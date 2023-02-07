Read full article on original website
Flowserve Acquires Velan For $245M; Provides Solid Q4 Preliminary Results
Flowserve Corp (NYSE: FLS) has agreed to acquire Velan Inc (OTC: VLNSF) in a transaction valued at approximately $245 million (C$329 million). Founded in Montreal in 1950, Velan is a manufacturer of industrial valves with a strong presence in the nuclear, cryogenic and defense markets. Velan is a family-controlled business with a team of 1,650 people and manufacturing facilities in nine countries. The deal value includes the purchase of Velan's equity for about $209 million (C$281 million) and the assumption of about $36.3 million (C$48.9 million) in outstanding gross debt as of Nov. 30, 2022. Flowserve will also assume Velan's $31.4 million (C$42.2 million) of cash and...
Newell Brands Gets Price Targets Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Newell Brands reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. Newell Brands has appointed Chris Peterson, currently President, to serve as its President and CEO, effective upon the conclusion of the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16, 2023. Newell sees FY23 normalized EPS of $0.95 - $1.08, against the consensus of $1.42. It expects FY23 sales of $8.4 billion - $8.6 billion against the consensus of $9.08 billion. Newell shares gained...
Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast well below analyst estimates. What Happened: Fidelity National said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $3.71 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $3.68 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The fintech solutions company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat estimates of $1.70 per share. "2023 marks a year of recommitment for FIS, recommitting to our strengths in delivering on our cloud-native and digitally-focused solutions encompassing core, lending, risk, payments and trading platforms to help our clients innovate faster...
Fox, MGM Resorts And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq closed lower on Friday, also recording losses for the week. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Moderna The Trade:...
TreeHouse Foods Posts Mixed Q4 Earnings; Warns On Inflationary Macro Environment
TreeHouse Foods Inc (NYSE: THS) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 22% year-on-year to $996.20 million, missing the consensus of $1.02 billion. The revenue increase was primarily driven by favorable pricing to recover commodity inflation. Gross margin for the quarter expanded 280 basis points Y/Y to 17.7%. The company reported an operating income of $70 million with an operating margin of 7%. The operating expenses fell 28.4% Y/Y to $105.9 million. Adjusted EPS of $0.98 beat the analyst consensus of $0.92. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations totaled $120 million, and the margin was 12%. The company held $43 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Outlook: TreeHouse sees...
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Hey, Lyft, Uber Has You Beat: 4 Analysts Discuss Weak Guidance, Q4 Earnings Miss
LYFT Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares tumbled Friday morning after the company disappointed Wall Street with its weak guidance. On Thursday, Lyft reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS loss of 74 cents, missing consensus analyst estimates of a 13-cent profit. The San Francisco-based company reported $1.18 billion in revenue, beating consensus estimates of $1.16 billion. Revenue was up 21% from a year ago. Lyft reported 20.4 million active riders in the quarter, roughly flat compared to the third quarter but up 8.7% from a year ago. Lyft reported $57.72 in revenue per active rider. Related Link: 5 Microsoft Analysts On Q2 Earnings Beat, Slowing Azure...
Alphabet, Activision Blizzard, Oak Street Health And This Australian Company On CNBC's 'Final Trades'
On CNBC’s "Halftime Report Final Trades," Brenda Vingiello of Sand Hill Global Advisors said Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), which is trading at 14 times earnings, is going to maintain its position in the search market. Jason Snipe of Odyssey Capital Advisors recommended staying long on CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS), which reported a solid quarter. He also likes the company’s acquisition of Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH). Don’t forget to check out our premarket coverage here Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management said BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP), which is a Australian mining company, is closely tied to China, and also has a 9.6% yield. Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners named Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) as his final trade. Check This Out: Top Financial Stocks That Are Preparing To Pump In February This article Alphabet, Activision Blizzard, Oak Street Health And This Australian Company On CNBC's 'Final Trades' originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Monday.Com Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q4; Expects To Be FCF Positive In FY23
Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 130%. The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 135% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin was 10% versus (10)% a year back. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37). Monday.Com generated $29.7 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $885.9 million in cash and equivalents. "Our performance in Q4 and FY'22 demonstrates that monday.com continues to drive...
