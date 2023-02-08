Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Indiana basketball: Pregame focal points against Michigan
Indiana enters a hostile environment at Michigan tonight. What do the Hoosiers need to do to beat the Wolverines?
Surging Michigan hoping to put league, nation 'on notice' in home bout vs. Indiana
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After appearing to be knocked out in its blowout loss at Penn State to close an arduous January, the Michigan men’s basketball team has shown life to open February. Winning at Northwestern and then beating Ohio State and Nebraska, the Wolverines (8-5 Big ten, 14-10 overall) have stumbled back to their feet after the potential knockout punch.
Rutgers vs Illinois: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread
Rutgers remains on the road for the second consecutive game as another tall order awaits. The Scarlet Knights will do battle today with Illinois in its one and only meeting of the season with the Illini. Rutgers carries in a 16-8 record while also posting an 8-5 mark in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 66-60 loss to No.18 Indiana and still hold a No.24 national ranking.
CBS Sports
Michigan vs. Indiana: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The #18 Indiana Hoosiers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. IU and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Crisler Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Michigan winning the first 80-62 and the Hoosiers taking the second 74-69.
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
wbiw.com
Lady Jackets’ Head Coach Tim Haworth announces retirement from coaching, teaching
After 40 years as a teacher and coach, Mitchell High School Girls Basketball Head Coach Tim Haworth will be resigning from his position with the team and ultimately retiring. Haworth will also be retiring from his role as an educator at Mitchell High School following the end of the school year.
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
cbs4indy.com
Happy birthday to Melissa Crash!
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from …. Kokomo PD searches for answers in man's murder from 2006. Indy man is arrested for murder and accused of stabbing …. Indy man is arrested for murder and accused of stabbing his own brother to death. Monroe County Sheriff...
Complaints mount against Indy concrete company accused of failing to begin work
An Indianapolis concrete business is facing growing complaints from consumers who say the contractor took down payments but never started the work.
wrtv.com
Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online
BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
Fox 59
Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza
February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
