Is THIS Why Charles Won't Apologize To Harry and Meghan?

Prince Harry has said publicly he and Meghan want an apology from the Royal Family. But the feud continues. Here's why King Charles is resisting the reconciliation. Prince Harry has said he wants to reconcile with his family. He publicly asked for an apology from the royals to Meghan. King...
Voices: It is time to tell the truth about Harry, Meghan and my grandfather – Nelson Mandela

When people accused me recently of criticising Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for “profiteering” from my grandfather’s name, I was shocked. Because it was false. I had never accused Harry and Meghan of doing this.Instead, I was misquoted, leading to global news coverage that weaponised my name – and the name of my grandfather, the late anti-apartheid activist and first president of South Africa, Nelson Mandela – to target a woman of colour.An Australian newspaper reported that I had accused Harry and Meghan of “using” my grandfather’s legacy for profit with their Netflix documentary series Live to Lead. They...
TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
Samantha Markle Claims Meghan Keeps Distant From Her Family For One Reason

Over the years, the Duchess of Sussex's estranged half-sister, Samantha Markle, has made some disturbing allegations against Meghan Markle. It's clear that Samantha has a lot to say about her half-sister and her role in the royal family. That said, among the many surprising revelations from Netflix's "Harry & Meghan"...
Meghan Markle: Harry and I Can't Afford Our $15 Million House!

At the time of her death, Queen Elizabeth II owned four official royal residences and about a dozen other properties scattered throughout the UK. So when the time came for her grandchildren to pick a place to live, they weren’t exactly fighting over a couch in the basement of Buckingham Palace.
A Friend of Prince William’s Revealed Exactly What the Royal Is Allegedly Feeling About Prince Harry Ahead of Looming Coronation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If Prince William had his way, he probably wouldn’t be inviting Prince Harry to their father’s coronation. It sounds like the Prince of Wales is dealing with some big feelings after his younger brother released his memoir, Spare, in speaking his truth about life behind palace walls.  According to a William pal who spilled the tea to the Daily Beast, he would “much rather Harry wasn’t there” at the May 6 event. By all accounts, it seems that Charles genuinely wants...
Prince William and Kate Middleton To ‘Break The Hierarchical Cycle’ after Claims By Prince Harry

Prince Harry’s memoir has undoubtedly shaken the Royal Family to its core. Although the senior members of the Monarchy are trying their best to keep up a united front before the public, the tectonic shifts within the hierarchy are clearly visible. The autobiography laid open the inner administration of The Firm while clearly emphasizing the faulty systems within. Out of them all was the hierarchical cycle which believes the firstborn to be the heir while the other children are “spare babies”. Kate Middleton and Prince William will reportedly do something about the same.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Would Have Been the “First to Hear” of Princess Eugenie’s Pregnancy, Expert Says

One of the happiest pieces of news out of the royal family as of late? Princess Eugenie is pregnant with her second child, an uplift after a tumultuous season for the family. According to The Mirror, even as relations are still very strained between Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the rest of the family, ties remain strong between the couple and Eugenie, Harry’s cousin—and, according to royal expert Ingrid Seward speaking to the outlet, the Sussexes would have been the first to hear of the good news.
