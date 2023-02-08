ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Forks, MT

Speed limit lowered on Old Yellowstone Trail due to safety concerns

By Jolee Sallee
 3 days ago
As MTN News first reported last week , many people are concerned over the poor condition of Old Yellowstone Trail.

The bumpy road is between Three Forks and Willow Creek, and those who travel the road say it’s not safe to drive at a posted speed limit of 60 miles per hour.

On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that the Montana Department of Transportation has lowered the speed limit to 45 mph due to safety concerns.

MTN News has reached out to MDT about the road and so far has not heard back.

