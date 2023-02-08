ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man killed, left in ditch in northeast Houston neighborhood

HOUSTON — A body was found in a ditch in a neighborhood in northeast Houston Thursday morning, police said. Houston police were called around 7 a.m. to Love Street near Broyles Street after a person walking their dog spotted the body. Police said they believe the man, who hasn’t...
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Dallas Tex-Mex staple makes big Houston return near River Oaks District

One of Dallas’s most popular Tex-Mex restaurants is returning to the Houston area. Mi Cocina has claimed the former Seasons 52 location near River Oaks District (4410 Westheimer Rd.) for a new restaurant that will open this fall. A Dallas staple for more than 30 years, Mi Cocina is known for its upscale Tex-Mex fare and the Mambo Taxi, a frozen margarita with a swirl of sangria. Signature items include the brisket tacos, Mama’s tacos, and the Rico salad that’s topped with sliced chicken fajitas. The Houston location will be the company’s 24th outpost, joining locations across Dallas-Fort Worth and...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Market Street – The Woodlands Names the Latest Additions to the Retail and Restaurant Scene

THE WOODLANDS, TX – A new year brings much-anticipated openings to the dining and shopping options to guests at Market Street in The Woodlands. The shopping, dining and entertainment destination is experiencing a transformative moment as it diversifies the property’s tenant mix with the addition of a variety of new boutiques and restaurants.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
fox26houston.com

Family sues funeral home, sons body left to 'literally rot' during Winter Storm with no embalming

HOUSTON - A Houston area funeral home is being sued by a family after their deceased son's body was treated horrifically following the 2021 Winter Storm. According to a lawsuit, Julietta Guerra is seeking $1,000,000 in monetary relief from her horrific experience with Integrity Funeral Home in south Houston. In a release from Dolcefino Consulting, it says the funeral home left her son, Edward Silva's, body "to literally rot."
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's whiskey-obsessed comfort food restaurant's new Woodlands locale serves up brunch, bubbles, and more

An Inner Loop restaurant devoted to whiskey and comfort food has arrived in The Woodlands. Bosscat Kitchen & Libations has opened its second Houston-area location at Market Street in the former Berryhill Baja Grill space (9595 Six Pines Dr. Suite 250).The 5,000-square foot restaurant seats approximately 130 people inside and on its 800-square-foot patio. The restaurant will be open daily for dinner with lunch served on weekdays and brunch on weekends.Daily Dose Hospitality CEO John Reed tells CultureMap that Market Street approached Bosscat about coming to the area because it would be a good fit with the development’s existing restaurants,...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
papercitymag.com

Dreamy River Oaks High-Rise Home Reveal Brings Houston’s Real Estate Power Players Out — CASA Companies Makes a Big First Impression

Douglas Elliman Texas co-owner Jacob Sudhoff, CASA Companies CEO Jerry Hooker, Gabriel Home Builders president Jeannine Nuzzi, Mirador Group founding principal Todd Blitzer at the CASA Companies celebration at The River Oaks. (Photo by Johnny Than) Was there anyone in the real estate/design clutch that gathered for the opening of...
HOUSTON, TX
US105

Nope!: Check Out This 500 Foot-High Glass Pool in Houston, Texas

Now way, Jose', you are not getting me on this thing for all the tea in China. Is that still a saying?. I just can't, I'm afraid of heights. But there are a lot of you who might be on the fence about experiencing something like this. So, for Y'all, I'm going to list a few reasons why you might want to give this pool a try.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy