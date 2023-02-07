Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
64th Annual Hospital Ball to support NCH
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-12:36b2815291bf2db699a3ba7c Player Element ID: 6320267749112. People in Southwest Florida are coming together to support NCH. The 64th annual Hospital Ball was held Saturday night and WINK chief meteorologist Matt...
espnswfl.com
Most Romantic Restaurants In Fort Myers Area
If you have not made reservations yet, you might be out of luck. However, it’s always worth a phone call to see. Just in time for Valentine’s Day here are a five of the most romantic restaurants in Fort Myers and the surrounding area. Going out to eat is an ages old way to begin a date night. Southwest Florida is full of amazing spots that offer great food, superb service, amazing hospitality, and finally, the ambiance that can seal the deal. If you know what I mean.
foodieflashpacker.com
Where To Find The Best Breakfast On Marco Island, FL | 10 Must-Try Places
Searching for that “best breakfast near me?” Don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered!. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, they say. And it’s true! Especially if you’re on an island beach resort and you want to explore some restaurants outside your vacation rental. Whether you’re a local resident or just visiting, we’re here to help you discover the best breakfast Marco Island has to offer.
Bike Night returned to Cape Coral
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of bikers and people flooded the Southeast 47th Terrace in Cape Coral Saturday night. Bike Night was scheduled for October 2022 but it was pushed back due to Hurricane Ian. The event was back in full swing, inviting locals, vendors, musicians and, of course,...
Marconews.com
Continual change: Hurricane Ian’s ongoing impact on Marco’s waterways
The nautical chart for Marco Island includes a warning just outside Caxambas Pass at the southern tip of the island. “Note: This area is subject to continual change.” Boaters transiting local waters would do well to heed the advice and take caution. If you recently returned from your...
Naples man who rescued cat during Hurricane Ian given ‘Animaltarian’ award
NAPLES, Fl. (WBBH) — A man that put his life on the line to save a cat that was trapped in Hurricane Ian’s rising storm surge was awarded the Naples Humane Society Animaltarian Award. As the storm surge rushed on to Bonita Beach on September 28, a cat...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to Bonita Springs, Estero
Many more dining options are coming in 2023 to Bonita Springs and Estero. The future venue in Bonita Springs with the best buzz must be Lake Park Diner Bonita Beach, under construction on the south side of Bonita Beach Road west of U.S. 41 and targeted to open this May. The growing brand operated by veteran restaurateur Paul Fleming builds on the original location that launched in 2019 in Naples’ Lake Park neighborhood.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille reopens after Hurricane Ian
Coconut Jack’s Waterfront Grille in Bonita Springs opened Feb. 3 for the first time since Hurricane Ian. The restaurant off Bonita Beach Road experienced 7 feet of storm surge on Sept. 28. After more than four months of work to reopen, owner Melissa Wasno was thrilled to be back serving the Southwest Florida community.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Garden festival, Seafood festival and an Asia festival
Enjoy great food, shopping and live music at the Bonita Springs Seafood & Music Festival. The three-day music lineup includes Fleetwood Max, Christal Shawanda, Billy Rice Band, K-Luv and United Funk Foundation and JP Soars & The Red Hots. From 3-9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-6...
businessobserverfl.com
Cookie store with cult-like following lands in region with SWFL expansion
Night owls, college students and people who just can’t sleep in Fort Myers have a new spot to get a treat: Insomnia Cookies recently opened a store in Fort Myers, in the University Village Shopping Center, just south of Florida Gulf Coast University. The store marks No. 10 in...
WINKNEWS.com
Old Naples Marina building to be demolished, businesses looking for new homes
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-10:5a1941b7d641182fdec95ca4 Player Element ID: 6320050413112. Revamping a Southwest Florida staple, a project at the Old Naples Marina would replace some longtime businesses with new sights and new sounds. Hurricane...
NCH announces new "Rooney Heart Institute" for SWFL
Former Naples Representative Francis Rooney and his wife, Kathleen, gave $20,000,000 for its new heart institute.
espnswfl.com
Cape Coral Makes List Of Most Unglamorous Cities In America
Many of us dream of a life of glitz and glam with the mansion, the car, the watch, the five-star hotels, and while there’s certain cities that scream glamour, Cape Coral has made a list of the most unglamorous cities in America. Glamorous places are the epitome of luxury...
Red tide along some Florida beaches prompts warnings to stay away from the water
NOAA scientists have warned people to stay out of the water at certain Florida beaches for the next couple of days, saying there is a "high risk" of respiratory irritation from red tide.
usf.edu
A federal agency is working with FWC on unauthorized feeding issue at North Fort Myers eagle nest
A federal agency is working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission on an issue involving the placement of food near a North Fort Myers eagle nest. Taylor Pool, deputy assistant regional director, Office of Communications, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service Southeast Regional Office, said that while the Service does not currently have an open investigation into this issue, he did confirm: "this is a behavior mitigation issue and we are working with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission."
Dolphin dies along Doctor’s Pass in Naples
NAPLES, Fla. – The Florida Wildlife Commission is looking into the death of a dolphin along Doctor’s Pass in Naples. Residents of the Indies West community (which borders the Pass) told ABC7 that crews arrived on Monday night and used a boat to pull the deceased animal out of the water.
Nesting season begins in Southwest Florida
As Southwest Florida beaches begin to reopen after Hurricane Ian and people flock to beaches, they will also find birds of all shapes and sizes flocking to beaches as the nesting season begins.
businessobserverfl.com
Popular national wine bar and eatery expands in SWFL, seeks to hire 100 people
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is opening its second Southwest Florida location, this one in Fort Myers. The new spot for the popular wine bar and eatery, scheduled to open this spring on Six Mile Cypress Parkway near Daniels Parkway, joins a sister location in Naples and is store No. 55 companywide. Other Cooper’s Hawk locations are in Sarasota and Tampa.
Live animals found thrown in dumpster behind Fort Myers pet store
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Dozens of live animals were found tossed in the trash at a Fort Myers pet store. While sifting through the dumpster at the Petco at the corner of U.S. 41 and Daniels Parkway on Monday night, Sierra Brownlow found more than roughly 30 animals still alive, but sitting in a box in the dumpster. Of those included around 20 fish and 10 shrimp, she said.
WZVN-TV
Taking a look inside Punta Gorda FEMA trailers
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — To date, FEMA has given over $57 million to help over 21,000 Lee County residents. This rental assistance comes in forms of grants to rebuild homes, trailers, mobile homes and more. They opened a staging area near the Punta Gorda Airport to be closer to...
