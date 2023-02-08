Read full article on original website
3d ago
if she did help hide that p.o.s she should be charged in connection with the double murder and dog napping
kpic
Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
KDRV
Medford Police are investigating weekend street fight and assault
MEDFORD, Ore. -- A weekend fight is leaving a man with a head injury and leaving police with an assault to investigate today. Medford police say a woman reported her brother was under attack last night around 10pm. Medford Police Department (MPD) says other callers reported about eight people street fighting around 400 Boardman Street.
Kidnapping, torture suspect evaded arrest with help from woman: Court docs
Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.
kqennewsradio.com
MYRTLE CREEK POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED STRANGULATION
Myrtle Creek Police jailed a man following a man following an alleged strangulation incident early Thursday. An MCPD report said just after 12:00 a.m. a disturbance was reported in the 300 block of Northeast Broadway Street. Following an investigation, the 28-year old was taken into custody and charged with a felony count of strangulation. He was detained without bail.
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
portlandobserver.com
Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper
(AP) Police in rural southwest Oregon were on high alert: A man with a history of kidnapping and torturing women in two states was on the run in their territory. When a tip came in from a cab company that had given him a ride, they went house-to-house to check on residents. Peering through a window of one home, they found a gruesome scene: the bodies of two men who had been beaten to death.
kqennewsradio.com
ONE JAILED, ONE CITED, FOLLOWING BURGLARY INVESTIGATION IN THE GLENDALE AREA
One person was jailed, one was cited, following a burglary investigation in the 700 block of Quines Creek Road in the Glendale area Tuesday evening. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 5:30 p.m. 45-year old Leslie Mowdy was arrested after a tent trailer that he claimed he purchased for $50, returned as having been stolen in Medford in 2021. Mowdy was charged with first-degree theft by receiving, first-degree burglary and third-degree theft. He was released early Thursday. The trailer was towed away.
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
KDRV
Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team takes down 33% more illegal grow sites in 2022
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Today, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) released data from their search warrants during 2022, and they say they took down 33% more sites than last year. Last year, JMET executed search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana cultivation operations in the county, which they say...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 2/10 – Fire Investigation at Bear Creek Park Playground, Forestland Classification Process Continues in Jackson County
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. On February 9, 2023 at approximately 1:01 a.m., a citizen called Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon to report a fire on the play structure at Bear Creek Park. The Medford Fire Department responded quickly to the scene and began working to extinguish the fire. Medford Police Officers also responded to assist.
KTVL
20 percent of Olsrud Community Playground, a dozen personalized fence pickets burned down
MEDFORD, Ore. — After 20 percent of the Olsrud Community Playground and approximately a dozen personalized fence pickets were burned down at Bear Creek Park, the Medford Parks and Recreation Department announced it will begin to clear the debris next week. An arson investigation is underway by the Medford...
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
KCBY
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
goldrushcam.com
Siskiyou County, California Man Sentenced for Mailing Pounds of Marijuana to Western Pennsylvania
February 6, 2023 - PITTSBURGH, PA – A resident of Seiad Valley, California, has been sentenced in federal court to 24 months of imprisonment followed by one year of supervised release on his conviction for violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield, and Allegheny, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.
Grants Pass fugitive who tortured 1 and killed 2 ‘plagued our whole community’
SUNNY VALLEY — A wanted poster remained taped to the checkout counter at the Covered Bridge Country Store in this small southern Oregon community on Saturday as Betty Gaustad scanned a customer’s Powerball ticket. “He truly was the devil,” said Gaustad, the store’s owner. “And now he’s with...
kpic
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
KDRV
Fate of the playground: City of Medford announces next steps after fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – After a fire burned down part of Olsrud Family Community Playground, the City of Medford is announcing the fate of the park. Today, the city said that the part of the playground that was damaged will be replaced. The fire that happened yesterday morning burned 20%...
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
