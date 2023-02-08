ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Empire State Building, iHeartMedia hosting Pink album release party

Observatory Visit, Music-to-Light Spectacular, and Special Fan Event to be held. The Empire State Building and iHeartMedia have announced that it will host the “iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Pink” and a music-to-light spectacular at the “World’s Most Famous Building” to celebrate the singer’s new album Trustfall on February 17th.
