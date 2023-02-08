Read full article on original website
Upcoming Chinese restaurant Benny Chows called out for 'problematic' concept
Critics say Benny Chows is insensitive to people of Asian descent.
flicksandfood.com
Soul Food Eatery and Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score Big for the Game
Soul Food Eatery & Bakery in Houston Lets Fans Score 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game. The bakery and soul food kitchen, Cupcake Kitchen in Houston, offers fans 25 Wings for $25 for Sunday’s Big Game!. The Cupcake Kitchen Houston, a popular bakery and soul food...
DWI patrols across Houston area increasing for Super Bowl, Mardi Gras
GALVESTON, Texas — Law enforcement will be ramping up DWI patrols ahead of Super Bowl and Mardi Gras weekend in Galveston. Families impacted by DWI crashes are encouraging people to think twice before drinking and driving. Mayra Urban’s brother, Elijiah Rangel, 26, was recently killed by an alleged drunk...
'There's nothing like it in the world really' | Ceremonial ribbon cutting event held on new Memorial Park land bridge
HOUSTON, Texas — Man-made hills that rise 40 feet above Memorial Drive are expected to help people and wildlife easily explore Houston’s largest urban park. "We only broke ground on this project in August of 2020," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "Look where we are now.”. Turner and...
papercitymag.com
Mommy & Me High Tea Turns Houston’s St. Regis Hotel Into a Fancy Dreamland With Lots of Heart
Dr. Jorge Salazar and wife April with their children Lana, Maximo, and Katiana at the Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital 'Mommy & Me High Tea' held at the St. Regis Hotel. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson) What: Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital’s “Mommy & Me High Tea”. Where: The St....
KHOU
Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood
HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District
One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
hellowoodlands.com
Market Street – The Woodlands Names the Latest Additions to the Retail and Restaurant Scene
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A new year brings much-anticipated openings to the dining and shopping options to guests at Market Street in The Woodlands. The shopping, dining and entertainment destination is experiencing a transformative moment as it diversifies the property’s tenant mix with the addition of a variety of new boutiques and restaurants.
The Lotus Seafood story: from humble beginnings to viral sensation
People travel from all over for Lotus Seafood's Loud Packs, Hot Boxes and Crack Sauce.
fox26houston.com
Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming
HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more
An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
papercitymag.com
Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression
Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
KHOU
Fight in northwest Houston ends with one man dead
Sgt. Michael Burrow said it appeared the two men knew each other. At this point, we don't know how the man died.
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
Woman With Largest Feet In The World Finally Finds Shoes That Fit Her
'I would always wear men’s shoes.'
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas
Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HPD: Domestic dispute turns deadly after family members show up to NE Houston home
HOUSTON — A man was killed after a family fight led to a shootout in northeast Houston, according to police. It happened just before 11 p.m. Friday at a home on Chateau St. near Wayside Dr. Police said they were called out to the shooting and found a man...
KHOU
Sneak peek of Memorial Park land bridge
Memorial Drive traffic started traveling through the new tunnels last year. Now it's time to check out what's on top.
