Dayton, OH

NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66

Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
FRESNO, CA
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68

COLORADO (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.980, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Formann 4-7, Sherrod 1-2, Wynn 1-2, Miller 0-4, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 1, Vonleh 1, Whittaker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Formann 5, Miller 3, Vonleh 2, Whittaker 2, Sherrod 1, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Miller 3,...
BOULDER, CO
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114

Percentages: FG .489, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Hardy 4-5, Bullock 3-5, Irving 3-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Wood 2-4, Green 2-6, Wright IV 1-2, Pinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Irving 2, Powell 2, Bullock, Hardy, Pinson). Steals: 4 (Hardaway...
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107

Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
WRIGHT STATE 83, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 65

Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Warrick 5-10, Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 2-9, Sumler 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Rhodes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson, Vinson, Zorgvol). Turnovers: 9 (Rhodes 2, Brandon, Faulkner, Pivorius, Robinson, Sumler, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 8 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes 2,...
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129

Percentages: FG .566, FT .914. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Joe 4-4, Dort 3-3, Giddey 2-3, Mann 2-4, Jay.Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Waters III 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Mann 2, Jal.Williams, Joe,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106

Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Allen 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Matthews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, Beauchamp). Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Connaughton 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen,...
AIR FORCE 89, NEW MEXICO 77

Percentages: FG .509, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Mashburn 2-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allick, Dent, Forsling, Udeze). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, Allick 2, Dent 2, Mashburn 2, Jenkins, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Dent 3, Johnson 2, Forsling, Udeze). Technical Fouls:...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
California 72, Arizona St. 61

CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
TEMPE, AZ
Brown leads Louisiana against Troy after 25-point performance

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 25 points in Louisiana's 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Trojans are 9-3 on...
TROY, AL
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
LYNCHBURG, VA
Temple visits Williams and Memphis

Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
MEMPHIS, TN
No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing

Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
PORTLAND, OR
Chicago 4, Arizona 3

Chicago1111—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 19 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 1:28. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 12 (Hayton, Keller), 12:34. 3, Chicago, S.Jones 6 (Katchouk, McCabe), 13:53. Penalties_C.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 14:03. Second Period_4, Chicago, Athanasiou 11 (Lafferty), 2:43. Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Holding), 14:45; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 17:35. Third Period_5, Chicago, Blackwell 2 (Murphy, Athanasiou),...
CHICAGO, IL
Cincinnati hosts Harris and South Florida

South Florida Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 7-5 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 28 points in South Florida's 99-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Bearcats are 12-3 on their home...
CINCINNATI, OH
Numerous local soccer teams at home for playoffs

There should be plenty of local soccer playoff action over the next couple of weeks. Numerous local high school boys and girls soccer teams received high seeds in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. The seeds were released on Friday. The Lindsay High and Granite Hills boys soccer teams received the...
PORTERVILLE, CA

