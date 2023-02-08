Read full article on original website
Related
Tennis Player Jessica Pegula’s Husband, Taylor, Supports Her Through Thick and Thin
Jessica Pegula, one of America’s top-ranked female tennis players, recently opened up about a tragedy that struck her family. In a candid personal essay for The Players' Tribune, the 28-year-old athlete revealed that her mother, Kim Pegula, the president/owner of the Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills and president/CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, went into cardiac arrest in June 2022. And months later, she and her entire family continue to feel the effects.
Damar Hamlin reacts to tennis star's post on Bills owner's cardiac arrest
In an essay posted to The Players' Tribune on Tuesday, the fourth-ranked women's tennis player in the world wrote that following Hamlin's cardiac arrest in Week 17 in early January, the situation with her mom was "weighing on" her. She was wondering when she could start talking about what happened, and she needed to "get it off my chest." It was reported last June that the elder Pegula was receiving treatment for "some unexpected health issues," and later that month, she was "progressing well."
Kim Pegula, Mother of Jessica Pegula, Is Fabulously Wealthy
Folks that have a deep affinity for sports, in particular, the NFL, may be familiar with the name Kim Pegula. Kim, who is the mother of professional tennis player Jessica Pegula, is known by sports fans for being a co-owner of the Buffalo Bills and the NHL team, the Buffalo Sabres.
sportszion.com
Buffalo Bills Owner Kim Pegula dealing with severe health issues following her cardiac arrest
The Buffalo Bills have gone through a roller coaster this season with safety Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest, and it even affected owner Kim Pegula. Kim is a visionary American businesswoman born in South Korea in 1969. His husband, Terry Pegula, and she won the Buffalo Bills in a $1.4 billion all-cash bid in 2014, defeating former US President Donald Trump and famous rock singer Bon Jovi.
tennisuptodate.com
"You are one tough cookie" - Tennis world including Gauff, Azarenka shower Jessica Pegula with support following reveal of mom's cardiac arrest
Jessica Pegula has received warm messages and words of support from her peers after revealing details about her mother Kim Pegula’s health for the first time since incident in 2022. Kim Pegula, who is the president and owner of the NFL team Buffalo Bills and the NHL team Buffalo...
Who Is Travis Kelce's Ex-Girlfriend? All About Kayla Nicole
The on-air reporter was in an on-again, off-again relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs player for five years Get to know Kayla Nicole, the former girlfriend of NFL star Travis Kelce. The on-air reporter and record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs started dating in 2017 and were in an on-again, off-again relationship for five years. Following rumors about their latest breakup, including that they parted ways for financial reasons, the Ohio native set the record straight during an interview with The Pivot Podcast. Furthermore, he announced that he is...
’GMA’s Michael Strahan Snaps Rare Pic With Girlfriend at Special Event in His Honor
Michael Strahan and his longtime girlfriend, Kayla Quick, made a rare public appearance together during Strahan’s Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring. The couple has been linked for over seven years. But despite the former GMA host’s celebrity status, they’ve managed to stay out of the public eye. However, Quick decided to make an exception when her beau earned a star on the LA landmark.
Kealia Watt Says Relationship with Husband J.J. Has Changed Since Welcoming Son
"A baby is not something that makes your relationship so much better and easier," the soccer star tells PEOPLE Kealia Ohai Watt and J.J. Watt know how to be great on the field and, now that they are parents, they are learning how to be the best teammates to each other off the field. Kealia, 31, opens up to PEOPLE in this week's issue about how she and her husband's lives and relationship have changed since welcoming son Koa James in October. The soccer player says having a new...
Will Gisele Bündchen Ever Take Tom Brady Back? Model Seems to Be Living Her Best Life
On Oct. 28, 2022, one of the most legendary and good-looking couples of all time — Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen — finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage. As a true romantic, the news was very sad to me. They were a power couple. He is the GOAT and she is this gorgeous and giving supermodel/philanthropist. They created two beautiful humans together and Gisele treats Tom's other son as her own. Not to mention, they spoke so highly of each other in Instagram posts.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Vanessa Hudgens’ Future In-Laws! Meet Fiance Cole Tucker’s Family, Including Parents and Siblings
Vanessa Hudgens is going to gain a loving family when she marries fiancé Cole Tucker. Keep reading to find out more about the minor league baseball player's parents and siblings. Who Are Cole Tucker's Parents? His dad Jackie Tucker and mom Erin raised their family in Phoenix, Arizona. Cole is mixed race, as his father is...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Look: Sports World Reacts To Savannah James' Outfit
During Tuesday night's Lakers-Thunder game, Savannah James went viral on Twitter. James, the wife of NBA superstar LeBron James, was sporting a white striped blazer with matching pants. Basketball fans around the country couldn't help but praise Savannah's outfit on LeBron's ...
Golf.com
A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started
Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
New York Post
Tennis player obliterates 3 rackets during meltdown: ‘Appalling’
Kazakhstan tennis star Alexander Bublik, 25, lost his cool and destroyed three of his rackets when he suffered an upset loss to unranked opponent Grégoire Barrère Thursday at Open Sud de France. Bublik fell to his opponent Barrère 6-4, 6-7 (12), 7-6 (3) in a match that saw...
GolfWRX
Lexi Thompson’s ‘brutal’ morning workout impresses golf fans
Lexi Thompson has always kept fit, but over the last year she has taken it to another level. In a regular workout in April 2022, shown on YouTube, trainer Kolby Tullier called the 27-year-old, “one of the hardest working athletes I’ve ever trained,” adding “her work ethic is unmatched.”
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Fans Finally Get Answers About Kim Pegula
Sports fans in Western New York finally know what happened to Kim Pegula last June. Kim, the co-owner of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres with husband Terry Pegula and president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment (PSE), was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical emergency but the nature of it was never revealed. From that point forward, the sports world sat in the dark and the situation eventually faded away from the public consciousness.
Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision
American soccer star Christian Pulisic will soon be departing Chelsea, according to one media report. Multiple sources told ESPN that Christian Pulisic will be out the door as Chelsea eyes a “radical overhaul” of its squad ahead of a summer clearout. Pulisic joined Chelsea on an estimated £58 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund in 2019. Read more... The post Chelsea make shocking Christian Pulisic decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change
No one will ever know how the NFC Championship Game would have turned out had Brock Purdy not gotten injured, but San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey is hoping the circumstances surrounding his team’s loss will inspire a significant rule change. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Niners 31-7 after both Brock Purdy and backup quarterback... The post Christian McCaffrey thinks NFL needs to make 1 rule change appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Olivia Culpo Brings Romantic Style in Sheer Corset Dress at NFL Honors 2023 With Christian McCaffrey
Olivia Culpo attended the NFL Honors on Thursday in Phoenix wearing a custom sheer gown by Sebastian Gunawan Signature. Culpo arrived at the event alongside her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey. Culpo’s custom sheer dress had a corset-like bodice with a plunging sweetheart neckline and a tiered frilly skirt, with...
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
189K+
Followers
31K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0