Blakely, GA

wtvy.com

Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case

Navigator International in Enterprise is a two time platinum recipient of the state’s “Hire Vets Medallion Award”. Students rewarded on "Rock Star Friday" Teachers and faculty at Brookwood Elementary got a chance to honor their students' hard work. Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Murder suspect reported broken ankle monitor: Attorney

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Murder suspect Jamie Townes notified his bondsman of ankle monitor difficulties but was told it would be a few days before he received a replacement, his attorney claims. But, before he got the new device, Townes wound up back in jail where he had spent years.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Alabama parolee put missing ankle monitor on suspected killer

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman stepped up his promise Wednesday to take a comprehensive look at the use of ankle monitors. His concern stems from suspected killer Jamie Townes, who Dothan police claim robbed a woman on Sunday. When officers arrested Townes, the ankle monitor Houston...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
HENRY COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

Dothan pastor changes federal plea…again

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — A well-known Dothan Pastor has once again changed his plea in his federal criminal case. According to court documents filed on February 6, Pastor Kenneth Glasgow has changed his plea from guilty to not guilty. This is the second time Glasgow has changed his plea.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10. The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills. At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked...
DOTHAN, AL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for February 8, 2023

Shavana Curry, 30, Cottondale, Florida: Sexual battery no physical force offender and victim over 18 years of age: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Earnest Jett Jr.: 47, Campbellton, Florida: Attempted second degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging firearm in public or on residential property: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WALB 10

APD: Man dies following January shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Suspected gun toting robber nabbed in Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A suspected robber sought following a Midland City holdup was captured Wednesday morning. Officers apprehended a man they earlier identified as Chase Christian Miller at a Dothan hotel where he was a guest. “It was good work by Dothan police that led to his capture,” Dale...
DOTHAN, AL
southgatv.com

SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON

ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
ALBANY, GA
wtvy.com

Police identified suspect in Midland City robbery

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Midland City are seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted for an early morning robbery on Monday. The robbery took place at the Circle K convenience store at 14930 S US Highway 231 on February 6. According to Midland City PD, the suspect walked into the store and pulled a gun on the clerk.
MIDLAND CITY, AL
CBS 42

2 killed in car crash involving deer in southeast Alabama

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man and woman are dead after crashing their car into a deer and leaving the road in Barbour County. Christopher Rocqual Wood-Caple, 28, of Clayton, was killed after the 2014 Chevrolet Camaro he was driving hit a deer, left the road, and struck a culvert and a tree before […]
BARBOUR COUNTY, AL
vanishinggeorgia.com

Spooner Memorial, Seminole County

The white marble angel in Olive Grove Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery marking the grave of Joseph James Spooner (19 July 1848-31 March 1929) and his first wife, Mary Jane Lane Spooner (2 March 1850-2 December 1914), is one of the finest examples of Victorian funerary art in rural Georgia. Mr. Spooner’s parents’ memorials in Union Primitive Baptist (aka Primitive Union Cemetery) in Miller County are also landmarks of statuary. [I’ll be sharing photos of them soon].
SEMINOLE COUNTY, GA

