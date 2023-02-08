ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Kennedy, FB, University of Sioux Falls

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect at my position, because I am a big, physical, and intelligent fullback. I do an excellent job of bringing the physicality when it’s needed and then I do an excellent job of just getting my job done when asked to do a challenging task.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University

What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaac Wallace, LB, Missouri Western State University

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was little, I’ve always been a big fan of the game of football. This stemmed from my father, who always pushed my older brother and I to play football, and from there, my own love for football grew. Not only that, I grew up idolizing Ray Lewis and admired his physicality, tenacity, and passion for the game.
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State

Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
Houston Texans met with recently fired Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching job

Kliff Kingsbury is a pretty well respected coach, and while he didn’t work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had an interview with the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans. While Ryans is a pretty solid defensive minded coach, he will need someone that can run...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darren Jones, LB, Culver-Stockton College

What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to play football when I was 5 years old. Although, growing up my family didn’t have the means to put me in youth football. Therefore, I didn’t get a chance to play til 9th grade. Once I got on the field for the first time, I fell in love. I fell in love with the grind, the camaraderie, and the passion it took to compete.
Tyler Hudson Scouting Report | Louisville WR | 2023 NFL Draft

Tyler Hudson’s journey to the 2023 NFL Draft began as a standout three-sport athlete at Klein Oak High School in Spring, TX. Participating in football, basketball, and track & field, Hudson excelled in all three sports but made his greatest impact on the football field. Before Hudson’s senior year began in the Fall of 2018, he had already garnered several scholarships from high-academic division one programs such as Rice, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Dartmouth, and Cornell. As a senior, Hudson was Klein Oak’s most productive receiver, accumulating 79 receptions, 1089 yards, and 13 touchdowns, and was named to Houston’s First-Team All-District team in 2018.
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft

Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game

Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.

