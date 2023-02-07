Read full article on original website
Tingly, Spicy Gypsy Jazz Gig Features Debut at Central Oregon Coast's Newport
Includes exclusive listings; major specials now that winter is here. New amenities offered; specials and tempting prices now. Big deals available; lodgings not listed anywhere else. Reedsport to Brookings, places to stay; winter deals. (Newport, Oregon) – When you hear the phrase Hot Club of Beachtown and that it's a...
World’s Smallest Harbor Road Trip Is in Oregon and It’s Gorgeous
Have you ever heard of Depoe Bay, Oregon? My wife and I did a road trip there in 2020 and discovered some pretty amazing things about this quaint little Oregon coastal town. It’s an unassuming little town on the Oregon Coast with a big claim to fame – it's home to the world’s smallest harbor!
Great Flood of '96 for Southern Oregon Coast Hit Coos Bay, Bandon in Nov
(Coos Bay, Oregon) - A mere 10 months after Oregon was ravaged by the February 1996 flood, the infamous storm that sunk entire areas of Portland and Salem, the south Oregon coast got hit with its own mega-event. The November '96 flood wasn't quite as massive, but it affected a large chunk of coast, from Florence through a bit south of Bandon, not to mention all the way over to Roseburg and other southern Oregon areas. (Above: No '96 images were available at post time, but there is this photo of the Christmas Day Flood in 1964 from near Bandon. Courtesy Bandon Historical Museum )
New transitional housing coming to Lincoln County, following million dollar grant
New transitional housing is coming to Lincoln County, as an Oregon non-profit receives a grant for nearly a million dollars. The Lincoln City HOPE Center at the LeRoy Benham campus will offer 69 beds, some in dorm-style rooms. Alan Evans is the founder of Helping Hands Reentry Outreach Centers. He...
OSU Public Safety warning about unknown individual following women
CORVALLIS, Ore. -- The Department of Public Safety at Oregon State University is warning the OSU community about an unknown individual who was on campus on January 30 and February 1. According to public safety officials, several incidents occurred on January 30 and February 1 in which an unknown man...
Springfield’s GuestHouse Inn starts to come down, as local groups continue to help former residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Couches, refrigerators and mattresses that used to fill rooms at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites now fill the hotel’s parking lot. The displaced furniture comes as the building is in the process of being demolished. A worker at the site told KEZI 9 News the work started on February 1, and it was unclear when the work could wrap up.
Surveillance video shows man drive Jeep through dealership garage door in Coos Bay, Oregon
A crew member remains missing and two others were rescued from crab boat that sank near Willapa Bay in southwest Washington on Sunday evening. Chocolate for Congo returns for a 10th year to help communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo thrive. New bill would create sustainable source of funding...
Oregon Country Fair announces 2023 Endowment Fund recipients
EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Country Fair Bill Wooten Endowment Fund has awarded a total of $15,000 in grants to nonprofit organizations serving youth in the Fair’s neighboring Fern Ridge communities. This funding tangibly represents the Fair’s deep appreciation of our home community. Endowment Fund supported projects...
Eugene becomes 1st Oregon city to ban gas hookups in new home construction
EUGENE Ore. (KPTV) - Eugene has become the first city in Oregon to outlaw gas appliance hookups for new residential construction. This comes in the midst of ongoing efforts to cut emissions in order to battle climate change, as well as a growing body of study into the health impacts of natural gas, a fossil fuel based on methane.
FATAL CRASH HIGHWAY 58- LANE COUNTY
On Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at approximately 9:00 A.M., Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 58, milepost 59. Preliminary investigation revealed a silver Honda Civic, driven by Cynthia Ann Waters (52) from Eugene, was eastbound when she lost control and struck a dump truck that was pulling a trailer. The dump truck driver, identified as Jesse Alan Rodolf (44) of Lakeview, was uninjured. Cynthia Waters was pronounced deceased at the scene. Icy road conditions are believed to be contributing factors in this crash.
Fatal crash on Hwy 101 near Douglas County leaves 1 dead and another injured
One person is dead and another injured after a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 213. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the scene Thursday morning, around 10:15 a.m. Officials say that a preliminary investigation revealed that a red Ford Mustang was traveling northbound on...
OSN: Oregon Women’s Basketball – Where Have All The Flowers Gone?
Some called them the Fab Five. Others named them the top recruiting class in 2020 women’s college basketball. Fans felt confident the new players would continue Oregon’s run to the national championship. All of Oregon’s top five recruits were five-star players and Gatorade Players of the Year in...
Eugene becomes first city in Oregon to restrict natural gas in new residential construction
Natural gas infrastructure will be banned in new low-rise residential buildings in Eugene. City Council passed the surprise resolution 5-3 Monday night, during a discussion on whether to send the issue to the ballot. Developers will have to use electric appliances and power when building new residences of three stories...
Grow This! program ready to send seeds
The Grow This! Oregon Garden Challenge, Oregon State University Extension’s statewide seed giveaway, returns for a fourth year in 2023 featuring a continued partnership with the Oregon Potato Commission.
OSU archaeologists unearth oldest projectile points found to date in the Americas
In western Idaho’s Salmon River Canyon, near where the state’s borders with Oregon and Washington converge, sits Cooper’s Ferry. On the surface, one may not realize the site, a popular spot for camping in the fall, was the location of significant archaeological research. Archaeologists, however, went there...
VIDEO: Man arrested after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep
A wanted Oregon man has been taken into custody after he allegedly broke into a Coos Bay car dealership, stole an SUV, drove it through the business’s garage door and sped away on Highway 101 as police officers looked on.
Oregon State bans practice of spectators leaving and re-entering Reser Stadium at halftime
A long-standing tradition for fans attending Oregon State Beavers football games at Reser Stadium will end this fall. Spectators will no longer be allowed to leave the stadium at halftime and re-enter for the second half. The policy was revealed when Oregon State football season ticket information went out to customers ahead of the 2023 season.
Police: Man arrested after breaking and entering residence, victim beaten with metal pipe
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Early Wednesday, at 12:37 a.m., the Coos County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received a report of an assault in progress at a residence on Two Mile Lane, just south of Bandon. Sgt. S Moore with CCSO responded to the scene, where they learned that the suspect,...
Four dead from head-on crash near Corvallis on Monday
On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 7:26 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 226, near Fish Hatchery Dr., in Linn County. The preliminary investigation indicated a silver Hyundai Elantra, operated by Travis O. Longo (20) of Albany, was traveling westbound on Hwy 226, near MP 4. While negotiating a curve at a high rate of speed, the Hyundai crossed into the eastbound traffic lane and struck a white Kia Sorrento, operated by Jessica M. Petrine (29), head-on. The collision caused the Elantra to roll and come to a rest on its roof.
Kavanagh: The very lesbian history of Eugene
---------- “The lack of a publicly accessible history is a devastating form of oppression; lesbians face it constantly.” – Tee Corrine, lesbian photographer and author. Eugene today is mostly known as the home of University of Oregon, for its star athletics and the beautiful nature that surrounds it. In past decades, however, the town was a political hotbed for many progressive and leftist causes –– and in many ways still is. In the 1970s, Eugene was nicknamed the “Lesbian Mecca” for the large lesbian community that sprung up there.
