Josephine County, OR

3d ago

if she did help hide that p.o.s she should be charged in connection with the double murder and dog napping

3
kpic

Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
KDRV

Medford Police are investigating weekend street fight and assault

MEDFORD, Ore. -- A weekend fight is leaving a man with a head injury and leaving police with an assault to investigate today. Medford police say a woman reported her brother was under attack last night around 10pm. Medford Police Department (MPD) says other callers reported about eight people street fighting around 400 Boardman Street.
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION

Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
MYRTLE CREEK, OR
kpic

Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
ROSEBURG, OR
portlandobserver.com

Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper

(AP) Police in rural southwest Oregon were on high alert: A man with a history of kidnapping and torturing women in two states was on the run in their territory. When a tip came in from a cab company that had given him a ride, they went house-to-house to check on residents. Peering through a window of one home, they found a gruesome scene: the bodies of two men who had been beaten to death.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, FOLLOWING BURGLARY INVESTIGATION IN THE GLENDALE AREA

One person was jailed, one was cited, following a burglary investigation in the 700 block of Quines Creek Road in the Glendale area Tuesday evening. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 p.m. 45-year old Leslie Mowdy was arrested after a tent trailer that he claimed he purchased for $50, returned as having been stolen in Medford in 2021. Mowdy was charged with first-degree theft by receiving, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He was released early Thursday. The trailer was towed away.
GLENDALE, OR
KDRV

Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
MEDFORD, OR
kpic

Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm

TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
TRAIL, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/10 – Fire Investigation at Bear Creek Park Playground, Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1:01 a.m., a citizen called Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon to report a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. The Medford Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire. Medford Police Officers also responded to assist.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
MEDFORD, OR
goldrushcam.com

Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania

February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kqennewsradio.com

PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP

A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

