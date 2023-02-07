Read full article on original website
debra mcgarry
2d ago
Thank you for your service! This is heartbreaking! Prayers going out to his family and friends. May he RIP!🙏👮♂️
Reply(1)
30
PeggyLee Bowman
2d ago
Thank you for your service. My prayers go out to your young wife and two little boys and your comrades at the NYPD. May God watch over all of them and keep them safe!
Reply
9
Sue DiBattista
3d ago
My deepest sympathy to both families at this time I will keep them in R prayers God-bless
Reply
16
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
The Vanderbilt Legacy: Exploring the Rise and Fall of America's Richest FamilyLord GaneshNew York City, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Man 'who shot off-duty NYPD cop in robbery gone wrong' is caught hiding in upstate New York hotel
Randy Jones, pictured left, was arrested Monday night as cops swooped in on an upstate New York hotel where he was hiding. He is suspected of shooting an NYPD cop in a robbery gone wrong.
buzzfeednews.com
A Black Man Flagged Down Police After A Traffic Collision. Four Hours Later, He Died In LAPD Custody.
A cousin of prominent Black Lives Matter cofounder Patrisse Cullors died hours after Los Angeles police repeatedly tased him in the middle of the street last Tuesday. Keenan Anderson, a 31-year-old high school teacher and father, was detained by multiple police officers. “They’re trying to George Floyd me,” he called out in body camera footage released on Wednesday.
NYC mailman caught delivering kilos of cocaine from his truck while on the clock: cops
A Brooklyn mailman was caught making special deliveries — kilos of cocaine — on the clock, authorities said. Letter carrier Zarwardy Lewis, 35, was charged with drug distribution in Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday after the US Postal Service’s Office of Inspector General said he delivered at least three packages of cocaine to addresses across Brooklyn in December. The probe began after authorities searched a package originating from the Caribbean destined for Bedford-Stuyvesant and found that it contained about two kilograms of cocaine, Special Agent Kyle Knieste said in court papers The package, which has a street value of about $60,000 according...
Friend of murdered New Jersey GOP councilwoman says attack was 'personal': She was a 'beautiful soul'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham spoke with Pastor Nelia Rodriguez, a friend of murdered GOP Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, about potential motives and her legacy on "The Ingraham Angle."
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Maryland woman who accused her husband of molesting kids gets 4 years for shooting him
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman is will spend 4 years behind bars for the shooting of her husband at a D.C. luxury hotel last year. A judge handed down the sentence in a D.C. courtroom Friday. Shanteari Weems pleaded guilty to two charges related to the shooting back in November. Prosecutors recommended a two year sentence for aggravated assault and a gun charge.
Shreveport police chief mourns an unarmed Black man shot dead by one of his officers as state police investigate
Louisiana authorities are investigating the deadly shooting of an unarmed Black man by a Shreveport officer and hope eventually to release police footage of the encounter, said state police leading a probe of the encounter.
He couldn’t get his bank card out of an ATM in Florida, cops say. Then came the hammer
It was Man vs. ATM. And there was a winner and a loser.
Dozens of NYPD officers pack courtroom for first hearing of accused cop-killer
New York’s Finest came out in full force Wednesday to stare down the depraved career criminal accused of fatally shooting off-duty cop Adeed Fayaz in a robbery gone awry. More than 100 police officers solemnly packed the Brooklyn courtroom as alleged cop killer Randy “Popper” Jones faced a judge for the first time on the first-degree murder charge. Jones, 38, wore a Tyvek suit and did not speak during the arraignment, where he was ordered held at Rikers Island without bail by Brooklyn Criminal Court Judge Dale Fong-Frederick. The hearing came the day after Fayaz, a 26-year-old married father of two, succumbed...
Retired NYPD officer fatally shoots boyfriend, kills self in apparent murder-suicide in NYC, report says
A retired NYPD officer shot and killed her boyfriend before fatally shooting herself in an apparent murder-suicide Friday afternoon in Brooklyn, according to the New York Post. A 49-year-old woman and a 52-year-old man were both found unconscious with gunshot wounds in bed around 1:52 p.m. inside a home on...
Couple arrested by Secret Service at restaurant a block from the White House: 'Something out of a movie'
U.S. Secret Service agents on Tuesday arrested a couple dining at a seafood restaurant near the White House for unauthorized use of a vehicle and carrying a pistol without a license.
The daughter of Eric Garner, who was fatally choked by an NYPD officer in 2014, says the Tyre Nichols footage was treated like 'a public lynching'
In a new interview, Emerald Garner said it "boils my blood" that the public had to wait to view Nichols' footage "like it was an exclusive movie."
Police arrest 3 in connection with death of 11-year-old girl in New York
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Police announced Friday a third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl in Syracuse, New York. In a news release from the Syracuse Police Department, officers were called out to a shooting on Jan. 16 just before 8 p.m. near the 400 block of Oakwood Avenue. When officers arrived, they found one victim who was identified as Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, with a gunshot wound. First responders provided first aid at the scene. She was transported to the hospital.
1 arrested, 2nd sought in killing of NJ kindergarten teacher
JERSEY CITY, N.J. - There are new developments in the murder case of a Jersey City teacher. Luz Hernandez's body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, N.J. Authorities have charged a man family members say is her boyfriend, and they're searching for a second suspect. There's a memorial in front of what was a crime scene. The family is overwhelmed with sadness. CBS2's Christine Sloan spoke with the victim's brother soon after the arrest, and he couldn't find the words to describe his grief. Family members told CBS2 they had a feeling all along something wasn't right with the suspect's story. Now, Hernandez's ex...
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
Lawyer dies after his hidden gun goes off during MRI scan
A lawyer was accidentally shot by his own gun after he failed to remove it before going into hospital MRI scanning room. Leandro Mathias de Novaes took his mother for a scan at Laboratorio Cura in São Paulo, Brazil, on 16 January, Jam Press reports. The 40-year-old is said to have failed to tell hospital workers that he had a gun on him after being told to remove all metal objects before entering the scanning room.The magnetic field from the MRI scanner pulled the pro-gun lawyer’s weapon was pulled from his waistband and went off, shooting him in the...
Baltimore officer handed 42 year sentence in death of teenage stepson
BALTIMORE -- A suspended Baltimore City police officer has been sentenced to 42 years in prison for the murder of his teenage stepson two years ago, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's office announced Friday. Officer Eric Banks Jr. entered an Alford plea to second-degree murder and attempting to disarm a police officer last year. Banks is charged with murdering his 15-year-old stepson Dasan "DJ" Jones in July 2021 at their home in Curtis Bay. Prosecutors say Banks stuffed Jones' body into an attic crawlspace and then tried to cover it up.According to police, Banks became combative with a responding officer when...
Man accused of killing an off-duty New York police officer who was trying to buy an SUV has been charged with murder
The suspect in the shooting death of off-duty New York Police Department officer Adeed Fayaz has been charged with murder, the Brooklyn District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
Woman found dead with man in possible murder-suicide was former Brooklyn cop: reports
A woman who was found dead alongside a man from a possible murder-suicide in an East Flatbush home on Friday was a former NYPD officer, multiple outlets reported.
One Of The Memphis Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols' Death Allegedly Threatened To Kill Man During 2020 Arrest
"I'll blow your face off," former Memphis Police Officer Emmitt Martin III, currently one of five former officers charged in the killing of Tyre Harris, reportedly told Glenn Harris in August 2020. A Memphis police officer who had been charged with murder in the death of Tyre Nichols had been...
CNN
1M+
Followers
186K+
Post
1166M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 49