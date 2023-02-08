Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Related
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (2/10)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
‘It means a little more’: IU’s win over Iowa brought out tension and passion as strong as Assembly Hall can get
When two elite teams and budding rivals square off in a crazed atmosphere, things can get heated. That was always a likely outcome when Indiana women’s basketball took on Iowa, and it didn’t take long for those emotions to surface on the court. Just over two minutes into...
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Teri Moren says No. 2 IU deserves more national attention. A win tonight over No. 5 Iowa would demand it.
Has rarely cared about the outside noise, instead letting her team's play on the court dictate the national discussion. But on Wednesday afternoon, just over 24 hours before No. 2 Indiana women's basketball hosts No. 5 Iowa, IU's head coach had to get something off her chest. It began with...
Good News: IU Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — We call it Good News, and 13Sports Director Dave Calabro took his ongoing search for it to Bloomington this week. It’s an IU tradition, students lining up outside Simon-Skjodt Assembly Hall before a basketball game. We joined the queue, asking people to share the positive things going on in their lives.
OnlyInYourState
This Tiny Restaurant In New York Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
There are approximately 1,600 pizza places in New York City, and that means there are many times that in the state of New York. So many of them are good that it’s hard to crown a winner as The Very Best, but one that is a contender without a doubt is Di Fara Pizza in Brooklyn. Not only has this place been serving pizza since 1965, but the same guy – owner Domenico DeMarco – made all the pizzas until his passing last year. Fortunately, even after DeMarco’s passing, Di Fara Pizza is still legendary and is still what dreams are made of. It should be no surprise to anyone that there’s almost always a wait when getting a slice or a pie there. In fact, there’s often a line that reaches quite a ways down the block. If you’re looking for a New York restaurant with a line out the door that’s worth the wait, this is the one. Read on to learn more about it.
247Sports
71K+
Followers
428K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0