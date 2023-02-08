Read full article on original website
kpic
Suspect tries to rob Purple Parrot, detained by customers before arrest
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. — Central Point Police Department says one person has been arrested after a robbery at the Purple Parrot Thursday evening. According to police, Michael McEwen, 30, entered the business and demanded money. When the employee refused, McEwen walked behind the county with his hand in his coat pocket, alluding to pointing a gun.
Kidnapping, torture suspect evaded arrest with help from woman: Court docs
Grants Pass Police have accused a woman in Wolf Creek of helping a kidnapping suspect evade police by offering transportation and helping conceal evidence.
KDRV
Medford playground fire becomes criminal investigation
MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Police Department is treating Thursday morning’s playground fire at Bear Creek Park as a criminal investigation. 20% of the Olsrud Family Playground was destroyed after a fire started early Thursday morning. The Medford Fire Department responded to the fire just after 1 a.m. and were able to stop it from spreading to the rest of the playground.
kpic
Police: Medford man arrested on I-5 after leaving Roseburg motel in stolen car
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Southern Oregon man was arrested Wednesday morning after authorities responded to an incident at a local motel, a Roseburg Police Department report said. Just after midnight Wednesday, officers responded to the Motel 6 on NW Aviation regarding an individual caught siphoning fuel out of a U-Haul vehicle, RPD's report stated.
KDRV
Investigation into Olsrud Family Community Playground fire
MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Police continue to investigate a community playground fire that happened early this morning. At 1:01 a.m. Medford Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on the Olsrud Family Community Playground at Bear Creek Park. Police say that witnesses in the area saw an unidentified figure who was playing with a butane torch on the structure.
portlandobserver.com
Inside the hunt for a serial kidnapper
(AP) Police in rural southwest Oregon were on high alert: A man with a history of kidnapping and torturing women in two states was on the run in their territory. When a tip came in from a cab company that had given him a ride, they went house-to-house to check on residents. Peering through a window of one home, they found a gruesome scene: the bodies of two men who had been beaten to death.
kpic
Jackson County Animal Shelter loses 'no-kill' status
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter has had to put down a larger number of animals than expected recently, causing them to lose 'no-kill' status. Recently, it has begun limiting the number of people allowed to simply drop off animals. Typically, a shelter is considered 'no-kill'...
clayconews.com
FATAL HEAD-ON CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR (February 9, 2023) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at approximately 10:15 A.M., OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. The preliminary investigation revealed a red Ford Mustang, traveling northbound on...
KDRV
Woman accused of helping & hiding Benjamin Foster appears in court for a second time
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Tina Marie Jones appeared in court on Tuesday where her attorney asked for Jones to be released from jail due to severe health conditions. Jones, who is 68 years old, is facing two felony counts of hindering prosecution in connection to Benjamin Foster. In today’s...
kpic
Almost 300 thousand illegal marijuana plants destroyed, JMET releases 2022 statistics
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — The Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team released annual statistics for 2022. In total, JMET served search warrants on 69 illegal marijuana operations in Josephine County. The Sheriff's Office says this is a 33 percent increase from the previous year. Almost 300,000 illegal marijuana plants and over...
kpic
A bounty awaits at Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at Douglas Co. Fairgrounds
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The 27th annual Seven Feathers Sportsmen's & Outdoor Recreation Show at the Douglas County Fairgrounds opened its doors Friday at noon. KVAL's Live Shot Buddy was there for the opening with ExpoSure show producer Joe Pate and some school kids eagerly waiting for the doors to open.
kqennewsradio.com
PASSENGER HURT AFTER DRIVER APPARENTLY FELL ASLEEP
A passenger was hurt after a driver apparently fell asleep early Thursday morning. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said shortly after 2:00 a.m. a deputy responded an accident to the 12000 block of Old Highway 99 South near Myrtle Creek. The driver, a Tenmile resident, said he was heading north when the wreck happened after his pickup left the road.
kpic
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
kpic
Jackson County Sheriff's Office continues call for new jail
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Over the years, Jackson County voters have consistently rejected plans to build a new jail. The current facility was built back in 1981 when the county’s population was a fraction of what it is in 2023. Calls by officials to build a new jail have been shot down, including most recently in 2020.
kpic
Ashland senior in hospice care facing eviction by new facility owners
ASHLAND, Ore. — The family of a 65-year-old woman who is in hospice care and lives in an assisted living facility in Ashland said the new company running the housing is going to evict her based on an old complaint. Dottie Apperson and DeAnna Quesada said their sister, Becky...
kpic
Child exploitation search warrant served at licensed marijuana farm
TRAIL, Ore. — Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in a child exploitation search warrant at a licensed marijuana farm in Trail. According to the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team, numerous images of child exploitation were uploaded from a home on the property. SOCET says the investigation started after...
kpic
Sheriff: Roseburg driver dies after crashing into tree, then being run over by his vehicle
UMPQUA, Ore. — A 60-year-old Roseburg man died in Umpqua Saturday evening after he had crashed and then was run over by his vehicle, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Around 5:40 p.m. Saturday (Feb. 5), 9-1-1 dispatchers received information of an injury crash in the 12000-block of Hubbard...
KDRV
Suspected drunk driver arrested after crashing into two telephone poles near Table Rock Road
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. - A driver is now in custody, on suspicion of driving under the influence, after they crashed into two telephone poles in Central Point. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) say deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the 5000 block of Table Rock Road near Vilas Road.
kpic
Douglas County employees honored with Four Chaplains Awards
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Douglas County Commissioners Tom Kress, Chris Boice, and Tim Freeman released a statement recognizing and congratulating three Douglas County employees for honors bestowed upon them by the Four Chaplains Memorial Foundation. Douglas County Clerk Daniel Loomis was inducted into the Four Chaplains Legion of Honor,...
Grants Pass fugitive who tortured 1 and killed 2 ‘plagued our whole community’
SUNNY VALLEY — A wanted poster remained taped to the checkout counter at the Covered Bridge Country Store in this small southern Oregon community on Saturday as Betty Gaustad scanned a customer’s Powerball ticket. “He truly was the devil,” said Gaustad, the store’s owner. “And now he’s with...
