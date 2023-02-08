Read full article on original website
Indiana’s Malik Reneau has emerged as the most productive freshman post player in the Big Ten
Malik Reneau continues to emerge for Indiana. In fact, he’s the most productive freshman post player (power forward or center) in the Big Ten so far this season. The 6-foot-9 freshman has been a very solid contributor overall for the No. 18 Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5 Big Ten), who have won seven of their past eight entering this evening’s game (6 p.m., ESPN) at Michigan (14-10, 8-5).
Rutgers falls to Illinois on the road
Rutgers came out strong against Illinois but a second-half scoring drought did the Scarlet Knights in. A failure to score for a 10-minute stretch led to Rutgers' demise in a 69-60 loss to the Illini. The loss drops Rutgers to 16-9 and 8-6 in Big Ten play. Here is a closer look at how it went down.
Quick hits: Illini put clamps on No. 24 Rutgers in second half of 69-60 win
CHAMPAIGN — For Illinois to earn a double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament and finish in the top-four for a fourth straight season, the Illini need to protect its homecourt and beat some other top Big Ten teams. Illinois did both on Saturday with a 69-60 win over No....
Rutgers basketball notebook: Illinois implications on Big Ten top-4 finish, recruiting updates
Rutgers is in the middle of a logjam. With seven conference games remaining, the Scarlet Knights (16-8, 8-5) are tied with three teams — Indiana, Michigan, Northwestern — for second place in the Big Ten standings. And the next team they are scheduled to face, Illinois, would likely have been included in the bunch had its midweek game against last-place Minnesota not been postponed due to COVID issues in the Golden Gophers program.
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
Former Penn State running back Miles Sanders’ ultimate goal is within reach at Super Bowl LVII
Late on a Friday night in April 2019, a group of reporters crowded around a telephone at the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia. Miles Sanders, who the Philadelphia Eagles had drafted earlier in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, was on the line from his party in Pittsburgh, where he was celebrating the next stage of his career with friends and family.
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon Smoking Out Newark With New Cannabis Lounge
Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon is bringing his latest business venture to downtown Newark. The rapper is opening Hashstoria, a cannabis lounge, at 799-805 Broad Street. Renovations Approved For Cannabis Lounge Hashstoria. Hashstoria recently presented its plans for facade renovations to the city’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission. The building...
Grand Jury Indicts Suspect in Newark Police Shootings
NEWARK, NJ — A state grand jury has indicted a 30-year-old East Orange man on attempted murder charges for the allegedly shooting of two Newark police officers last November. Kendall Howard is to be arraigned in Essex County Superior Court on Friday, facing six felony charges in connection with the Nov. 1, 2022 non-fatal shootings of police Officers Johnny Aquino and Jabril Paul. The state grand jury’s indictment formally accused Howard of two counts of first-degree attempted murder and four, second-degree counts of illegal weapons possession. Two of those weapons charges are linked to a separate Oct. 28, 2022 incident, during which Howard...
