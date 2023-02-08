Read full article on original website
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Ilhan Omar leads charge of progressives demanding Biden be investigated over classified documents
Democrat Ilhan Omar is among the progressive Democrats calling for an investigation into president Joe Biden’s alleged mishandling of classified documents. Last week attorney general Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate the discovery of the classified papers. Appearing on MSNBC’s Symone, Ms Omar said to host Symone...
Poll: Two-thirds of Americans — including most Dems — favor investigation into Biden docs
A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) favor Congress "investigating the classified documents found at [President] Biden's home and post-vice-presidential office" — including a majority of Democrats (52%). Just 16% of Americans — and 27% of Democrats — oppose such an investigation....
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Schiff hit with ethics complaint one day into Senate campaign for using Trump impeachment video
The Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust on Friday filed a complaint requesting the Office of Congressional Ethics investigate Rep. Adam Schiff for alleged violations.
Donald Trump's Telltale Sign He Knows He'll Be Indicted: Kirschner
The former president has been posting frequently on Truth Social about the investigations he faces.
SOTU POLL: Whopping 72 Percent Approved of Biden Speech — Including 43% of Republicans
A whopping 72 percent of viewers approved of President Joe Biden‘s State of the Union speech — including 43 percent of Republicans who watched. Biden delivered his first State of the Union address under the new GOP House majority Tuesday night, and a raucous majority it turned out to be.
Trump says that if he's reelected he won't use the powers of the presidency to punish his enemies, but adds that he'd be 'entitled to a revenge tour'
In an interview with Hugh Hewitt, Trump went on a tirade against news outlets that reported on Russian interference during the 2016 election.
Analysis: Classified documents being found in closets & Hunter's charges — it's not looking good for President Biden
The recent tales of confidential documents found in a random closet and his son Hunter Biden's tax and weapons charges do not bode well for President Biden. Let us look at the GOP's handling of this mess that Potus is in...
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
A recent NBC poll revealed that 71% of Americans believe the country is headed in the wrong direction. This is a significant increase from previous polls and suggests a growing sense of unease among the American public.
Former Trump aide on 2024: 'The last thing any American wants to see is Trump versus Biden again'
On CNN's State of the Union, former Democratic Congressman Mondaire Jones, CNN Political Commentator David Urban, Democratic strategist Karen Finney and former Trump White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah Griffin join Dana Bash to discuss the latest set of classified documents found at President Biden's home and who may run in the Republican presidential primary in 2024.
Nearly 2,000 people flooded a federal website to oppose Biden's 'totally unjust' and 'completely illegal' student-loan forgiveness proposals
The Education Department asked for input on its proposals to reform student-loan repayment. A batch of commenters who oppose the relief responded.
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At Risk
While speaking on ABC's "This Week", Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) suggested that Biden may have put the nation at risk with his mishandling of confidential documents recently discovered in Wilmington, Delaware - an alarming reminder to take proper precautions when handling sensitive material.
Biden slaps 20-year mining ban on Minnesota land, gives more power to China
Reps. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., and Peter Stauber, R-Minn., with policy expert Christopher Bedford, argue President Biden's ban on Minnesota mining will put America and its economy "last."
GOP Rep. Andy Biggs announces articles of impeachment against DHS Secretary Mayorkas
WASHINGTON — Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said Wednesday that he's filing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who has faced demands from top Republicans to resign over his handling of the southern border. Biggs announced the move at a press conference flanked by several Republicans, including...
Worried about World War III, Trump says he wants an 'impenetrable' shield like Iron Dome to protect the US from hypersonic weapons. A missile defense expert says it's a long shot.
Whether that's Iron Dome, something similar, or something else entirely, nothing is going to be "impenetrable," a missile defense expert said.
An ex-Romney presidential campaign strategist says Nikki Haley 'embodies the collapse' of the Republican Party
Ex-Romney strategist Stuart Stevens on MSNBC blasted Nikki Haley for her expected White House bid. "No one else really embodies sort of the collapse of the party as well as Nikki Haley," he said. Haley, a former South Carolina governor, served as the US Ambassador to the UN under Trump.
