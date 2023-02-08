Read full article on original website
3 life sentences for men convicted in Paulding triple homicide
They were each guilty of killing three people. So each killer was given three life sentences in prison, the Paulding Cou...
Homeowner charged with multiple felonies after dozens of animals removed from Milton home
Fulton County’s SWAT team was even involved in serving the search warrant.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman caught on camera pulling gun on Conyers store clerk
CONYERS, Ga. - The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office has identified a woman wanted for pulling a gun on a store clerk at a convenience store in Conyers. Surveillance cameras captured the frightening confrontation at the Corner Mart on Ebenezer Road the night of January 31. "The clerk reported the woman...
Former Georgia Cop Arrested for Theft and Deception
The Gist: A former police officer in Georgia has been arrested and charged with theft by deception and violation of oath by public officer. The Crime: According to the GBI, 26-year-old Asia Jones, of Hampton, is accused of falsifying timecard information for a part-time job while employed as a Griffin Police Department officer.
Teen arrested less than 8 hours after fatal domestic-related shooting in Clayton
A fugitive accused of shooting a man to death in Clayton County last night was arrested by Thursday morning, authorities said.
Man guilty after he 'slaughtered and gutted' stepson over dirty dishes, Cobb County DA says
A 74-year-old man was found guilty on Friday of murder after "continuously" stabbing his stepson over dirty dishes in a 2015 case, according to the District Attorney's Office in Cobb County. The incident happened on August 24, 2015, when then 67-year-old Arron Edward Strong returned home from a weekend away...
Fulton detention officer faces 11 felony charges related to inmate’s assault
A Fulton County detention officer was fired and arrested Thursday on more than a dozen counts related to the assault of an inmate, officials said.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Alleged auto thieves face charges after high-speed chase, crash in Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Alleged auto thieves face charges in connection to multiple car thefts and leading police on a high-speed chase through DeKalb County on Friday evening. Police arrested a group of four men suspected of multiple car thefts on Rockbridge Road and Deshon Road in...
x1071.com
Search Warrant Issued For Platteville Residence, 3 People Arrested
The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment located on Lancaster Street in Platteville on Tuesday and 3 people were arrested. As a result of the search warrant , 31 year old Kayla Tetzlaff of Platteville was arrested and taken to the Grant County Jail on a probation violation. Tetzlaff will have charges of Possession with intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Possession with intent to deliver Cocaine, Possession of drug paraphernalia and Maintaining a Drug House, referred to the Grant County District Attorney’s Office. 25 year old Amber Mitchell of Platteville and 40 year old Sarah O’ Claire of Whitewater were both arrested on outstanding warrants. The Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force was assisted at the scene by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Platteville Police Department.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Have an ex with a warrant in Rockdale County? Sheriff’s Office has special offer
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Not only can you have a cat take a dump on your ex’s name, you may even be able to get them arrested in one Georgia county. According to a Facebook post, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is offering a month-long Valentine’s Day special that includes a sparkling set of platinum bracelets, free transportation with a “chauffeur,” a one-night minimum stay in “luxurious accommodations,” a special dinner and even “professional glamour shot” that will be posted online for all to enjoy.
Cops: Man described as ‘witch doctor’ accused of raping woman in Duluth
A man described as a “witch doctor” was arrested Monday after police said he sexually assaulted a woman in Gwinnett Coun...
2 shot, 1 arrested in northeast Atlanta after fight over drugs, police say
Officers were called out to 3005 Peachtree Road NE about reports of two people shot.
Road rage driver mad at lumber truck waves gun at workers, ends up shooting himself
Deputies said they got a 911 call that someone had been shot on Buchanan Highway in Dallas around 7:45 a.m.
2 Students from Same Atlanta High School Found Dead, Police Say Cases Are Unrelated
An Atlanta area high school is mourning the deaths of two students that were found dead as authorities say the cases are unrelated. The remains of 16-year-old Susana Morales were found by a passerby near Drowning Creek Road in Dacula, Georgia, on Monday, according to 11 Alive. Susana, a student at Meadowcreek High School in Norcross, Georgia, about 20 minutes from Atlanta, was first reported missing over the summer.
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
Canine Cellmates program kicked out of Fulton County jail due to lack of space, overcrowding
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Canine Cellmates program has been kicked out of the Fulton County Jail due to a lack of space and overcrowding issues, the program's executive director, Susan Jacobs-Meadows said. "Eliminating our program even in the short term is a drop in the bucket," she said....
claytoncrescent.org
East Point man gets 30 years on drug trafficking, guns
U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan announced Wednesday that a man with a history of serial domestic violence convictions has been sentenced to 30 years for firearms offenses and drug trafficking. According to a press release, Jamaul Raheem Boyce, 40, of East Point, “ran a drug trafficking operation from his Clayton...
Union City families, police at odds over if man's death was murder or suicide
UNION CITY, Ga. — The death of a Union City man was ruled a suicide last year. Police said Henry Hutchins Jr. shot himself out of desperation. However, Hutchins Jr.’s father said he thinks there’s evidence his son was killed. And it’s not the first time Union City Police have been accused of getting a death wrong.
