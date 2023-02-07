ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

beachconnection.net

Tingly, Spicy Gypsy Jazz Gig Features Debut at Central Oregon Coast's Newport

Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here. New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now. Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else. Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals. (Newport, Oregon) – When you hear the phrase Hot Club of Beachtown and that it's a...
NEWPORT, OR
beachconnection.net

Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov

(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
CORVALLIS, OR
KVAL

Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction

EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
EUGENE, OR
Klamath Alerts

FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY

On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
LANE COUNTY, OR
750thegame.com

OSN: Oregon Women’s Basketball – Where Have All The Flowers Gone?

Some called them the Fab Five. Others named them the top recruiting class in 2020 women’s college basketball. Fans felt confident the new players would continue Oregon’s run to the national championship. All of Oregon’s top five recruits were five-star players and Gatorade Players of the Year in...
EUGENE, OR
Big Country News

Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday

On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

Kavanagh: The very lesbian history of Eugene

---------- “The lack of a publicly accessible history is a devastating form of oppression; lesbians face it constantly.” – Tee Corrine, lesbian photographer and author. Eugene today is mostly known as the home of University of Oregon, for its star athletics and the beautiful nature that surrounds it. In past decades, however, the town was a political hotbed for many progressive and leftist causes –– and in many ways still is. In the 1970s, Eugene was nicknamed the “Lesbian Mecca” for the large lesbian community that sprung up there.
EUGENE, OR

