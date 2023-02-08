Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Caleb Kennedy, FB, University of Sioux Falls
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect at my position, because I am a big, physical, and intelligent fullback. I do an excellent job of bringing the physicality when it’s needed and then I do an excellent job of just getting my job done when asked to do a challenging task.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Sean Coyne, WR, University of New Hampshire
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. When you find something you are passionate about, it gives you a sense of purpose that is rare and you should cherish it, for me that has always been the game of football. What are your favorite moments from...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Russell Wilson’s Foundation spent more on employee salaries than charitable activities
Russell Wilson is in the dog house already with the Broncos new head coach, and now he is in the news for his foundation is a pretty crappy one. Just two years ago Russell Wilson won the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2020 partly because of his Why Not You Foundation, and now his foundation is in the news for other reasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Dionte Moorehead, DE, Roosevelt University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I can do a mixture of things, I can rush the passer, I can set an edge and stop the run, and i can drop back into coverage a bit as well. I put my head down and I work no matter what obstacles are put in front of me.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Colts are narrowing their head coaching list down, but Jeff Saturday somehow remains a candidate….
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new head coach, but who is left?. Today, several big time names looking for a head coaching jobs were told they are no longer in the running for the Colts head coaching gig. According to Jeremy Fowler, Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan and Wink...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Alex Fedchun, DL, Saint Francis Xavier University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. So originally I had no reason why I wanted to play football even though I played at 8 but my dad showed me these photos of a Roughriders-Stampeders and then I fell in love with the sport and enjoyed it.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Malik Thomas, RB, Central Connecticut State University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe I am a top running back prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft because of my combination of athleticism, football IQ, and work ethic. I am a physical runner who is able to use my vision, agility and power to be successful when running with the ball. I have a great understanding of the game and am able to recognize and exploit defensive weaknesses. I also work hard on and off the field, always striving to be the best running back I can be. I am confident that I can make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts me and be a reliable weapon in the backfield.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaac Wallace, LB, Missouri Western State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was little, I’ve always been a big fan of the game of football. This stemmed from my father, who always pushed my older brother and I to play football, and from there, my own love for football grew. Not only that, I grew up idolizing Ray Lewis and admired his physicality, tenacity, and passion for the game.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Eric Scott Jr, DB, University of Southern Mississippi
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just the fact that I’ve seen a greater opportunity in Football rather than the other 2 HS sports that I had played (basketball & track). What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. 1)...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Myles Brooks, DB, Louisiana Tech University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Just the competition the games brings and the brother hood and the life lessons it teaches you as a man. What are you looking to achieve as a football player going forward?. Just show what I can do as...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jason Taylor II, S, Oklahoma State
Honors/Captainship2021 Honorable Mention All-Big12 (Coaches), 2020 2nd Team Academic All-Big12. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202113 GS, 14 GP, 2 INT (1 TD), 48 TKL, 6 PD, 1 FF. 202011 GP, 12 TKL, 1 FR, 1 KR TD. 201913 GP, 16 TKL. 2018REDSHIRT. Player Summary:. Jason Taylor II makes...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Houston Texans met with recently fired Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury is a pretty well respected coach, and while he didn’t work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had an interview with the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans. While Ryans is a pretty solid defensive minded coach, he will need someone that can run...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Darren Jones, LB, Culver-Stockton College
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I decided I wanted to play football when I was 5 years old. Although, growing up my family didn’t have the means to put me in youth football. Therefore, I didn’t get a chance to play til 9th grade. Once I got on the field for the first time, I fell in love. I fell in love with the grind, the camaraderie, and the passion it took to compete.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers TE George Kittle believes Brock Purdy should be the starter over Trey Lance
George Kittle the starting tight end of San Francisco 49ers recently sat down with Von Miller to talk about the Niners situation at quarterback. While Kittle did say he felt Trey Lance has not really been given a true opportunity to shine, he feels Brock Purdy should be in the driver’s seat.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Tyler Hudson Scouting Report | Louisville WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Tyler Hudson’s journey to the 2023 NFL Draft began as a standout three-sport athlete at Klein Oak High School in Spring, TX. Participating in football, basketball, and track & field, Hudson excelled in all three sports but made his greatest impact on the football field. Before Hudson’s senior year began in the Fall of 2018, he had already garnered several scholarships from high-academic division one programs such as Rice, Yale, Columbia, Brown, Dartmouth, and Cornell. As a senior, Hudson was Klein Oak’s most productive receiver, accumulating 79 receptions, 1089 yards, and 13 touchdowns, and was named to Houston’s First-Team All-District team in 2018.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for February 9, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Cardinals are being patient on hiring their next head coach. Bills hired Al Holcomb as a Senior Defensive Assistant. Packers hired Greg Williams the former Cardinals CB’s coach as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Houston Texans. Texans interviewed Cardinals DL Coach Matt Burker for their DC Job. Jacksonville Jaguars.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Florida State doubled the salary of Head Coach Mike Norvell | He is now making more than 8 million a year
Mike Norvell turned the Florida State Seminoles around, and he did it in a couple years. Well, the school awarded him with a brand new contract extension. Norvell’s annual average salary is now $8.05 million per year. That’s nearly double the $4.5 million he made this past season.
Comments / 0