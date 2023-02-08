Read full article on original website
Related
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
Navigator International in Enterprise is a two time platinum recipient of the state’s “Hire Vets Medallion Award”. Students rewarded on "Rock Star Friday" Teachers and faculty at Brookwood Elementary got a chance to honor their students' hard work. Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors.
wtvy.com
Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Jamie Townes notified his bondsman of ankle monitor difficulties but was told it would be a few days before he received a replacement, his attorney claims. But, before he got the new device, Townes wound up back in jail where he had spent years.
wtvy.com
Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile last seen in Columbus
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) is looking for a missing juvenile and is asking for public assistance to locate the teen. According to the sheriff’s office, 14-year-old Canylian Raines was last seen driving a black Hyundai Eouus with the Georgia Tag number XCF711 in Columbus, Georgia, at 6:30 a.m., […]
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
wdhn.com
Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10. The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills. At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for February 8, 2023
Shavana Curry, 30, Cottondale, Florida: Sexual battery no physical force offender and victim over 18 years of age: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Jett Jr.: 47, Campbellton, Florida: Attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging firearm in public or on residential property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
WALB 10
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
wtvy.com
Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning. Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest. “It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale...
wdhn.com
Murder victim’s sister speaks out after two arrests in her brother’s murder
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Iris Gray, the sister of Samuel Jeffery Gray, can breathe a sigh of relief now after she believes police have arrested all parties connected with her brother’s murder last November. “I was worried that with this being the way that it happened that it...
wtvy.com
Highway safety office at Enterprise State among awarded statewide law enforcement programs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Wednesday that $5.6 million in grants would be awarded statewide to law enforcement programs designed to increase public safety for the state’s highways and communities. The grants, which will be administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs...
southgatv.com
SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON
ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
Georgia woman who brought gun to polls said she was in ‘fear’ as Black Lives Matter handed voters water
A white woman who brought her gun into a Georgia polling place said Tuesday she was “in fear for my life” when the group Black Voters Matter handed out water to waiting voters and played hip-hop music during the 2020 election. Black Voters Matter volunteers didn’t break any...
wtvy.com
“HeartSafe” program is on a mission to reduce sudden cardiac arrest death risk
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, at any time. “I have family members that have went into sudden cardiac arrest,” Richard Byrd, EMS training captain, Dothan Fire Department, said. Byrd witnessed those terrifying moments firsthand. “Thanks to the great training, the bystanders that knew hands only...
wtvy.com
Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Midland City are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted for an early morning robbery on Monday. The robbery took place at the Circle K convenience store at 14930 S US Highway 231 on February 6. According to Midland City PD, the suspect walked into the store and pulled a gun on the clerk.
Deer collision on Alabama highway kills two people when Camaro overturns, state troopers say
A deer caused a wreck early Tuesday morning that killed two people on an Alabama highway, state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 3 a.m. Tuesday, and claimed the life of a Clayton man and a Eufaula woman. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, was fatally injured when the 2014...
2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama
BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
vanishinggeorgia.com
Spooner Memorial, Seminole County
The white marble angel in Olive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery marking the grave of Joseph James Spooner (19 July 1848-31 March 1929) and his first wife, Mary Jane Lane Spooner (2 March 1850-2 December 1914), is one of the finest examples of Victorian funerary art in rural Georgia. Mr. Spooner’s parents’ memorials in Union Primitive Baptist (aka Primitive Union Cemetery) in Miller County are also landmarks of statuary. [I’ll be sharing photos of them soon].
Comments / 0