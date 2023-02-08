ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

The trial of Dane Kallungi, accused of killing his wife Jepsy in 2019, is now underway

By Annabelle Childers
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxRVK_0kfuLNbw00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dane Kallungi, the man accused of killing his wife Jepsy Amaga in 2019, is now on trial for her murder.

The trial started Tuesday with jury selection, and opening statements are expected to begin later this week.

As the trial begins, Jepsy's mother Margie is watching it all unfold in Hong Kong, after Hong Kong denied her multiple visa applications to come to the United States.

Margie Amaga is now relying on Britney Hartman, a stranger-turned-friend on Facebook, to keep her grounded.

"[Margie] said, you know, I see that you work with justice and you're in Colorado. Can you please help me until I can get there?" said Hartman.

In April 2019, Hartman says Margie reached out to her, desperately trying to find her daughter Jepsy.

Hartman had her own Facebook page dedicated to getting justice for her murdered niece. Knowing the pain of losing a loved one, Hartman jumped into action to help Margie, even though she never met Jepsy herself.

"At first it was you know, I was looking everywhere for her, anywhere we could," said Hartman.

But after weeks, months, and then years searching for Jepsy, their hopes dwindled.

The summer of 2021 gave them answers, as Colorado Springs Police arrested Jepsy's husband Dane for her murder.

According to Dane Kallungi's arrest records, Kallungi allegedly confessed to an ex-wife that he strangled Jepsy and buried her near Florrisant.

The ex-wife went to police and the agency and woman worked together to record Dane's confession.

Feb. 7, his trial is finally beginning.

And though Margie is thousands of miles away, Britney is working to be a physical presence for Jepsy in the courtroom.

"I promised Margie that I would be there every single day that she couldn't be there. I will be there Thursday morning when opening statements start, and I will be there till the end," said Hartman.

The trial is scheduled to take several weeks.

The post The trial of Dane Kallungi, accused of killing his wife Jepsy in 2019, is now underway appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX21News.com

Pueblo Deputies asking for security footage

The Ukraine Aid Fund sponsored 14 Ukrainian children to visit the state of Colorado for 2 weeks. Colorado's early TABOR refunds have the IRS urging taxpayers to delay filing. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life …. Fountain PD Officer who fell from bridge on life support. Shopping...
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead after an early morning house fire in Yoder, just east of Colorado Springs. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, crews arrived at Sengbeil Road in Yonder around 4:30 a.m. Friday. KRDO spoke with a couple neighbors in Yoder who told me the man The post One dead in Yoder house fire, animal law enforcement evacuates wolf hybrids on property appeared first on KRDO.
YODER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man accused of killing wife in 2019 claims his confession was coerced

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Bombshell claims emerged Thursday during the murder trial for a Colorado Springs man accused of killing his wife in 2019. In 2019, Jepsy Amaga went missing. Her body's never been found. Her husband, Dane Kallungi, was arrested in the summer of 2021 for her murder. According to Dane Kallungi's arrest The post Colorado Springs man accused of killing wife in 2019 claims his confession was coerced appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KDVR.com

Court documents released in rancher's arrest

A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. A Black rancher who claims harassment by his white neighbors was arrested in El Paso County. Talya Cunningham obtained court documents in the case. On National...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Man suspected of chasing woman with makeshift flamethrower in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was arrested following an incident in Colorado Springs Wednesday night after reports he was chasing a woman with a “torch.”. The man’s identity wasn’t provided last time KKTV 11 News checked in with the police. Police say they received the call at about 5:52 p.m. in an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road. According to at least one witness, a man was chasing someone with what police believe was an “extended Bic lighter” and he may have been using it as a makeshift flamethrower.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police: Man accused of assaulting multiple people, including officers