Cemex Clocks 8% Top-Line Growth In Q4
Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE: CX) reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 8% year-on-year, to $3.87 billion, missing the consensus of $3.89 billion. Gross profit for the quarter rose 12% to $1.2 billion, and the gross margin expanded 100 basis points to 31.2%. Operating margin was 9.3%, an 80 basis points decrease, and operating income for the quarter remained flat at $361 million. Operating EBITDA in Q4 decreased 2% to $630 million, and the EBITDA margin contracted 170 basis points to 16.3%. The company held $494.9 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Net debt at the end of Q4 totaled $7.6 billion. Price Action: CX shares are trading lower by 2.31% at $5.08 in premarket on the last check Monday. This article Cemex Clocks 8% Top-Line Growth In Q4 originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Why Blue Apron Stock Is Falling Today
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are down nearly 20% Monday morning after the company filed an at-the-market equity offering program. What Happened: After the market close on Friday, Blue Apron filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement with the SEC, under which the company may offer and sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $70 million. The offering program is intended to provide Blue Apron with access to capital from time to time. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Blue Apron said it may also potentially pay down some or all of its...
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Aleafia Health Q3 Net Revenue Grows 23% YoY, Lays Off 20% Of Employees
Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCQB: ALEAF) (TSX:AH) released its financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2022, revealing net revenue of CA$10.8 million ($8 million), a 23% increase compared to CA$8.8 million in the Q3 2022. Q3 2023 Financial Highlights Gross loss was CA$13.3 million, compared to gross loss of CA$21.6 million in Q3 2022. Net loss and comprehensive loss was CA$25.1 million compared to CA$71.5 million in Q3 the 2022. Adjusted EBITDA was CA$446,000 compared to adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$2.4 million. Adjusted SG&A of CA$3.8 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 represented a 51% decline over the prior year and...
Sorrento Therapeutics, Citius Pharmaceuticals And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session
U.S. stock futures traded slightly higher this morning. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s pre-market trading session. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dipped 22.3% to $0.7301 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics’ Subsidiary Scilex acquired rights to FDA-approved ELYXYB in the US and Canada for the acute treatment of migraine. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) declined 7.1% to $1.30 in pre-market. Citius Pharmaceuticals posted a Q1 loss of $0.02 per share. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) fell 4.5% to $5.94 in pre-market trading. HC Wainwright & Co, last month, downgraded Fate Therapeutics from Buy to Neutral and lowered the...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Why Monday.com Stock Is Soaring Monday Morning
Monday.com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) shares are trading higher Monday after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued strong guidance. What Happened: Monday.com said fourth-quarter revenue increased 57% year-over-year to $149.9 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $141.23 million. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat estimates for a loss of 37 cents per share. Net cash from operations totaled $34.1 million and adjusted free cash flow was $29.7 million in the fourth quarter. "Q4 capped off an amazing year, exceeding our expectations on both the top and bottom lines. We finished FY'22 with strong revenue growth, improving efficiency, and positive free...
This Analyst Upgrades Major Semiconductor Stocks, Sees Demand Improvement In 2H
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh upgraded Micron Technology, Inc (NASDAQ: MU), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC), and Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ: STX) to Buy from Neutral. Rakesh raised Micron's price target from $48 to $72, Western Digital's price target from $38 to $50, and Seagate's price target from $62 to $82. Given substantial bit supply cuts of 30% into the first half, Memory inventory could peak in the first half, the analyst noted. The analyst believes PC-Handset-Server revenue could bottom in the first half, positioning for better second-half Memory demand as industry inventory is normalized and new product launches and seasonal strength drive a solid second half. A cyclical bottom is forming in Memory,...
