skate in the Motor City. Flames defenceman was struck by a vehicle on Wednesday in Detroit, but has been released from hospital. by CALGARY FLAMES STAFF @NHLFlames / CalgaryFlames.com. 3:43 PM. At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding...
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Panthers
COLORADO AVALANCHE (27-19-4) AT FLORIDA PANTHERS (26-22-6) 4 PM MT | FLA LIVE ARENA. The Avs travel to Sunrise, Fla. to take on the Florida Panthers as they close out their three-game road trip Saturday night. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. MT on Altitude Sports. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado looks...
NHL
Hughes out week to week for Devils with upper-body injury
NEWARK, N.J. -- Jack Hughes will be out week to week for the New Jersey Devils because of an upper-body injury, coach Lindy Ruff said Thursday. "He's a young guy and that's going to help him with this," Ruff said. "I think it's going to be on the shorter end of [the time frame]."
NHL
NHL Pregame fan fest for Stadium Series game in Raleigh announced
NEW YORK - The National Hockey League (NHL®) has announced the attractions and hockey interactives planned for the Truly Hard Seltzer® NHL PreGame™, the official fan festival of the Saturday, Feb. 18 outdoor game between the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. Before the Hurricanes face the Capitals at 8 p.m. ET (broadcast on ABC and ESPN+ in the United States and on SN360, SN NOW and TVAS2 in Canada), the PreGame will entertain fans of all ages with fun hockey attractions at PNC Arena's East 1000 Parking Lot in Raleigh with dynamic activities from 2 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. ET.
NHL
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
What it takes to adjust to a new league and an 82-game season
Lundkvist plays best game yet, acknowledges healthy scratches can be part of the process to developing consistency. The Stars coaching staff have worked very hard on the development of Nils Lundkvist this season. The 22-year-old defenseman was acquired just before training camp from the New York Rangers and has slotted...
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ SABRES
FLAMES (24-18-10) @ SABRES (26-20-4) Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet One | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. GAME DAY FEATURES. STAT PACK. WANT TO WIN SOME CASH?!. Leading Scorers:. Flames:. Points - Elias Lindholm (46)
NHL
NHL Buzz: O'Reilly, Buchnevich to return for Blues
Slavin back for Hurricanes; Raymond misses first NHL game for Red Wings. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Ryan O'Reilly and Pavel Buchnevich will return for the Blues against the Coyotes on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; BSMW, BSAZ, ESPN+, SN NOW). O'Reilly...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: Cup Final rematch up next
Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Avalanche on Thursday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Vladislav Namestnikov - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Zach Bogosian. Ian Cole - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Nick Perbix. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian Elliott. Thursday's...
NHL
Devils Begin 4-Game Road Trip at Minnesota Saturday | PREVIEW
New Jersey faces the Wild to open a four-game road swing. New Jersey begins a four-game road trip with a matchup in Minnesota Saturday night. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Check back an hour ahead of tonight's...
NHL
Blais excited to be back with the Blues
That's the text Sammy Blais got from Robert Thomas on Thursday afternoon while he was shopping for a new dress shirt at a New York City shopping mall. Until then, Blais had not seen any of the trade rumors that were swirling online, but a quick look at Twitter told him he might be headed back to St. Louis.
