ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney on Wednesday, Jonathan Kuminga to bench

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney is starting in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Looney will make his 49th start this season after Jonathan Kuminga was sent to the bench. In a matchup versus a Trail Blazers' team ranked 27th in defensive rating, Looney's FanDuel salary stands at $5,300.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks

The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available Friday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness. However, after entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to see his usual workload.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Heat list Tyler Herro (back) as probable on Saturday

Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro (back) is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Orlando Magic. Herro is expected to suit up against his intrastate rivals after he was listed as probable. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Herro to score 34.2 FanDuel points. Herro's Saturday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Phoenix's Devin Booker (injury management) starting on Friday, Damion Lee to bench

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker (injury management) is starting in Friday's game versus the Indiana Pacers. After sitting out on Thursday for injury management reasons, Booker will make his 31st start this season. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Booker to score 34.8 FanDuel points. Booker's Friday projection...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Timberwolves starting Mike Conley on Friday, Jaylen Nowell to bench

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his first start for Minnesota on Friday night after Jaylen Nowell was sent to the bench. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Conley's projection includes 14.0...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Boston's Jayson Tatum (illness) probable for Friday's game versus Hornets

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (illness) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum is on track to play on Friday night after Boston's superstar was originally listed as questionable with an illness. In 36.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Tatum to score 48.5 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Clippers' Nicolas Batum (back) listed as available on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum (back) is listed as available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Batum has been upgraded from questionable to available and is listed as active for Friday's clash with the Bucks. Our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Batum's Friday projection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Josh Okogie starting for Suns on Friday; Jock Landale to bench

Phoenix Suns guard Josh Okogie will start Friday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okogie has been coming off the bench as of late. However, that will not be the case Friday night. He's getting the nod on the wing, and Jock Landale will revert to a role off the bench.
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Cam Johnson active for Nets' Saturday matchup versus 76ers

Brooklyn Nets small forward Cameron Johnson is available for Saturday's contest versus the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson will make his Brooklyn debut after he was included in Wednesday's blockbuster deal. In 24.9 expected minutes, our models project Johnson to score 23.3 FanDuel points. Johnson's Saturday projection includes 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Mike Conley available for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will play in Friday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his Timberwolves' debut after the veteran was dealt to Minnesota on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis team allowing 47.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Blake Griffin operating in second unit role for Boston on Friday

Boston Celtics forward Blake Griffin is not starting in Friday's contest against the Charlotte Hornets. Griffin will come off the bench after Robert Williams was named Friday's starter. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 309.1 minutes this season, Griffin is averaging 0.78 FanDuel points per minute and a 12.8% usage...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Denver on Saturday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Murray is dealing with right knee inflammation and is questionable to face the Hornets on Saturday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 36.4 minutes against Charlotte. Murray's Saturday projection includes...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (ankle) probable for Heat's Saturday matchup

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic. Vincent is expected to suit up for the later half of Miami's back-to-back after Miami's guard was listed as probable. In 34.2 expected minutes, our models project Vincent to score 24.2 FanDuel points.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Tre Jones (foot) not listed on Spurs' Saturday injury report

San Antonio Spurs point guard Tre Jones (foot) is not listed on Saturday's injury report against the Atlanta Hawks. After a four game absence with left foot soreness, Jones is on track to return on Saturday. In 28.2 expected minutes, our models project Jones to score 28.8 FanDuel points. Jones'...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Portland's Cam Reddish available for Friday's game versus Thunder

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Cam Reddish is active for Friday's contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Reddish and Ryan Arcidiacono are available to make their Portland debuts while Kevin Knox and Matisse Thybulle are inactive. In 21.0 expected minutes, our models project Reddish to score 15.8 FanDuel points. Reddish's...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy