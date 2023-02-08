Piedmont Community Pool Project offers matching grant to help reach $2.1 million goal

Read full article on original website
Commentary | PREC supports housing in Moraga Canyon, and elsewhere
We are writing as community advocates of racial equity and inclusion to enthusiastically support the recent steps taken by the City of Piedmont to move forward with a plan to build affordable housing in Moraga Canyon. Today the single largest barrier to Piedmont becoming a more racially and socioeconomically diverse...
Rec Commission to discuss pickleball trial at Feb. 15 meeting
This Wednesday the Rec Commission will discuss an upcoming 5-month trial of an exclusive pickleball court at Beach Tennis Courts. The trial has sparked strong feelings, and protagonists and detractors alike are weighing in. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers,...
Check out Oakland's Blk Girls Green House and other Black-owned businesses this month
Two friends created their West Oakland-based plant and home goods shop in 2020 during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement. Since then, the duo has been an example of living-Black history.
Oakland’s plan to add over 26,000 new homes fails to meet state requirements, city at risk of penalties
Regulators have determined Oakland’s plan to add at least 26,000 new homes over the next decade isn’t up to snuff — putting the Bay Area’s third-largest city at risk of missing out on crucial funding and losing control over local rules governing development. Under state law,...
San Jose real estate eyesore threatened with foreclosure may become housing site
SAN JOSE — A San Jose office property that has staggered in and out of foreclosure proceedings, as well as deteriorated into an eyesore, could be bulldozed and replaced with more than 100 apartments. The building is at a choice site at 826 North Winchester Boulevard near Westfield Valley...
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose
A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
31 LaSalle Avenue, Piedmont
$3,250,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,009 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This dramatic Mediterranean home has been beautifully updated, combining exquisite original details with modern luxuries. The newly renovated kitchen features a soaring coved ceiling, large island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The stylish kitchen flows directly into a charming family room. Marked by grand floor to ceiling windows, the elegant living room enjoys an abundance of natural light, grand marble fireplace & French doors to the back garden, creating the indoor-outdoor feel of the Mediterranean villa experience. 4+ bedrooms and 3 bathrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite.
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley
$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
Students at East Bay middle school handed out cotton balls to mock Black History Month
CLAYTON, Calif. (KRON) — A student at an East Bay middle school brought cotton balls to school last week and distributed them to other students in what appeared to be an attempt to mock Black History Month, the Mt. Diablo Unified School District said in a letter. The letter, from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Adam […]
Millions in federal funds to help homeless residents coming to Alameda County
OAKLAND -- New projects to help homeless residents of Alameda County will be getting millions in support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a HUD announcement last week. Alameda County's continuum of care, the group that manages homeless services and prevention in the county, was awarded $15 million over three years. The money will be used to support five projects serving people living in encampments, on the street and in vehicles. Alameda County was one of only two continuums of care in California to receive the federal funding. The other was the city and...
San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax
A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery
Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
Homebuilder buys big chunks of East Bay land where hundreds of houses are eyed
LIVERMORE — A veteran residential developer has bought big chunks of land in Livermore where more than 400 homes are being eyed, in a sign that buyers still hunger for choice Bay Area sites where housing is viable. Trumark Homes, acting through an affiliate, has paid $75 million in...
Pro-housing advocates are suing these Bay Area cities to force planning for more homes
A correction to an earlier version of this article has been appended to the end of the article. Housing advocates tired of the Bay Area’s foot-dragging efforts to plan for more homes amid an intensifying housing crisis are taking matters to the courts. On Tuesday, three pro-housing groups announced...
Oakland Unveils 100-Person Tiny-Home Village at Troubled Wood Street Encampment
What was once northern California’s largest homeless encampment at Wood Street in Oakland now has a collection of tiny homes to house 100 people. But on the flip side, the clearing of the encampment continues. West Oakland’s Wood Street encampment has been a years-long headache for the city of...
A last-minute save for Oakland’s guaranteed income program—but is it sustainable?
Just as money seemed to have run out for a program that distributed guaranteed income to hundreds of Oakland households, an anonymous $1 million donation will keep the cash flowing for another six months. Leaders of the local nonprofit UpTogether, which administers the program, said the donation is a lifeline...
She Moved to California for a Full-time Teaching Job. But High Rent, Low Pay Has Left Her ‘Homeless'
Teaching schoolchildren is all 37-year-old Natalie Schexnayder has ever wanted to do. But the sixth grade teacher never imagined she’d be working full-time and still unable to make ends meet. “It hasn’t been easy at all. I come and try to spruce myself up and keep a smile on...
State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions
Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million
RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
