Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
No, the Vikings Are Not in Salary Cap Hell.
Over and over again, you hear pundits and people on the internet talk about the salary cap hell the Vikings possess in 2023. You might open up Over the Cap and gasp and the giant negative number. Oh no! What will they do to get out of this situation?. If...
The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery
On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
It Was a Crazy Night for Vikings at the NFL’s Honor Ceremony
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants won Coach of the Year, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers earned Defensive Player of the Year hardware — and then the Minnesota Vikings took over.
WR Adam Thielen on Vikings talks: ‘I’ve got a big cap hit’
While making the Super Bowl radio row rounds, wide receiver Adam Thielen said he wants to stick with the Minnesota
Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?
It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
wearebuffalo.net
The Buffalo Bills Breaking Ground On New Stadium Soon?
Now that the Buffalo Bills' season is over and the players have cleared out their lockers what is next for the team?. The players will head home and the coaches and staff will work together to make improvements in the offseason to shore up the team for a run to the Super Bowl next season.
atozsports.com
Bills could go big-game fishing to solve key roster issue
Getting Josh Allen more weapons will undoubtedly help the Buffalo Bills next season. Why does Josh Allen need more weapons? Unfortunately, Buffalo was top five in the NFL last season in dropped passes. Stefon Diggs was his normal self, dominating on the football field. However, outside of Diggs, there was much to be desired.
Yardbarker
Buffalo Bills player makes BIG admission regarding future
Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has admitted he would love to stay with the Buffalo Bills if the opportunity presented itself. The 2013 7th-round pick was made a free agent at the end of the Bills’ season after they were defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Divisional Round at the end of January.
Former Dolphins DC expected to become Texans DC under DeMeco Ryans
The NFL hiring cycle is still ongoing despite most head coaching jobs being filled around the league, as coordinator and positional coach roles are still open. On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that former Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Matt Burke, who spent 2022 as the Arizona Cardinals defensive line coach, was hired by the Houston Texans to be their defensive coordinator.
chatsports.com
Bills losing receivers coach Chad Hall to Jaguars, per report
The Buffalo Bills find themselves in the market for a new wide receivers coach effective immediately. Chad Hall, who has been with the Bills for the past six seasons and is widely regarded as a favorite among the team’s pass-catchers, is joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff in the same role, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
Tri-City Herald
Patrick Mahomes Beats Out Bills’ Josh Allen, Gives Thanks for Winning NFL MVP
In a star-studded affair, the NFL celebrated the league's best on Thursday night at the 12th annual NFL Honors. Live from Symphony Hall in Phoenix, Super Bowl LVII's host city, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was crowned Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes, who also won MVP in...
Yardbarker
Should the Bills Re-Sign Dane Jackson?
Another Buffalo Bills starter is hitting the free agent market. This time it’s CB Dane Jackson. Jackson is a former seventh round pick by the Bills in 2020. Since then, he became a consistent starter for Buffalo, especially after the loss of Tre White last season. This year, he...
Comments / 1