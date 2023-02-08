Read full article on original website
Related
Rutgers falls to Illinois on the road
Rutgers came out strong against Illinois but a second-half scoring drought did the Scarlet Knights in. A failure to score for a 10-minute stretch led to Rutgers' demise in a 69-60 loss to the Illini. The loss drops Rutgers to 16-9 and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Here is a closer look at how it went down.
Quick hits: Illini put clamps on No. 24 Rutgers in second half of 69-60 win
CHAMPAIGN — For Illinois to earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and finish in the top-four for a fourth straight season, the Illini need to protect its homecourt and beat some other top Big Ten teams. Illinois did both on Saturday with a 69-60 win over No....
Indiana basketball: Pregame focal points against Michigan
Indiana enters a hostile environment at Michigan tonight. What do the Hoosiers need to do to beat the Wolverines?
Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates
Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
Indiana’s Malik Reneau has emerged as the most productive freshman post player in the Big Ten
Malik Reneau continues to emerge for Indiana. In fact, he’s the most productive freshman post player (power forward or center) in the Big Ten so far this season. The 6-foot-9 freshman has been a very solid contributor overall for the No. 18 Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), who have won seven of their past eight entering this evening’s game (6 p.m., ESPN) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5).
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
Teri Moren says No. 2 IU deserves more national attention. A win tonight over No. 5 Iowa would demand it.
Has rarely cared about the outside noise, instead letting her team's play on the court dictate the national discussion. But on Wednesday afternoon, just over 24 hours before No. 2 Indiana women's basketball hosts No. 5 Iowa, IU's head coach had to get something off her chest. It began with...
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII
Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
tourcounsel.com
Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana
Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Hoosier had some luck in Saturday night’s $700 million Powerball drawing. One ticket sold at the Meijer at 6939 W. Broadway in McCordsville matched four out of five numbers plus the Powerball. That combination earns the ticket holder $50,000. The winning numbers are: 2-8-15-19-58 with the Powerball of 10. The Powerball jackpot grows […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Michael Dale Wright
Michael Dale Wright, 65, passed away Monday, February 6, 2022. Born February 13, 1957, in Orange County, he was the son of John and Nadine (Wright) Sanders. Michael was of the Christian faith. He was a lifelong construction worker and enjoyed mushroom hunting and fishing. Surviving are his son, Michael...
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
wbiw.com
Obituary: Pixie Ann Judah
Pixie Ann Judah, 71, of Bedford, passed away at 1:45 a.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at I.U. Health Hospice in Bloomington. Born May 27, 1951, in Lawrence Co., she was the daughter of Bruce and Kathleen (Hayes) Judah. She retired from GE in Bloomington and was a member of I.B.E.W. Local 2249 and Gullett’s Creek Baptist Church.
Shots fired near Southport High School
HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course
Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
Meet the new Indianapolis police chaplains
Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department swore in Keegan Allen as one of the newest members of the IMPD Chaplain’s Office on Jan. 26. He will assist local police officers and spiritually support the community through pain and grief. Allen, a 20-year-old Black man, said God called him to be a...
247Sports
71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0