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man faces multiple charges, including assaulting officers, after he reportedly attacked two people. On Feb. 9, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Constitution Rd. at 5:48 p.m. The reporting party told dispatchers two men were fighting inside one of the apartments. At the scene, police identified the The post Pueblo Police: Man accused of assaulting multiple people, including officers appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Judge denies request by defense to push back preliminary hearing for Club Q shooting suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The suspect in the Club Q mass shooting was back in court Friday morning. During the court hearing, the judge denied the defense's request to push back the preliminary hearing. Investigators are currently in the process of recovering security video with audio from Club Q. The defense asked to see The post Judge denies request by defense to push back preliminary hearing for Club Q shooting suspect appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD cruiser hit in collision on Fillmore

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) police cruiser was involved in a collision on Fillmore Street around noon Friday, Feb. 10. The cruiser was traveling westbound and tried to make a left turn onto Sage Street when the collision with another vehicle happened. The officer has been transported to the hospital for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Guilty verdict for Pueblo man accused of killing motorcyclist in DUI-related crash

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was found guilty Friday of vehicular homicide in a deadly 2021 motorcycle crash. Shawn Kiefer was found guilty on two counts; Vehicular Homicide-DUI and Vehicular Assault-DUI. His third charge, Reckless Driving, was dismissed. The defense claimed that the victim, 48-year-old Darrel Pagel was under driving a motorcycle without The post Guilty verdict for Pueblo man accused of killing motorcyclist in DUI-related crash appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
OutThere Colorado

Man arrested for allegedly wielding makeshift flamethrower, chasing woman

One person was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly chasing a woman with a "torch" in southeast Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV has reported. Police said they responded to an area close to Airport Road and Chelton Road shortly before 6 p.m. and took the suspect into custody, according to KKTV. The man could reportedly face charges including attempted assault, menacing and use of an incendiary device.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Injured Fountain Police Officer on life support, surrounded by family

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department provided an update on the officer who was injured falling off a bridge while trying to detain three suspects out of Pueblo. On Feb. 2, Ofc. Julian Becerra fell 40 feet off a bridge on S. Academy, just east of Hartford St. He and others were trying The post Injured Fountain Police Officer on life support, surrounded by family appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

8 people graduate from the 4th Judicial District Court’s ‘Recovery Court’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 4th Judicial District Court offers Recovery Court to El Paso and Teller County offenders as an alternative to jail time. Thursday night, eight people graduated from the two-year-long program. Officials with Recovery Court call it a cost-effective alternative to incarceration that also offers much-needed help for the offenders. The The post 8 people graduate from the 4th Judicial District Court’s ‘Recovery Court’ appeared first on KRDO.
TELLER COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Deputies seeking footage from Pueblo West homes

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) said numerous items that were recently stolen from Pueblo West homes and businesses were recovered by Patrol Deputies in a Pueblo West home on Friday, Feb. 10. PCSO said deputies have been actively investigating a recent rash of burglaries, and recently obtained a search warrant […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KXRM

Two arrested for theft of personal property, cars

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man and woman are under arrest after police officers investigated multiple instances of property theft from fitness businesses in Colorado Springs, as well as motor vehicle theft and identity theft. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), members of the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit investigated reports of theft that occurred […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Multiple crashes in Colorado Springs near Fountain and Circle may be linked to stolen vehicle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - KKTV 11 News is working to learn more following a crash and a large law enforcement presence along a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday. 11 News learned of the crash just after 1:30 p.m. near S. Circle Dr. and E. Fountain Boulevard. When 11 News arrive on the scene, part of westbound Fountain was closed. One vehicle was on its side and a jeep was off the road.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Help identify suspect in Pueblo West Walmart assault

(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly assaulted a Walmart employee in Pueblo West. PCSO said the suspect tried to leave the store with hundreds of dollars of merchandise without paying. When an employee approached the suspect on his way out […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Federal government wants millions in stolen property, assets from Top Dollar Pawn owners

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Seven months ago, federal and local law enforcement agencies descended upon multiple Top Dollar Pawn locations in Colorado Springs and Pueblo. An indictment alleges the owners, Mischa and Jack Jargowsky, were part of a multi-million dollar criminal organization involved in the sale of "large quantities of stolen property." Now, in a The post Federal government wants millions in stolen property, assets from Top Dollar Pawn owners appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy