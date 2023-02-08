ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toll of police brutality to be visible at State of the Union

By By FARNOUSH AMIRI Associated Press
 3 days ago

The toll of police brutality in America will be on painful display as family members of Black men and women killed in custody sit alongside lawmakers in the House to hear the president’s State of the Union address.

