Bloomington, IN

247Sports

Surging Michigan hoping to put league, nation 'on notice' in home bout vs. Indiana

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After appearing to be knocked out in its blowout loss at Penn State to close an arduous January, the Michigan men’s basketball team has shown life to open February. Winning at Northwestern and then beating Ohio State and Nebraska, the Wolverines (8-5 Big ten, 14-10 overall) have stumbled back to their feet after the potential knockout punch.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rutgers vs Illinois: How to watch, tv, radio, live thread

Rutgers remains on the road for the second consecutive game as another tall order awaits. The Scarlet Knights will do battle today with Illinois in its one and only meeting of the season with the Illini. Rutgers carries in a 16-8 record while also posting an 8-5 mark in the Big Ten. The Scarlet Knights are coming off a 66-60 loss to No.18 Indiana and still hold a No.24 national ranking.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses

The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
WTHR

Good News: IU Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Happy birthday to Melissa Crash!

Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from …. Kokomo PD searches for answers in man's murder from 2006. Indy man is arrested for murder and accused of stabbing …. Indy man is arrested for murder and accused of stabbing his own brother to death. Monroe County Sheriff...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Two new Bargersville businesses generating a buzz online

BARGERSVILLE — New businesses are coming to the town of Bargersville and people have been buzzing about two new additions to the community online for weeks. Coffeehouse Five is Johnson County's only nonprofit coffee shop. The organization is well known in the community with two other locations in the county, the first in Greenwood and the second in downtown Franklin.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
Fox 59

Amo Pizza named Indy’s Best Pizza

February 9 happens to be National Pizza Day, so what better day to share the winner of Indy’s Best Pizza contest!. The cheesy honor goes to Amo Pizza & General Store in Hendricks County. “We’re stunned that we won,” said co-owner Gina Wicks. “[We’re] this little town of 450...
