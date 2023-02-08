ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk

CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
CONYERS, GA
The Georgia Sun

Former Georgia Cop Arrested for Theft and Deception

The Gist: A former police officer in Georgia has been arrested and charged with theft by deception and violation of oath by public officer. The Crime: According to the GBI, 26-year-old Asia Jones, of Hampton, is accused of falsifying timecard information for a part-time job while employed as a Griffin Police Department officer.
HAMPTON, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
ATLANTA, GA
x1071.com

Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested

The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
PLATTEVILLE, WI
atlantanewsfirst.com

Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
ATLANTA, GA
People

2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated

An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
DACULA, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
claytoncrescent.org

East Point man gets 30 years on drug trafficking, guns

U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan announced Wednesday that a man with a history of serial domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to 30 years for firearms offenses and drug trafficking. According to a press release, Jamaul Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, “ran a drug trafficking operation from his Clayton...
EAST POINT, GA

