FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar admits to being hurt by LeBron James’ and Magic Johnson’s statements prior to his scoring record getting broken
"The Captain" also emphasized how important it is for him to focus on his social legacy
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Trail Blazers starting Gary Payton II for inactive Josh Hart (trade) on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Payton II will make his first start this season after Josh Hart was dealt to the Knicks. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 159.2 minutes this season with today's inactives, Payton II is averaging...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available Friday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to see his usual workload.
numberfire.com
Heat list Tyler Herro (back) as probable on Saturday
Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (back) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Herro is expected to suit up against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Herro to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Herro's Saturday projection...
numberfire.com
Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench
Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Mike Conley on Friday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his first start for Minnesota on Friday night after Jaylen Nowell was sent to the bench. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Conley's projection includes 14.0...
numberfire.com
Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Clippers' Nicolas Batum (back) listed as available on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum (back) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Batum has been upgraded from questionable to available and is listed as active for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Batum's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) active and starting on Friday, Taurean Prince to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with back spasms, Anderson will start in Memphis. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Anderson's Friday projection includes 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Josh Okogie starting for Suns on Friday; Jock Landale to bench
Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie will start Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Jock Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers
Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley available for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will play in Friday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his Timberwolves' debut after the veteran was dealt to Minnesota on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis team allowing 47.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Blake Griffin operating in second unit role for Boston on Friday
Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 309.1 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Tre Jones (foot) not listed on Spurs' Saturday injury report
San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence with left foot soreness, Jones is on track to return on Saturday. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
numberfire.com
Portland's Cam Reddish available for Friday's game versus Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is active for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to make their Portland debuts while Kevin Knox and Matisse Thybulle are inactive. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points. Reddish's...
