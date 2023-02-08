Franklin Township: Local Man Arrested for Sexual Assault

SOMERSET, NJ - A local man has been arrested and charged for sexual assault, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.

Antonio Galindo-Salazar, 27 of Somerset, has been charged with Second Degree Sexual Assault and is being held in Somerset County Jail, Somerville, pending a detention hearing, according to McDonald.

Police say the assault happened late June 2022, in Franklin Township.

Detectives from the prosecutor's office interviewed the victim of the assault on June 20, who told them she had been drinking alcohol at a residence and that when she later woke up in a bedroom, there was a man on top of her and that she had been assaulted, according to McDonald.

An investigation was conducted by detectives from the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office Sex Crimes/Child Abuse Unit and detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department, which identified Galindo-Salazar as the suspect.

On Jan. 25 Galindo-Salazar was arrested without incident in Franklin Township and transported to the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office for processing.

McDonald requests anyone with information relating to the sexual assault to contact the Somerset County Prosecutors Office Sex Crimes Unit at (908) 231-7100 or the Franklin Township Police Department at (732) 873-5533 or via the STOPit app.

The STOPit app allows citizens to provide anonymous reports including videos and photos. STOPit can be downloaded to your smart phone for free at the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, access code: SOMERSETNJ.

Information can also be provided through the Somerset County Crime Stoppers’ Tip Line at 1-888-577-TIPS (8477). All anonymous STOPit reports, and Crime Stopper tips will be kept confidential.



