Read full article on original website
Related
6 Critically Acclaimed Films To Stream On Hulu For Your Next Movie Night
a divorced single parentWhile many movie lovers like that Hulu has so many films to choose from, this can sometimes make the nightly task of choosing a film all the more difficult. With that said, we thought we’d leave it to critically acclaimed revi...
Everything we know about ‘La La Land’ coming to Broadway
Going now from Hollywood to Broadway, Emmy- and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt said that the musical is in development currently. What awards did La La Land win?
‘Mean Girls’: Avantika, Christopher Briney & Bebe Wood Board Paramount Film Based On Tony-Nominated Musical Adaptation
EXCLUSIVE: Avantika (Senior Year), Christopher Briney (The Summer I Turned Pretty) and Bebe Wood (Love, Victor) have landed major roles in Paramount Pictures’ film adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway hit, Mean Girls, which is itself based on the classic Paramount comedy of the same name. The actors join an ensemble for the Paramount+-bound feature that also includes Angourie Rice, Reneé Rapp, Auli’i Cravalho and Jaquel Spivey, as previously announced. The original film adapted by Tina Fey from the Rosalind Wiseman book Queen Bees and Wannabes follows high school new girl Cady Heron (Lindsay Lohan) in her attempt to fit in with A-list...
Kevin Costner’s ‘Yellowstone’ Ending After Actor’s Wife Pleaded For Him To Leave Show, Sources Claim
Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone will be coming to an end and the actor’s future with the show is up in the air, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, Deadline broke the story, Paramount + and Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan have come up with a plan to end Yellowstone. The parties have decided to launch a Matthew McConaughey-lead spin-off which will continue with the majority of the cast. Sources revealed that Costner has been refusing to commit to a lengthy shooting schedule. Deadline said that Costner originally had agreed to 65 days of shooting for the show. However, for the first part of...
Woman sat beside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reveals what they really spoke about at Grammys
Awards ceremonies are, by all accounts, incredibly boring. But while most people try and hide their feelings behind a smile, Ben Affleck's bored expression at the Grammys quickly became a meme online. And according to a nearby seat-filler at the awards ceremony, his wife Jennifer Lopez told him at the...
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake
Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
‘Aladdin’ Star Mena Massoud’s First Slate for Press Play Productions Includes Stephen King Farsi-Language Adaptation (EXCLUSIVE)
“Aladdin” star Mena Massoud has revealed the first slate of projects out of his company Press Play Productions, which aims to bridge the gap between Hollywood and the Middle East and North Africa. With offices in Dubai and Los Angeles, Press Play was founded by Massoud and producing partner Ali Mashayekhi, who heads content development in North America. George Shehata oversees content development in the MENA region. Massoud, who is of Egyptian heritage, broke out playing Aladdin in Guy Ritchie’s live-action adaptation of the Disney film. His other credits include Prime Video’s “Hotel for the Holidays,” the animated feature “Lamya’s Poem” and...
America's movie mom Melinda Dillon of 'A Christmas Story,' dies at 83
Melinda Dillon, a two-time Oscar nominee best known for the movies A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, has died at 83.
Oscars 2023 Best Picture Nominations: See the Full List
Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Top Gun: Maverick are all up for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars. Women Talking, Triangle of Sadness, Avatar: The Way of Water, and The Fabelmans are also up for this year’s award. The Oscars take place on March 12 in Los Angeles.
This New Eddie Murphy Flick Has Surpassed a Best Picture Nom to Become the #1 Movie on Netflix
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill's new comedy, 'You People,' has quickly become the top movie on Netflix, even surpassing a film that got a Best Picture nomination at the Academy Awards.
Matthew McConaughey to Voice an 'Ass-Kicking' Secret Agent Elvis Presley in Netflix Adult Animated Series
Matthew McConaughey is set to voice a very different version of The King in Agent Elvis, an adult animated action-comedy series co-created and executive-produced by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie. In Agent Elvis, which is on track for a March 2023 release date, McConaughey will portray a fictionalized Elvis Presley, one who is a “global superstar by day, ass-kicking vigilante by night” who eventually joins a secret agency as Agent Elvis. The action-comedy follows Presley as he “trades in his jumpsuit for a jet pack when he is covertly inducted into a secret government spy program to battle the dark forces that...
