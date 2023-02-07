Read full article on original website
knau.org
Navajo County Sheriff searching for woman missing since November
The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office continues to search for a missing Lakeside woman who’s been missing since November. Cristal Gail Roberson-Johnson, 44, was last seen leaving the Elkhorn RV Park in Lakeside on foot on Oct. 31 or Nov. 1, 2022. She hasn’t been seen since and officials...
knau.org
Holbrook police search for woman missing since 2021
The Holbrook Police Department continues to search for a 33-year-old woman who’s been missing for nearly a year-and-a-half. They say Candace Manuelito walked away from her mother’s vehicle in September 2021 in Holbrook. She was last seen wearing khaki pants and black shoes and was carrying a black...
