Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Mother Returns Home To Find Children MissingMCChicago, IL
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Chicago Finds a New Location to House Migrants in this Abandoned StoreTom HandyChicago, IL
Is There A Chicago Strangler?MCChicago, IL
These Two Illinois Pizzerias Have The Most Bizarre Pizza Toppings
Just in time for National Pizza Day. If you like to experiment with your pizza toppings like pineapple, chicken alfredo, or a spicy pizza, you are going to love what these two Illinois pizzerias have to offer. Yelp put together a list of the most bizarre pizza toppings across America...
One of the Most Unique “Food Flights” in the US is in Illinois
You have heard of a Beer Flight, where you get a couple of different smaller pours of beer to try, well now there are Food Flights, and one of the most unique food flights in the US is here in the Land of Lincoln... According to Yelp one of the...
LOOK! 4 Photos That Prove No State Does Pizza Like Illinois
There's no need to brag, it's a fact. Illinois pizza is the best pizza. These 4 joints had a little more to prove than just being from the best pizza state in the country. Illinois is the pizza capital of the United States. I don't know if that statement is...
onekindesign.com
This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces
This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
4th Best Restaurant in America, Found in Illinois Says Yelp. Bon Appétit!
Illinois sure is a great state to get your grub on! Whether it's desserts, pizza, or just about anything really...Illinois likes to cook and LOVES to eat. There's one restaurant in Illinois that can claim TOP FIVE, in the entire country...Say whaaaat?? YELP. Using this guide found on YELP I'd...
Car window tinting laws are complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
For Curious City listener Erin Alexander, tinting her car windows poses a conundrum. “I really want to tint my windows,” she explained, “but I don’t want the dreaded $250 ticket!”. So she asked Curious City: What exactly are the laws governing car window tinting in Chicago? If...
NBC Chicago
Free Chicago Museum Days For February 2023
Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors. Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free. Adler Planetarium. February 2023 free days:...
Chicago hotel cancels on friends who normally sleep on the streets
CHICAGO — A major hotel chain is apologizing for turning a group of people who typically live on the street away, even though they had a reservation to stay for more than a month. Dr. Aleta Clark, the founder of Hugs No Slugs and better known as Englewood Barbie, said the group had a $16,000 […]
Bad To Worse: Bed Bath & Beyond Closing Four More Illinois Stores
You've been paying attention to the straits that Bed Bath & Beyond has found themselves in, so it's probably no surprise to you that things are getting worse, not better for a company that's teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. That doesn't make it any easier to watch, although we...
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closing
Village of Homewood, Illinois, officials expressed surprise over the planned closing of the Walmart store located in that community, and they shared an email from a Walmart official explaining it.
We Found This Classic Local Breakfast Diner In Chicago's Downtown, With a Side Order of Architectural Splendor
Visiting Chicago, we refuse to pay marked-up hotel prices for average breakfast offerings. Instead, we seek out unusual spots known to and patronized mostly by locals. And that's exactly what we found at the Pittsfield Cafe (plus lots more that we detail at our blog, which contains advertising links where we may receive payments.)
wgnradio.com
Dave Hochberg on home equity loans and HELOCs
David Hochberg, host of Home Sweet Home Chicago, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss home equity loans and HELOC’s. David addresses the differences between the two types of loans and the proper times to use them.
Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries
Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
passengerterminaltoday.com
Chicago O’Hare installs View Smart Windows in expanded Terminal 5
Smart building technology provider View has unveiled its Smart Windows installation at the 350,000ft2 expansion of Terminal 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Illinois. Designed by the architecture firms Muller2 and HOK, the US$1bn Terminal 5 is intended to mimic the sleek form of an airplane...
Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza
Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County
LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs
CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
State Planning to Move 658 Migrants to Vacant Kmart on Chicago’s Southwest Side
The Illinois Department of Human Services is preparing to move 658 recent migrant arrivals into a former Kmart in Chicago for temporary shelter, WTTW News has learned. The 100,000-square-foot store has sat vacant at the corner of 71st Street and Pulaski Road on the city’s Southwest Side since 2016.
Are These People Really Walking Through a Chicago Crime Scene?
There's a page on Facebook that is specifically dedicated to following the shootings and other senseless violence around Chicago called Chitown Crime Chasers (CCC). According to the page description, they "chase crime all over Chicago, we bring y'all REAL news and go LIVE." It doesn't matter what time of day it is, in the early morning or late at night, when there's been a report of a shooting or active crime scene, this crew seems to be there within minutes.
