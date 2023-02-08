ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Labor Secretary Walsh tapped to be Tuesday night’s designated survivor

By Olivia Olander
POLITICO
POLITICO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q7glJ_0kfuKtAN00
President Joe Biden shakes hands with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh during an event in the Rose Garden of the White House, Sept. 15, 2022 in Washington, DC. | Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Updated: 02/07/2023 10:05 PM EST

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh was to serve as the Biden administration's designated survivor during the president’s State of the Union address Tuesday night, according to the White House.

The Cabinet-level official tapped to the designated survivor is assigned to stay in a secure, undisclosed location away from the speech — in the event some disaster wipes out the entire presidential line of succession, who are expected to be at the Capitol to watch the address.

Walsh plans to leave administration to head the NHL Players' Association, two people familiar with the matter confirmed to POLITICO on Tuesday. The former Boston mayor has roots in organized labor, having previously headed the Building and Construction Trades Council in Boston.

It wasn't immediately clear when Walsh would leave the administration. The news of his exit was first reported by the Daily Faceoff, a hockey publication.

There was no designated survivor for Biden's first joint address to Congress in 2021, as many Cabinet officials weren't in Washington due to the Covid-19 pandemic. For last year's State of the Union , it was Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The practice dates back to at least the Cold War . Since 2003, select members of each chamber in Congress have also sat out the speech.

In naming their pick, administrations weigh a range of factors, from foreign policy knowledge to the actual content of the president's speech, former designated survivors told POLITICO .

Walsh was also in the spotlight in September as he helmed a compromise between freight rail carriers and unions.

His departure would be part of an increased turnover in the administration, including a change in chief of staff from Ron Klain to Jeff Zients, as the White House prepares for a possible reelection bid.

According to Senate records, no one above attorney general in the line of succession has been a designated survivor since 1984, as far back as the records go. The attorney general is sixth on the list, behind Congressional leaders and top cabinet positions.

The first 10 people in the presidential line of succession are Vice President Kamala Harris, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate President Pro Tempore Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and Raimondo, in that order.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
POLITICO

Playbook: Nancy Mace brings down the house

FETTERMAN HOSPITALIZED OVERNIGHT — After feeling lightheaded, Sen. JOHN FETTERMAN (D-Pa.) was admitted to GWU Hospital yesterday and stayed overnight for observation. “Initial tests did not show evidence of a new stroke, but doctors are running more tests,” his office announced in a statement. A BELTWAY PARTY...
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

State Department Outlines What Was Found on the Downed Spy Balloon

It appears the balloon found floating over U.S. airspace that China insisted was simply collecting weather data could—to nobody’s surprise—collect sensitive communications. The balloon, recovered off the coast of South Carolina, had “multiple antennas” and other components “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” a State Department spokesperson said Thursday. The antennas were likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications, they said. The balloon also had solar panels that generated enough power to “operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors.” And the balloon’s manufacturer appears to have a direct relationship with China’s military. “It’s clear that they have been scrambling to explain why they violated U.S. sovereignty and still have no plausible explanation—and have found themselves on their heels,” the spokesperson said.Read it at Axios
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
300K+
Followers
18K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy