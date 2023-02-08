Read full article on original website
NEVADA 77, FRESNO STATE 66
Percentages: FG .414, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (Hill 4-9, J.Baker 3-11, Colimerio 1-3, Holland 1-3, Yap 1-4, Whitaker 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andre, Colimerio). Turnovers: 7 (J.Baker 3, Andre, Campbell, Hill, Yap). Steals: 6 (Andre 2, Colimerio, Holland, J.Baker, Yap). Technical Fouls:...
No. 25 Colorado 71, Washington St. 68
COLORADO (19-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.980, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Formann 4-7, Sherrod 1-2, Wynn 1-2, Miller 0-4, Jones 0-1, Wetta 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Jones 1, Vonleh 1, Whittaker 1) Turnovers: 14 (Formann 5, Miller 3, Vonleh 2, Whittaker 2, Sherrod 1, Team 1) Steals: 12 (Miller 3,...
Dallas 122, Sacramento 114
Percentages: FG .489, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 18-43, .419 (Hardy 4-5, Bullock 3-5, Irving 3-8, Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Wood 2-4, Green 2-6, Wright IV 1-2, Pinson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 9 (Green 2, Irving 2, Powell 2, Bullock, Hardy, Pinson). Steals: 4 (Hardaway...
Cleveland 118, New Orleans 107
Percentages: FG .565, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Mitchell 3-9, Garland 2-3, LeVert 2-4, Okoro 1-3, Osman 1-4, Wade 1-4, Stevens 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 5 (Allen 2, E.Mobley 2, Wade). Turnovers: 11 (Garland 3, Mitchell 3, Allen 2, LeVert 2, Wade). Steals: 9...
WRIGHT STATE 83, NORTHERN KENTUCKY 65
Percentages: FG .364, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Warrick 5-10, Vinson 3-6, Faulkner 2-9, Sumler 1-3, Robinson 1-4, Rhodes 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Robinson, Vinson, Zorgvol). Turnovers: 9 (Rhodes 2, Brandon, Faulkner, Pivorius, Robinson, Sumler, Vinson, Warrick). Steals: 8 (Faulkner 2, Rhodes 2,...
Oklahoma City 138, Portland 129
Percentages: FG .566, FT .914. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Joe 4-4, Dort 3-3, Giddey 2-3, Mann 2-4, Jay.Williams 1-2, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Jal.Williams 0-1, Wiggins 0-1, Waters III 0-2, K.Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Dort, Gilgeous-Alexander, Mann). Turnovers: 10 (Gilgeous-Alexander 4, Mann 2, Jal.Williams, Joe,...
Milwaukee 119, L.A. Clippers 106
Percentages: FG .500, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 17-39, .436 (Lopez 4-6, Carter 3-5, Holiday 3-7, Connaughton 2-4, Allen 2-5, G.Antetokounmpo 1-2, Beauchamp 1-3, Ingles 1-5, Mamukelashvili 0-1, Matthews 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Lopez 3, Beauchamp). Turnovers: 11 (Holiday 3, Connaughton 2, G.Antetokounmpo 2, Allen,...
AIR FORCE 89, NEW MEXICO 77
Percentages: FG .509, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 3-5, Jenkins 2-4, Mashburn 2-6). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Allick, Dent, Forsling, Udeze). Turnovers: 12 (Udeze 4, Allick 2, Dent 2, Mashburn 2, Jenkins, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Dent 3, Johnson 2, Forsling, Udeze). Technical Fouls:...
California 72, Arizona St. 61
CALIFORNIA (12-12) Lutje Schipholt 5-10 4-6 14, Tuitele 3-5 0-0 7, Curry 5-14 9-12 21, Martin 3-11 2-2 9, McIntosh 5-7 2-2 13, Langarita 0-2 0-0 0, Onyiah 3-5 0-1 6, Bonner 0-0 0-0 0, Mastrov 0-2 0-0 0, Ortiz 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 25-57 17-23 72. ARIZONA ST. (7-15)
Brown leads Louisiana against Troy after 25-point performance
Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (20-5, 10-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-11, 7-6 Sun Belt) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Troy -2; over/under is 144.5. BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 25 points in Louisiana's 82-71 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles. The Trojans are 9-3 on...
Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky against Liberty after 20-point performance
Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-9, 10-3 ASUN) at Liberty Flames (20-6, 11-2 ASUN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Liberty -13.5; over/under is 138.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky faces the Liberty Flames after Devontae Blanton scored 20 points in Eastern Kentucky's 84-80 win against the Queens Royals. The Flames are 14-1 on their home...
Temple visits Williams and Memphis
Temple Owls (14-11, 8-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-6, 8-3 AAC) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the Temple Owls after DeAndre Williams scored 26 points in Memphis' 99-81 victory over the South Florida Bulls. The Tigers are 10-1 in home games. Memphis is the best team in the AAC with...
No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits Portland after Johnson's 31-point showing
Saint Mary's Gaels (21-5, 10-1 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-14, 5-7 WCC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -11.5; over/under is 133.5. BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Saint Mary's (CA) visits the Portland Pilots after Logan Johnson scored 31 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 78-74 overtime loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions. The...
Chicago 4, Arizona 3
Chicago1111—4 First Period_1, Arizona, Keller 19 (Chychrun, Schmaltz), 1:28. 2, Arizona, Schmaltz 12 (Hayton, Keller), 12:34. 3, Chicago, S.Jones 6 (Katchouk, McCabe), 13:53. Penalties_C.Jones, CHI (Tripping), 14:03. Second Period_4, Chicago, Athanasiou 11 (Lafferty), 2:43. Penalties_Nemeth, ARI (Holding), 14:45; C.Jones, CHI (Holding), 17:35. Third Period_5, Chicago, Blackwell 2 (Murphy, Athanasiou),...
Cincinnati hosts Harris and South Florida
South Florida Bulls (10-14, 3-8 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (16-9, 7-5 AAC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -9.5; over/under is 147. BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits the Cincinnati Bearcats after Tyler Harris scored 28 points in South Florida's 99-81 loss to the Memphis Tigers. The Bearcats are 12-3 on their home...
PHS boys clinch title outright; Panthers deny Monache girls of perfect EYL season
The Porterville High boys basketball team wasn't going to be denied an East Yosemite League championship outright despite Monache's best effort to play spoiler as the Panthers pulled away for a 65-46 win on Friday at MHS. Meanwhile the Porterville High girls basketball team pulled off the upset at Sharman...
Numerous local soccer teams at home for playoffs
There should be plenty of local soccer playoff action over the next couple of weeks. Numerous local high school boys and girls soccer teams received high seeds in the CIF Central Section Playoffs. The seeds were released on Friday. The Lindsay High and Granite Hills boys soccer teams received the...
