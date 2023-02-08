ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Piedmont Community Pool Project offers matching grant to help reach $2.1 million goal

By Piedmont Recreation Facilities Organization
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
piedmontexedra.com

Commentary | PREC supports housing in Moraga Canyon, and elsewhere

We are writing as community advocates of racial equity and inclusion to enthusiastically support the recent steps taken by the City of Piedmont to move forward with a plan to build affordable housing in Moraga Canyon. Today the single largest barrier to Piedmont becoming a more racially and socioeconomically diverse...
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

Rec Commission to discuss pickleball trial at Feb. 15 meeting

This Wednesday the Rec Commission will discuss an upcoming 5-month trial of an exclusive pickleball court at Beach Tennis Courts. The trial has sparked strong feelings, and protagonists and detractors alike are weighing in. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers,...
PIEDMONT, CA
Silicon Valley

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.9 million in San Jose

A 1,866-square-foot house built in 1957 has changed hands. The property located in the 2700 block of Gardendale Drive in San Jose was sold on Jan. 17, 2023. The $1,900,000 purchase price works out to $1,018 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, three baths, a garage, and two parking spaces, as well as a pool in the backyard. The unit sits on a 10,200-square-foot lot.
SAN JOSE, CA
piedmontexedra.com

31 LaSalle Avenue, Piedmont

$3,250,000 | 4 Beds | 3.5 Baths | 3,009 SqFt | Now Showing | Anian Tunney and Adrienne Krumins, GrubbCo. This dramatic Mediterranean home has been beautifully updated, combining exquisite original details with modern luxuries. The newly renovated kitchen features a soaring coved ceiling, large island, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances. The stylish kitchen flows directly into a charming family room. Marked by grand floor to ceiling windows, the elegant living room enjoys an abundance of natural light, grand marble fireplace & French doors to the back garden, creating the indoor-outdoor feel of the Mediterranean villa experience. 4+ bedrooms and 3 bathrooms upstairs including primary bedroom suite.
PIEDMONT, CA
piedmontexedra.com

6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley

$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Millions in federal funds to help homeless residents coming to Alameda County

OAKLAND -- New projects to help homeless residents of Alameda County will be getting millions in support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a HUD announcement last week. Alameda County's continuum of care, the group that manages homeless services and prevention in the county, was awarded $15 million over three years. The money will be used to support five projects serving people living in encampments, on the street and in vehicles. Alameda County was one of only two continuums of care in California to receive the federal funding. The other was the city and...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Property Owners File Lawsuit Challenging Vacancy Tax

A group of San Francisco property owners have filed suit against the city and Tax Collector Jose Cisneros challenging the legality of Prop. M, a voter-approved ballot measure that would levy a tax on vacant residential properties. The complaint, which was brought in San Francisco Superior Court by a number...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Oakland baker fights for life following Uptown robbery

Jennifer Angel, the founder of Angel Cakes, a nearly-seven-year-old Oakland bakery, is fighting for her life today after a robbery gone wrong in Uptown Oakland. At present, she remains in “grave” condition, police told The Oaklandside Wednesday, and those close to her say it will be “several days” before it’s known if she will recover.
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

State rejects Oakland’s housing plan, asks for revisions

Just two days after Oakland officials adopted the city’s eight-year housing plan, the state determined it didn’t meet the requirements, state records show. In a Feb. 2 letter, the California Housing and Community Development Department told Oakland it must make revisions to its Housing Element to be found in compliance. Without that certification, Oakland immediately loses the ability to place certain restrictions on development, and could lose out on significant state funding for housing.
OAKLAND, CA
Silicon Valley

Local buyer grabs big hunk of Richmond land for more than $100 million

RICHMOND — A big hunk of land in Richmond where an industrial and logistics center is being built has been bought by a local real estate firm in a deal that tops $100 million. San Rafael-based Pell Development bought the 20.7-acre Richmond property, according to documents filed on Feb....
RICHMOND, CA
KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma

Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
OAKLAND, CA

