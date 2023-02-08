Read full article on original website
Little-Known Digital Gifting Token Surged 450% Year-to-Date on Token Migration
A little-known cryptocurrency meant to support content creators everywhere for content generation has seen its price surge by over 450% so far this year after it migrated its native token onto the $BNB Chain. The cryptocurrency, Gifto ($GFT), has recently moved from its old $GTO token to $GFT on the...
Crypto Spot Trading Volume Sees Largest Percentage Rise in Two Years: CryptoCompare Report
Spot trading volumes in the cryptocurrency space rose 57.9% to $860 billion, the highest percentage increase since January 2021, according to a report published by leading crypto data provider CryptoCompare. CryptoCompare’s recently published Exchange Review report for January 2023 details that so-called Top-Tier exchanges – those with a grade between...
Bitcoin’s Network Activity Surges to Highest Level Since May 2021, Says CryptoQuant
On Wednesday (8 February 2023), South Korea-based crypto analytics startup CryptoQuant reported that “as NFTs are stored on-chain, Bitcoin network activity surges to two-year highs.”. In a “quick take” published yesterday, CryptoQuant said:. “Bitcoin’s network activity has recently increased and is now at its highest level since...
$SHIB, $ADA, $DOT, and Others Added As Payment Methods at Dubai University via New Integration
The meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB), the native token of smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and that of the ‘blockchain of blockchains’ Polkadot ($DOT) can now be used as payment method at a popular Dubai University, along with several other digital assets. According to a recently published announcement,...
Crypto Community Terra Classic Price Prediction Expects $LUNC Surge 200% in February
The cryptocurrency community is predicting that the price of Terra Classic ($LUNC) will surge by over 200% this month to trade at $0.0005518 per token, as the community behind the cryptocurrency is making several developments to help it recover. According to CoinMarketCap’s price estimate feature, which saw over 1,200 users...
Sandwich Attack Protection From Hackless Is Live for Ethereum and BNB Chain
Important information: This is a sponsored story. Please remember that the value of investments, and any income from them, can fall as well as rise so you could get back less than you invest. If you are unsure of the suitability of your investment please seek advice. Tax rules can change and the value of any benefits depends on individual circumstances. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsor.
Ripple CEO on Recent Positive Global Regulatory Developments He Finds ‘Energizing’
On Thursday (9 February 2023), Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on the exciting developments in the regulation of the cryptocurrency industry worldwide. In a Twitter thread posted yesterday, Garlinghouse noted that while the US lags behind, countries such as Dubai, Australia, the UK, South Korea, and Brazil have taken significant steps to clarify and support the growth of the crypto market.
Coinbase Improves its Non-Custodial Wallet to Keep You Safe While Exploring Web3
As more individuals venture into the decentralized web, Coinbase, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has made efforts to enhance the security and user experience of its non-custodial wallet (“Coinbase Wallet“). The company aims to make web3 interactions easier and more secure for its users. According to Coinbase’s blog post,...
