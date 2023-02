PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Temple University has withdrawn free tuition from striking graduate student assistants and given them a month to pay or face sanctions. A notice from the bursar’s office posted online by a striker said students involved must pay their spring tuition bill in full by March 9 or face a $100 late fee and a financial hold on their account, which would bar them from registering for more classes, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