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
‘Dark Lord: The Teenage Years’ to Get Stage Adaptation From ‘Heathers the Musical’ Creators (EXCLUSIVE)
Children’s book “Dark Lord: The Teenage Years” is getting a stage adaptation from Kevin Murphy (pictured above) and Laurence O’Keefe, the creators of “Heathers the Musical.” The stage musical adaptation will be produced by Buccaneer (“The Doll Factory”) and Halfire Entertainment (“Alias Grace”), who have acquired the rights to the book, which is written by Jamie Thomson. Murphy (“The Son”) and O’Keefe (“Legally Blonde the Musical”) have adapted the book for the stage with original music and lyrics. Andy Fickman (“She’s the Man”) is set to direct the show. He has directed all the West End productions of “Heathers the Musical” as...
Popculture
'Flashdance' Singer Irene Cara's Cause of Death Revealed
Irene Cara, who sang "Flashdance... What a Feeling" and "Fame," died in November 2022 at 63. Her cause of death was reported on Thursday. She died as a result of hypertension and high cholesterol, according to the medical documents TMZ obtained from the Pinellas County, Florida medical examiner's office. The...
Collider
Where to Watch the 'Titanic' 25th Anniversary Re-Release: Showtimes and Premiere Date
The last few months have been great for James Cameron. December 2022 saw the release of his latest film Avatar: The Way of Water, the long-anticipated sequel to his groundbreaking 2009 sci-fi epic Avatar. The former received plenty of critical praise with Collider's very own Ross Bonaime calling it "one of the most breathtaking moviegoing experiences of 2022." Furthermore, Avatar: The Way of Water went on to gross over $2 billion at the worldwide box office, dethroning Top Gun: Maverick as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and currently ranking as the fourth-grossing film of all-time—beating out the likes of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Avengers: Infinity War, and Star Wars: The Force Awakens—on top of breaking other box office records. Even though we've focused on Avatar: The Way of Water so far, what we actually want to talk about is another classic James Cameron picture: Titanic.
Phoebe Dynevor To Star In Thriller ‘Wichita Libra’; Mister Smith Sets EFM Sales Launch, UTA Handling North America
Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor will star in the Kansas-set thriller Witchita Libra as a woman trying to solve a dark historic crime that tore apart her family and rural hometown. The thriller is the second feature of writer and director Henry Dunham, and follows The Standoff at Sparrow Creek which premiered in Toronto in 2018. The film is produced by Jay Van Hoy (The Lighthouse, The Witch and American Honey). Currently in pre-production, Witchita Libra begins shooting this year. Mister Smith Entertainment will launch international sales at the EFM and UTA is handling North American rights. The drama is set in the aftermath of...
‘History of the World, Part II’: Hulu Releases First Trailer For Mel Brooks‘ Sequel Series (TV News Roundup)
Hulu has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy series “History of the World, Part II.” The sketch comedy series will premiere March 6 with two episodes, followed by the release two episodes daily until the finale on March 9. It’s been 40 years since the release of Mel Brooks’ “History of the World, Part I” film, and in the new series, Brooks has finally brought about a sequel. “History of the World, Part II” stars the creator, writer, and narrator; Brooks also exec produces the series alongside Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen, Kevin Salter and Christie...
WHAS 11
Director Peyton Reed Says He Met With 'Bring It On' Stars About a Sequel With the Original Cast (Exclusive)
Ever since Gabrielle Union revealed that she's been developing a new Bring It On film following her character's team, The Clovers, there's been hope of a direct sequel to the hit 2000 movie. And while talking to ET's Nischelle Turner at the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, director Peyton Reed addressed the possibility of reuniting the original cast, including Kirsten Dunst and Union, for another chapter in their cheerleading saga.
Henry Golding To Star In Nacho Vigalondo’s Madrid-Set Sci-Fi Romance ‘Daniela Forever’ — EFM
EXCLUSIVE: Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) is set to star in the sci-fi romance Daniela Forever, a new film from Spanish filmmaker Nacho Vigalondo (Colossal), which XYZ is financing and launching for sales at the EFM. Daniela Forever, which is set to shoot in Madrid, Spain, this spring/summer, will see Golding play a man struggling to come to terms with the sudden death of his girlfriend in an accident six months prior. So, he signs up for a sleep trial that allows him to reconstruct his life with her through the use of lucid dreams. Nahikari Ipiña and Nacho Vigalondo are producing at...
Comments / 0