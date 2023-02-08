Piedmont Community Pool Project offers matching grant to help reach $2.1 million goal

OAKLAND -- New projects to help homeless residents of Alameda County will be getting millions in support from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to a HUD announcement last week. Alameda County's continuum of care, the group that manages homeless services and prevention in the county, was awarded $15 million over three years. The money will be used to support five projects serving people living in encampments, on the street and in vehicles. Alameda County was one of only two continuums of care in California to receive the federal funding. The other was the city and...

ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO