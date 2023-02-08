The trial of Dane Kallungi, accused of killing his wife Jepsy in 2019, is now underway

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Dane Kallungi, the man accused of killing his wife Jepsy Amaga in 2019, is now on trial for her murder.

The trial started Tuesday with jury selection, and opening statements are expected to begin later this week.

As the trial begins, Jepsy's mother Margie is watching it all unfold in Hong Kong, after Hong Kong denied her multiple visa applications to come to the United States.

Margie Amaga is now relying on Britney Hartman, a stranger-turned-friend on Facebook, to keep her grounded.

"[Margie] said, you know, I see that you work with justice and you're in Colorado. Can you please help me until I can get there?" said Hartman.

In April 2019, Hartman says Margie reached out to her, desperately trying to find her daughter Jepsy.

Hartman had her own Facebook page dedicated to getting justice for her murdered niece. Knowing the pain of losing a loved one, Hartman jumped into action to help Margie, even though she never met Jepsy herself.

"At first it was you know, I was looking everywhere for her, anywhere we could," said Hartman.

But after weeks, months, and then years searching for Jepsy, their hopes dwindled.

The summer of 2021 gave them answers, as Colorado Springs Police arrested Jepsy's husband Dane for her murder.

According to Dane Kallungi's arrest records, Kallungi allegedly confessed to an ex-wife that he strangled Jepsy and buried her near Florrisant.

The ex-wife went to police and the agency and woman worked together to record Dane's confession.

Feb. 7, his trial is finally beginning.

And though Margie is thousands of miles away, Britney is working to be a physical presence for Jepsy in the courtroom.

"I promised Margie that I would be there every single day that she couldn't be there. I will be there Thursday morning when opening statements start, and I will be there till the end," said Hartman.

The trial is scheduled to take several weeks.

