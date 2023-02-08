Read full article on original website
Related
9News
Mushrooms are muddling the agency in charge of regulating them
The Department of Regulatory Agencies told the state they don't know how to regulate the legalized psychedelic. They're asking for money to bring in experts who do.
Revealed: Idaho Quadruple Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Was FIRED From Washington State University Job After Massacre, Accused Of Having 'Sexist Attitude Toward Females'
Bryan Kohberger was allegedly fired as a teaching assistant at Washington State University in the weeks after four University of Idaho students were found murdered in an off-campus home. The quadruple murder suspect, 28, was reportedly let go from his position over "behavioral problems," including having a "sexist attitude towards females," after "arguing with his professor" on two separate occasions, RadarOnline.com has learned. Kohberger's alleged termination happened on December 19 — just over a month after Kalyee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, were found slaughtered at the Moscow murder home.NewsNation obtained the timeline...
Drug addicts use food stamp benefits to purchase bottled water to empty out recycle bottles for cash
Drug addicts in Portland, Oregon have devised a scheme where they use food stamp benefits to buy cases of bottled water which they empty out to obtain a 10c bottle deposit refund to buy drugs with.
9News
The road to the modern mental health crisis was paved for generations
Mental health emergency room visits by Colorado's kids more than doubled in five years, and we lack the resources to care for them. This isn't new, either.
Comments / 0