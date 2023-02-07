Read full article on original website
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Washington Examiner
Those attacks on gas stoves aren't really about health
Earlier this month, the Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that indoor gas stoves emit harmful pollution and that a ban on selling new ones was, to quote one of the agency's commissioners, "on the table." Several studies claim that the use of gas can cause respiratory illness. The CPSC is...
Five Walmart Locations Announced This Week as Permanently Closing, and More Reportedly May Follow.
A recent spate of non-performance-related issues may force further closures than had been previously reported. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Walmart.com, CNBC.com, and The-Sun.com.
Phys.org
We found the WA radioactive capsule. But in 1980, 2,200 kilograms of uranium oxide was stolen by a mine worker
The loss of a capsule of caesium-137, measuring 6mm by 8mm, dominated the news late last month. The capsule was found in the Western Australian outback on February 1, but in terms of losing radioactive material, we have been here before. And in at least one case, the sheer amount...
14 million Americans live within five miles of facilities emitting cancer-causing gas: report
Emissions of a colorless, carcinogenic gas produced by facilities that sterilize medical equipment disproportionately affect low-income and minority neighborhoods but pose a risk to more than 14 million Americans, according to a report released Tuesday by the Union of Concerned Scientists. Ethylene oxide is largely produced by commercial sterilizers, which tend to be located in…
US government map shows areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map showing the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war originally issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) in 2015 is making the rounds again amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active...
capitalbnews.org
The EPA Moves to Limit This Pollutant That Hurts Black People Disproportionately
Dail Chambers knows when the air is unsafe in her North St. Louis neighborhood. It’s when the sky “looks like a 1970s film,” she said. “There’s an orange haze over the whole neighborhood for weeks at a time.”. The haze is a mixture of air...
AOL Corp
Gas stove battles heat up with new laws across the country
New fronts in the growing war over stoves are being opened at every level of government. On one side, pro-fossil-fuel politicians are trying to ensure that the market for gas stoves stays alive and well. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Feb. 2 introduced the Gas Stove...
gcaptain.com
Dominion Says $9.8 Billion Virginia Offshore Wind Farm is ‘On Track’
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (Reuters) – Dominion Energy Inc D.N executives said on Wednesday that the electric utility’s $9.8 billion offshore Virginia wind farm is on track and on budget, having recently entered a critical phase of the environmental review process. The roughly month-long crucial public comment period...
US News and World Report
American Honda Plans Fuel-Cell Car and Hydrogen Push
American Honda is doubling down on its hydrogen strategy, and although a new CR-V-based crossover fuel-cell car with plug-in capability is coming for North America and Japan in 2024, that’s not the whole story. According to Ryan Harty, division head of CASE and energy business development at American Honda Motor in an embargoed press call February 6, the company is moving ahead on several fronts.
Scientists link pollution to high blood pressure in teens
Long-term exposure to particle pollution may be associated with higher blood pressure in teens, a survey of London-based adolescents has found. While all age groups showed increased blood pressure in response to fine particle (PM 2.5) pollution, the effects were particularly strong in teenage girls, according to the study, published on Wednesday in PLoS ONE. Pollution…
In drought-stricken states, fossil fuel production jeopardizes limited water supplies
Story at a glance Fossil fuels are primarily notorious for the carbon emissions and air pollution they release when burned. But production of oil and gas in the United States can also take a toll on the nation’s water resources, posing risks to dwindling supplies in drought-stricken states. This is thanks to the large quantities…
metalconstructionnews.com
Dealing with Metal Roof Penetrations
A watertight seal is critical to the long-term, leak-free performance of a metal roof. Metal roofs are an outstanding waterproof building component, as long as they don’t get penetrated. But they will be penetrated during installation, either to accommodate another building component or possibly an accident. Pipes, vents, supports, skylights and other roof protrusions are where leaks can develop due to their penetrations. Since penetrations are literally holes in a roof, and since holes in a roof cause leaks, it is critical that all penetrations be properly flashed and sealed to redirect water and prevent the possibility of it trickling into a roofing system.
Recycling Today
The road for recycled plastic in asphalt paving materials
Throughout his career, Bill Buttlar actively has found ways to use different types of recycled materials in asphalt. “Asphalt by tonnage is one of the most recycled materials on earth,” Buttlar says, a professor and Glen Barton chair in Flexible Pavement Technology in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri.
