onekindesign.com

This beyond stunning Illinois house tour has dramatic living spaces

This transitional style house was beautifully designed by Box Studios together with Amy Storm & Company, located in Arlington Heights, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. The exterior facade presents a gorgeous combination of materials and custom details. A unique metal screen provides privacy to an entry courtyard while also creating visual interest.
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
CBS Chicago

Flash Towing continues to illegally operate in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – Flash Towing & Recovery is still illegally operating in Chicago, bringing cars, we believe, to DuPage County.Since CBS 2 told you about their move on Wednesday, there's been a growing push to shut them down for good. Though different agencies seem to be doing a lot of finger pointing.CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went to the company's new tow lot in Lemont.Since Wednesday, there have been growing calls to get Flash Towing out of its new location. The landlord wants them out. Sources said they filed a complaint with the county. Other tenants nearby also want them gone....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Free Chicago Museum Days For February 2023

Winter, spring, summer fall -- no matter the time of year, visiting one of Chicago's famous museums is a fan favorite thing to do among residents and visitors. Here's a list of the days in February Illinois residents can visit Chicago museums for free. Adler Planetarium. February 2023 free days:...
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Dave Hochberg on home equity loans and HELOCs

David Hochberg, host of Home Sweet Home Chicago, joins Jon Hansen on Your Money Matters to discuss home equity loans and HELOC’s. David addresses the differences between the two types of loans and the proper times to use them.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Celebrate Paczki Day & Fat Tuesday with Delightful Pastries

Every year, Chicago goes wild celebrating Fat Tuesday and one of its most coveted, time-honored traditions, Paczki Day. Joining us now with some delicious paczki recipes ahead of the big day is chef and owner of Delightful Pastries, Dobra Bielinski. Last year, WGN News interviewed Bielinski on her paczki process...
CHICAGO, IL
passengerterminaltoday.com

Chicago O’Hare installs View Smart Windows in expanded Terminal 5

Smart building technology provider View has unveiled its Smart Windows installation at the 350,000ft2 expansion of Terminal 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) in Illinois. Designed by the architecture firms Muller2 and HOK, the US$1bn Terminal 5 is intended to mimic the sleek form of an airplane...
CHICAGO, IL
2foodtrippers

Beyond Stuffed: The 5 Styles of Chicago Pizza

Chicago pizza is more than deep dish. Get the scoop on five different Chicago pizza styles to eat when you visit the Windy City. We have a reputation here in Chicago. We love our pizzas deep with a look similar to a casserole. But don’t be fooled – Chicago pizza is actually a varied landscape of different shapes and sizes and that doesn’t include Chicago’s iconic Pizza Puff which is a food group all its own.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After Chicago shuts down Flash Towing, company moves to DuPage County

LEMONT, Ill. (CBS) – The City of Chicago tried to shut them down, but they're back up and running.Flash Towing, a fraudulent towing operation, moved to DuPage County. CBS 2's Sabrina Franza went there and found the company wasn't so happy when cameras showed up.Last month, CBS 2 showed you a cease-and-desist sign on another lot operated by Flash Towing, but the company didn't do either. The city shut down the company because it was operating without a license.Then on Wednesday, Flash Towing and Recovery 2.0 was no longer operating out of an illegal lot in Chicago. It was operating...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Walmart closing 3 locations in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO — Walmart plans to close three stores in the Chicago area by mid-March. The Walmart stores in Homewood and Plainfield will close to the public by Friday, March 10 and the Walmart Pickup location in Lincolnwood will close to the public by Friday, Feb. 17. The Homewood and Plainfield locations are closing due to […]
HOMEWOOD, IL
Q985

Are These People Really Walking Through a Chicago Crime Scene?

There's a page on Facebook that is specifically dedicated to following the shootings and other senseless violence around Chicago called Chitown Crime Chasers (CCC). According to the page description, they "chase crime all over Chicago, we bring y'all REAL news and go LIVE." It doesn't matter what time of day it is, in the early morning or late at night, when there's been a report of a shooting or active crime scene, this crew seems to be there within minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

