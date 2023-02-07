The last few months have been great for James Cameron. December 2022 saw the release of his latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. The former received plenty of critical praise with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime calling it "one of the most breathtaking moviegoing experiences of 2022." Furthermore, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to gross over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, dethroning Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and currently ranking as the fourth-grossing film of all-time—beating out the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens—on top of breaking other box office records. Even though we've focused on Avatar: The Way of Water so far, what we actually want to talk about is another classic James Cameron picture: Titanic.

2 DAYS AGO